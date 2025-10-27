Skip to main content
Foxpass
Secure Wi‑Fi and Network Access with Cloud‑Native RADIUS Authentication

Eliminate password vulnerabilities and enforce zero-trust network access in minutes with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

Tired of managing local RADIUS servers, shared Wi-Fi passwords, and risky VPN access?

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS eliminates that complexity. Automate identity- and certificate-based network access so only verified users and enrolled devices connect — automatically, securely, and at scale.

  • Stop manually provisioning Wi-Fi access

  • Enforce least-privilege access across every network entry point

  • Instantly revoke access for offboarded users or compromised devices.

Key Benefits

  • Passwordless, Certificate‑Based Authentication

    Use X.509 certificates and EAP‑TLS to enable secure, frictionless, and passwordless network access. Eliminate the risks of shared or stolen credentials with certificate validation at every connection attempt.

    Identity‑Driven Access Control

    Control access based on verified user identity, group membership, or role using EAP‑TTLS. Foxpass integrates with your identity provider and directory services, including Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, and OneLogin, to enforce dynamic access policies across your network.

    Seamless Integration with MDMs & Directories

    Push certificates via Jamf, Intune, Kandji, Addigy, and more — or issue directly to BYOD endpoints with our BYOD certificate installer. Sync users from your cloud directory with no manual setup.

    Zero‑Trust Network Enforcement

    Continuously validate every connection. Combine identity, device trust, and time/location controls for granular, policy‑driven access.

    Audit‑Ready Logging & Monitoring

    Maintain detailed logs for every network event. Simplify compliance with automated audit trails that support SOC 2, HIPAA, and internal audits.

    Cloud‑Native, Engineer-Tested

    No hardware. No local servers. No vendor lock‑in. Foxpass is built by and for engineers, with >99.9% uptime and deep documentation.

Why Secure Teams Choose Foxpass

  • Deployed in under 30 minutes
  • Trusted by over 500 engineering and IT teams
  • >99.9% uptime with global redundancy and failover
  • SOC 2 Type II compliant
  • Cost-effective vs. hosting your own RADIUS
  • Built by engineers. Supported by engineers..
  • Complimentary onboarding setup assistance to ensure fast, secure deployment

Trusted by Industry Leaders

Compliance Certifications

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 • SOC 2 Type 2 • GDPR-Compliant • HIPAA-Ready

Learn More About Foxpass Compliance

Security Highlights:

  • Identity-Driven Access Control

  • Certificate-Based Authentication

  • Zero-Trust Alignment

Ready to lock down your network the modern way?

Start your free 30-day trial and see how Foxpass delivers secure, zero-trust network access without the headache of traditional RADIUS.

