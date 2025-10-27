Secure Wi‑Fi and Network Access with Cloud‑Native RADIUS Authentication
Eliminate password vulnerabilities and enforce zero-trust network access in minutes with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
Tired of managing local RADIUS servers, shared Wi-Fi passwords, and risky VPN access?
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS eliminates that complexity. Automate identity- and certificate-based network access so only verified users and enrolled devices connect — automatically, securely, and at scale.
Stop manually provisioning Wi-Fi access
Enforce least-privilege access across every network entry point
Instantly revoke access for offboarded users or compromised devices.
Key Benefits
Passwordless, Certificate‑Based Authentication
Use X.509 certificates and EAP‑TLS to enable secure, frictionless, and passwordless network access. Eliminate the risks of shared or stolen credentials with certificate validation at every connection attempt.
Identity‑Driven Access Control
Control access based on verified user identity, group membership, or role using EAP‑TTLS. Foxpass integrates with your identity provider and directory services, including Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, and OneLogin, to enforce dynamic access policies across your network.
Seamless Integration with MDMs & Directories
Push certificates via Jamf, Intune, Kandji, Addigy, and more — or issue directly to BYOD endpoints with our BYOD certificate installer. Sync users from your cloud directory with no manual setup.
Zero‑Trust Network Enforcement
Continuously validate every connection. Combine identity, device trust, and time/location controls for granular, policy‑driven access.
Audit‑Ready Logging & Monitoring
Maintain detailed logs for every network event. Simplify compliance with automated audit trails that support SOC 2, HIPAA, and internal audits.
Cloud‑Native, Engineer-Tested
No hardware. No local servers. No vendor lock‑in. Foxpass is built by and for engineers, with >99.9% uptime and deep documentation.
Why Secure Teams Choose Foxpass
- Deployed in under 30 minutes
- Trusted by over 500 engineering and IT teams
- >99.9% uptime with global redundancy and failover
- SOC 2 Type II compliant
- Cost-effective vs. hosting your own RADIUS
- Built by engineers. Supported by engineers..
- Complimentary onboarding setup assistance to ensure fast, secure deployment
Trusted by Industry Leaders
Compliance Certifications
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 • SOC 2 Type 2 • GDPR-Compliant • HIPAA-Ready
Security Highlights:
Identity-Driven Access Control
Certificate-Based Authentication
Zero-Trust Alignment
Ready to lock down your network the modern way?
Start your free 30-day trial and see how Foxpass delivers secure, zero-trust network access without the headache of traditional RADIUS.