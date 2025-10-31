When you’re looking for the perfect remote access solution for your business, the choices can be overwhelming. You need to find a high-performance, scalable, and secure solution that’s compatible with all the devices and operating systems across your organization. So, why choose Splashtop over competitors?
Splashtop is designed to enable businesses of all sizes to work from anywhere seamlessly, with robust features and advanced security for effective, efficient, and secure remote work. So, let’s examine what makes Splashtop stand out, what benefits it provides over competing remote access software, and what real users have to say.
Hidden Risks and Pitfalls in Other Remote Access Solutions
First, we should examine the various challenges businesses face when using remote access and support solutions. Looking at reviews for solutions like AnyDesk, TeamViewer, LogMeIn, and more, we can see several common issues that many may face, including:
1. Performance Issues
One of the most important aspects of any remote access platform is its performance, yet many businesses face delays due to performance issues. If a solution lacks the speed and reliability to connect to remote devices, users will face constant interruptions as their connections fail in the middle of a project.
For example, an AnyDesk review states, “it is so unpredictable if it is going to function normally or act like molasses. It makes it difficult to work without wanting to scream.” Those types of performance issues can lead to significant decreases in productivity and employee satisfaction across a company, costing more time than it saves.
2. Security Concerns
Cybersecurity is of vital importance to every organization, and many companies have specific IT compliance requirements, such as PCI DSS, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance. Failing to meet these requirements puts the company’s data and networks at risk, incurs large fines, and results in a loss of customer trust. Research shows that system instructions are the most common type of data breach, comprising 36% of all incidents, so companies are at risk without strong security features in place.
TeamViewer, for instance, has encountered several security risks over the years, such as a cyberattack from APT29 in 2024 and the CVE-2020-13699 vulnerability in 2020. During those incidents, organizations relying on the software’s security without taking additional measures were at risk of significant data breaches.
3. Compatibility Problems
A good remote access solution can work across all your devices and operating systems; if it can’t connect to or from a certain device, it’s significantly less useful. However, businesses often report compatibility issues with their remote access tools. This means that their employees are unable to use the software to connect to or from certain devices, severely limiting their ability to work from anywhere.
For instance, some reviews for BeyondTrust have mentioned compatibility concerns, such as how it “works horribly with Citrix, VMWare, RDS Gateway, and pretty much any virtualization software.”
4. Limited Flexibility
Growth and change are constants in business, and enterprises need solutions that can keep up with them. Inflexible platforms that lack scalability and adaptability can be detrimental, as they can create new obstacles that slow growth and productivity. Finding a flexible, scalable solution is essential to keep remote work efficient.
5. High Costs
No business has an unlimited budget, so decision makers need to consider costs carefully. Even if a solution seems affordable at first glance, add-ons and hidden costs can lead to businesses exceeding their budgets. It’s important to find a solution that lists its prices upfront without hidden fees or requiring expensive add-ons, as well as consistent and predictable pricing.
For instance, one review for LogMeIn states, “The cost alone should drive you away from this product… LogMeIn’s pricing model is predatory and unfair to say the least.” Similarly, some reviews for AnyDesk raise concerns with how users are forced to pay for a full year, even if they try to cancel well before the renewal date.
The Critical Features of a Top-Tier Remote Access Solution
Given the challenges and risks, what should businesses look for when selecting a remote access solution? Knowing what features are a must-have can help decision makers identify the best options for their business and ensure they’re picking a platform with everything they need, so keep the following in mind:
Ease of use: An overly complex solution will confuse employees and slow down work. It’s essential to find user-friendly software that enables quick and easy remote access, allowing employees to connect with a single click and work from their preferred devices without needing to navigate complex setups.
Cross-platform compatibility: If your remote access solution can’t work across platforms and operating systems, many employees will be unable to connect to their work devices. Cross-platform compatibility is essential so that employees can work regardless of whether they use a Mac, PC, Android device, virtual desktop, or any other platform.
Security: Robust and reliable cybersecurity is vital to keep devices, users, and data safe. Additionally, businesses must ensure they’re meeting their specific compliance requirements and regulations; for instance, healthcare organizations will want to ensure they’re using HIPAA-compliant remote access software. Look for security features like multi-factor authentication, role-based access control, and privileged access management to ensure accounts and devices are safe.
