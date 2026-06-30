Splashtop is sharing an update regarding a security incident involving Klue, a third-party market intelligence vendor Splashtop uses for competitive intelligence services.
The incident occurred within Klue’s environment. Importantly, this incident did not impact Splashtop products, services, or our ability to support our customers.
What Happened?
An unauthorized party gained access to Klue’s integration environment around June 11 to June 16, 2026, and obtained OAuth tokens that connect Klue to other business platforms. Those tokens were used to access certain Salesforce data.
What Actions Have Been Taken?
After learning of the incident, Splashtop immediately disabled Klue’s integration with Salesforce and revoked the associated access on our side.
We are continuing our investigation to determine the precise scope of any data involved.
What Does This Mean for Customers?
While this investigation is ongoing, we believe the impact was primarily limited to business data fields within the Salesforce environment.
Please rest assured that we are approaching this incident with the utmost seriousness and care and have dedicated the necessary expertise, time, and resources to our investigation.
What Do We Recommend?
No action is required on our customers' part at this time beyond normal vigilance.
Information of this type can be used to make phishing attempts more convincing, so please be cautious of unexpected emails, calls, or messages claiming to be from Splashtop, particularly any that request sensitive information.
Splashtop will never ask you for your password or ask you to install software through unsolicited contact.
How to Contact Splashtop
We will promptly provide updates if there are any developments. If you have any questions, please contact our Data Protection Officer/Privacy Team at privacy@splashtop.com or our security team at security@splashtop.com.
- Splashtop Security Team