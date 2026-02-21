Modern IT teams are managing more endpoints, supporting more users, and responding to more security risks than ever before. Hybrid work, BYOD environments, and distributed infrastructure have made it harder to maintain visibility, respond quickly to issues, and enforce consistent controls across devices.
Many organizations still rely on fragmented tool stacks where endpoint management, remote support, remote access, and security are handled in separate systems with different workflows, consoles, and limitations.
What modern IT needs is not more software, but a more unified operational approach that brings visibility, automation, access, and support together in a single environment.
Splashtop’s platform evolution is built around this reality, unifying autonomous endpoint management, remote support, and high-performance remote access into a cloud-native platform that helps IT teams manage, support, and secure their environments without switching between disconnected tools.
Why Modern IT Needs a Unified Platform
When endpoint management, access, support, and security live in separate systems, IT teams lose context. Agents must switch between consoles to understand device health, verify patch status, investigate issues, or respond to user requests. Even routine tasks can require multiple tools, slowing response times and increasing the likelihood of missed details.
Common challenges created by fragmented IT tooling include:
Tool sprawl across endpoint management, support, access, and security
Context switching that slows response and troubleshooting
Delayed patching and inconsistent enforcement
Limited real-time visibility into endpoint health and risk
Manual workflows that do not scale with hybrid and remote work
A New Era for Splashtop, Built on 20 Years of Trust
For more than 20 years, Splashtop has helped IT teams and employees work effectively from anywhere. That foundation was built on dependable performance, straightforward workflows, and security that IT teams rely on in real-world environments.
As IT operations have evolved, so has Splashtop.
What began as high-performance remote access expanded to include remote support and now extends into a unified, cloud-native platform that delivers autonomous endpoint management with Splashtop AEM, along with access and support.
This evolution reflects a deliberate shift toward simplifying IT operations by unifying the tools teams use every day, while continuing to prioritize simplicity, reliability, and long-term value.
How Splashtop Brings IT Operations Together
1. Autonomous Endpoint Management as the Operational Core
At the center of the platform is autonomous endpoint management. Splashtop AEM provides continuous visibility and policy-driven control across distributed environments, serving as the operational foundation for modern IT workflows.
Rather than functioning as a standalone tool, Splashtop AEM integrates directly with access and support workflows, enabling actions to be taken with full context. IT teams define the policies that govern patching, remediation, and configuration enforcement, and those policies are executed consistently across endpoints.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can:
Maintain continuous visibility into OS and third-party software vulnerabilities using CVE-based insights
Deploy real-time patching across Windows and macOS without waiting for scheduled check-ins
Enforce policy-driven remediation based on defined rules, not manual intervention
Automate patching and configuration enforcement while retaining full control
2. Remote Support and Access With Shared Endpoint Context
Support and access workflows are most effective when informed by live endpoint data. Splashtop embeds remote support directly into endpoint operations, giving IT teams real-time context about device health, patch status, and configuration before and during sessions.
Native remote access runs on the same lightweight agent, providing secure, high-performance connectivity for both IT validation and employee productivity. Because management, support, and access operate within the same environment, teams can troubleshoot, remediate, and verify fixes without switching tools.
This unified approach enables IT teams to:
Diagnose issues faster using real-time endpoint health data
Apply scripts and remediation in the background without disrupting users
Launch secure, attended support sessions when hands-on help is required
Validate configuration changes and fixes remotely
Deliver secure, high-performance access across devices and operating systems
3. Integrated Security and Governance That Scale With You
Security is most effective when it aligns with everyday IT operations. Splashtop approaches endpoint security as an integrated extension of the platform, allowing teams to expand protection and detection capabilities without introducing separate systems.
Available options include:
Antivirus for baseline protection against known threats
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for behavioral visibility and investigation, and for hands-on monitoring and response support
For organizations with more advanced governance requirements, Splashtop Enterprise adds single sign-on integration, advanced access controls, and deeper administrative management, extending the platform without changing how IT teams manage endpoints or support users.
Unified Remote Access, Support, and Endpoint Management, Anywhere
Modern IT operations depend on clarity and coordination, not an ever-growing collection of tools. Splashtop brings remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and integrated security together into a single platform designed for how IT teams actually work.
With shared context across these capabilities, organizations gain:
Fewer tools and consoles to manage
Faster response supported by shared operational context
Clearer visibility across endpoints from a single view
Simpler operations that scale without added complexity
Built on 20 years of trusted performance and shaped for modern IT operations, Splashtop provides a practical path toward simpler, more efficient endpoint management and support.
Learn more about Splashtop AEM.