Scalability: You need a platform that can keep up with your growth. Adding new users and devices should be a simple and painless process, so finding a scalable solution is a must.
Customer support: If employees encounter a technical problem or need help, they should be able to quickly connect with an experienced support agent who can help resolve their issues. When looking at vendors, check their reviews and see who offers reliable, friendly, 24/7 customer support to ensure your employees are never left waiting for assistance.
Top 5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Over Other Remote Access Solutions
There are many powerful and efficient remote access solutions on the market, but if you’re looking for an excellent solution that’s easy to use, secure, scalable, and can empower even the largest of enterprises to support a remote workforce, you can’t go wrong with Splashtop.
So, why do businesses of all sizes choose Splashtop for their remote access needs? There are several reasons, including:
1. Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity
Splashtop is designed to work across a wide variety of platforms and operating systems, including iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Linux, Chromebook, and virtual desktops. This enables employees to use their favorite devices while working remotely and seamlessly connect to their work computers, so they can access their projects, programs, and tools regardless of device type.
2. High-Performance Remote Access
Splashtop’s remote access is designed to be fast, efficient, and high-performance. It boasts 4K streaming up to 60fps and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming with low latency, 4:4:4 color, and high-fidelity audio that make every remote session crystal clear and seamless.
3. Robust Security Measures
Splashtop is built with security and privacy in mind, and includes a wide array of advanced security features designed to keep devices and data safe. This includes multi-factor authentication, multi-level password security, screen auto-lock, and more. Splashtop also does not process, store, or access data, and all sessions are protected with end-to-end encryption.
This makes Splashtop compliant with a broad range of industry and government standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and more.
4. Comprehensive Productivity Tools
A good remote access solution does more than just connect one computer to another. Splashtop’s productivity tools are designed to make remote work efficient and easy, including multi-monitor support, remote printing, file transfer, remote reboot, USB device redirection, and more.
5. Flexible and Scalable Solutions
Splashtop is an incredibly scalable solution that can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Adding new devices is fast and simple, and Splashtop offers several plans that make it affordable for any business. Splashtop Enterprise offers customizable licensing and pricing, so it can match your organization’s size and requirements.
How Splashtop Remote Solutions Are Transforming Business Operations: Real User Feedback
It should go without saying that an article on the Splashtop website would sing Splashtop’s praises. However, you don’t have to take our word for it. Instead, you can see what real Splashtop customers have to say – the good (of which there’s a lot), the bad (very little), and everything else.
On G2, Splashtop has 4.8/5 stars. Users sing Splashtop’s praises for its “reliable service and great customer support” and call it the “best remote control software I have ever used,” as it “allows [them] a great deal of freedom to perform the work [they] need to do while not needing to travel.”
Users on Capterra are equally thrilled, giving Splashtop 4.7/5 stars. One user states: “After trying every other RMM tool, Splashtop feels like a breath of fresh air. Its lightweight design offers stable connections.” Another customer, who switched from TeamViewer due to its cost and limitations, proclaims, “Splashtop is a rare program that actually does what it claims to… I have never had an instance where it refused to let me control everything, from program installations to registry editing.”
TrustRadius reviewers echo the sentiment, giving Splashtop a score of 8.8/10. Users there say Splashtop is an “amazingly simple, lightweight software for remote access,” with one stating Splashtop “has exceeded our expectations for ease of use, capability, and reliability.”
No matter where you look, one thing is clear: Splashtop customers love Splashtop’s ease of use, capabilities, reliability, and security.
Deploy Fast, Manage Centrally, and Connect Securely from Any Device: Splashtop Remote Access
It can be challenging to compare each of the remote access solutions on the market, but when you examine the options, Splashtop stands out as a great choice. Splashtop makes it easy for everyone to work from anywhere, from small and growing businesses to large enterprises, with full access to all their work computers, programs, and projects.
With Splashtop, you’re getting secure, high-performance remote access with a wide range of features, including attended and unattended access, advanced remote session controls, integrations, vulnerability insights, and more. Its flexible licensing options help ensure it can meet your organization’s needs, and it can scale to keep up with your growth.
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? You can get started today with a free trial: