Skip to main content
Back to Splashtop
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial
A person using a smartphone and laptop to work.

Modern Certificate Management for Zero-Trust, Passwordless Access

Foxpass Cloud PKI provides a fully managed, private certificate authority (CA) that simplifies certificate lifecycle management across devices, applications, and networks.

Free TrialSchedule a Demo
Three light bulbs hanging against a blue sky with clouds

Fully Managed Private PKI. No CA to Run, Patch, or Maintain.

Foxpass Cloud PKI gives you a secure, cloud-hosted certificate authority built for modern identity, endpoint, and network security. No hardware, no servers, no manual CA administration.

  • Eliminate password vulnerabilities with strong certificate-based authentication

  • Issue, renew, and revoke certificates automatically across your fleet

  • Enable phishing-resistant access to Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and other SaaS apps with Entra CBA

  • Integrate with leading MDMs like Intune, Jamf, Iru (formerly Kandji), Addigy, and more using our built-in SCEP endpoint

  • Extend certificate trust to Wi-Fi and VPNs with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

  • Strengthen zero-trust security with device-bound credentials and identity-driven policy enforcement

Key Capabilities

  • Simple, Automated Certificate Lifecycle Management

    Reduce manual administration and prevent outages with:

    • Automatic certificate renewal through your MDM’s SCEP profile

    • Easy certificate revocation for offboarding or compromised devices

    • Directory-driven revocation: when a user is disabled in your IdP, certificates are automatically invalidated

    • Audit trails for SOC 2, HIPAA, and internal compliance

    • Device identity binding for conditional access and zero-trust enforcement

    • Supports ClientAuth EKU (1.3.6.1.5.5.7.3.2) and certificate extensions required for Wi-Fi (EAP-TLS), VPN, Microsoft Entra CBA, and SCEP MDM deployments

    Foxpass provides centralized visibility across all issued certificates — managed and unmanaged devices included

  • Directory-Integrated PKI

    Foxpass Cloud PKI ties certificate issuance and lifecycle directly to your identity provider, including Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, and OneLogin. When a user or device is disabled in the directory, its certificate is automatically invalidated, closing security gaps instantly.

  • SCEP Endpoint for Seamless MDM Integration

    Deploy certificates via your existing MDM with zero friction.

    Supported platforms include:

    • Microsoft Intune

    • Jamf Pro / Jamf School

    • Iru (formerly Kandji)

    • Addigy

    • Mosyle

    • Workspace ONE

    • Any SCEP-capable MDM

    SCEP handles secure enrollment, key generation, and renewal automatically — ideal for large fleets or continuously changing devices.

  • BYOD Certificate Enrollment

    Issue certificates to unmanaged personal devices using the Foxpass BYOD certificate installer, enabling secure access without requiring MDM device enrollment.

    This is ideal for colleges, universities, contractors, hybrid environments, or organizations that need certificate-based authentication on personal laptops and phones.

Phishing-Resistant SaaS Access: Works Seamlessly with Microsoft Entra CBA

Foxpass Cloud PKI integrates directly with Microsoft Entra’s Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA) to secure access to:

  • Microsoft 365

  • Salesforce

  • Atlassian

  • Workday

  • Any app that supports CBA, SAML, or OAuth2

How It Works

  1. Foxpass Cloud PKI issues user or device certificates

  2. Certificates are trusted by Entra CBA

  3. Users authenticate to SaaS apps using device-bound certificates 4. Conditional Access evaluates trust (issuer, device, expiration, compliance)

This eliminates passwords, prevents phishing, and ensures only company-managed devices can satisfy conditional access requirements.

Purpose-Built Integration with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

Cloud PKI stands alone — but when paired with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, you gain a complete passwordless network access stack:

This provides a unified, high-security approach for networks, devices, and SaaS resources.

Zero-Trust Certificate Architecture, Built-In

Foxpass Cloud PKI strengthens your organization’s zero-trust posture by enabling:

  • Continuous verification using certificate trust

  • Device-bound credentials that cannot be phished or stolen

  • Least-privilege access based on roles, identity, and device certificates

  • Enforcement of device compliance policies before granting access

Certificates become the backbone of identity-based access — across networks, endpoints, and cloud apps.

Why Foxpass?

Foxpass provides enterprise-grade certificate management without enterprise complexity.

  • Included with Foxpass Advanced RADIUS — or deploy as standalone

  • >99.9% uptime with global redundancy

  • Trusted by 500+ engineering, IT, and EDU organizations

  • Integrates with many identity providers (Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, OneLogin)

  • Backed by Splashtop’s world-class security and infrastructure

Foxpass Cloud PKI is platform-agnostic across identity, MDM, device, and network ecosystems.

Ready to Modernize Your PKI?

Start issuing secure, device-trusted certificates in minutes.

Free TrialSchedule a Demo
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.