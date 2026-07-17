Splashtop 2026 Product Updates: First-Half Recap

As Splashtop celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, we’re continuing to build on the same mission that has guided us from the start: helping teams access, manage, support, and secure their environment more easily. In the first half of 2026, we introduced new updates across endpoint management , endpoint security, remote support, and Foxpass Cloud Radius and PKI, to help IT teams gain better visibility, remediate risks faster, strengthen access controls, and automate more of their day-to-day work. As IT environments become more distributed and security expectations continue to rise, teams need tools that help them move quickly without adding more complexity.
Faster Remote Access Sessions
Experience improved remote session quality and performance with a new AI-optimized codec for smoother remote sessions with lower bandwidth usage.
Patching, Endpoint Visibility and Remediation Enhancements
Splashtop continues to make endpoint management more actionable by helping IT teams connect visibility, remediation, patching, and remote access in one workflow.
Device Health Summary: Quickly assess endpoint health across OS versions, disk encryption, endpoint security, firewall status, and more, making it easier to identify gaps and prioritize action (phased rollout).
Vulnerability Remediation Guidance: Get visibility into the Windows KBs or macOS versions needed to resolve vulnerabilities, helping teams identify the right remediation path and act faster.
AI Patch Summaries: Easily understand patch importance, known issues, potential risks, and real-world deployment signals so teams can make smarter rollout decisions with less guesswork.
Expanded Third-Party and Custom Software Patching: Software patch coverage expanded to 200+ applications across Windows and macOS, helping reduce security gaps caused by unpatched third-party software. Support for custom software packages also enables teams to manage non-standard or internally developed applications within the same patching framework
Scripts and Tasks Enhancements: Run scripts and tasks from the Splashtop Business app, including OS updates and routine scripts, to save time managing endpoints.
UI and Computer Management Improvements
As endpoint environments grow, IT teams need easier ways to automate actions, organize devices, and move through daily workflows.
New Left-Hand Navigation: Move through the web console more easily with updated navigation that helps teams access key workflows more quickly.
Custom Tags: Organize computers into flexible subgroups for better structure and control across the environment.
Expanded Endpoint Security with AV and EDR
Splashtop continues to expand endpoint security options to help customers strengthen protection and bring security workflows closer to everyday IT operations.
CrowdStrike and SentinelOne Integrations: Bring endpoint protection visibility into the Splashtop console, helping teams monitor agent status, view security detections, and take faster action from the same place they manage and support endpoints.
Online Purchasing for SentinelOne: A smoother online purchasing experience makes it easier for eligible customers to add SentinelOne AV/EDR protection as their needs grow.
Foxpass Enhancements for Secure Access and Cloud PKI
Foxpass is Splashtop’s solution for secure Wi-Fi and network access. Recent Foxpass enhancements give organizations more ways to strengthen authentication, improve device-aware access, and simplify certificate management.
Device Posture-Based Access Control: Add device trust to Foxpass RADIUS, helping organizations make access decisions based on both user identity and device posture.
Expanded MDM Integrations: Expanded support for Addigy and Iru Device Sync, along with existing integrations such as Microsoft Intune, Jamf, Google Admin, Workspace ONE, Mosyle, and other SCEP-capable solutions, helps teams align secure access with device management data.
Expanded Cloud PKI Options: Support for both Foxpass Advanced RADIUS workflows and a standalone Enterprise PKI model, giving organizations more flexibility for certificate-based authentication and broader certificate management.
Security, Automation, and Control Enhancements for Splashtop On-Prem
Splashtop On-Prem updates help teams strengthen access controls, automate more endpoint actions, manage patches with better visibility, and simplify day-to-day administration.
Conditional Access Control: Enforce device health checks before remote sessions so teams can better control which devices are allowed to connect.
macOS Scripts & Tasks Enhancements: Run scripts and tasks across multiple Mac endpoints to reduce repetitive manual work and support maintenance at scale.
OS Patch Management: Scan, approve, and deploy Windows OS patches with greater visibility and control across on-premises environments.
Super Admin Role: Centralize admin control with enhanced role permissions to support stronger governance.
Grant and Revoke System Management: Manage system-level privileges more easily and reduce unnecessary access.
Improved Remote Command: Execute commands more reliably for troubleshooting, diagnostics, and administrative tasks while maintaining backward compatibility.
File Transfer Over SSH: Manage files on SSH machines directly from the client to simplify workflows for SSH-based systems.
Additional On-Prem Updates: Configure storage for centralized session recording, use improved web app and UI experiences, customize SOS for Android, access remote print logs, and complete Gateway first-time setup more easily.
Looking Ahead
These updates are focused on helping IT teams work faster, reduce risk, and manage endpoints with greater confidence. From health insights and patch management to AI-powered summaries, endpoint security integrations, Foxpass secure access enhancements, and On-Prem improvements, Splashtop continues to bring more visibility, automation, and control into one platform. And we’re not stopping here; even more innovations are on the way in our next release cycle.
Check out our public roadmap to see what’s coming next.
Explore Splashtop Products
Discover how Splashtop helps IT teams save time, strengthen security posture, and streamline endpoint management. Learn more here.