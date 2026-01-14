Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Reading about HIPAA-compliant remote desktop on a tablet

HIPAA Compliant Remote Access Software

Splashtop Team
4 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Splashtop remote access and remote support software helps keep you in compliance with HIPAA. Learn more about it and try it for free.

If you are looking for remote desktop software that helps you maintain HIPAA compliance, look no further than Splashtop.

If your business is part of the U.S. healthcare industry, you know that you must comply with federal HIPAA regulations regarding sensitive and private patient information. That means that every aspect of your data storage, retrieval, and access needs to be secure. If you need remote access, you need to use a remote desktop tool that ensures HIPAA compliance.

What is HIPAA Compliance?

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance refers to a set of regulations designed to protect the privacy and security of individuals' health information. Organizations that handle protected health information (PHI) must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. This includes implementing safeguards like encryption, access controls, and audit logs to prevent unauthorized access or breaches.

For remote desktop solutions, HIPAA compliance means ensuring that remote sessions involving PHI are conducted securely, with all necessary protections in place.

The Critical Role of HIPAA in Protecting Healthcare and Patient Privacy

HIPAA plays a vital role in safeguarding the privacy and security of patient information. It establishes strict standards for how healthcare organizations handle PHI, ensuring that patient data is kept confidential and secure. These regulations protect patients from data breaches and unauthorized access, which could otherwise lead to identity theft, fraud, or other privacy violations. By enforcing these standards, HIPAA helps maintain trust in the healthcare system and ensures that sensitive health information is treated with the utmost care.

HIPAA Compliant Remote Access

HIPAA-compliant remote access involves using remote desktop solutions that meet the stringent security requirements set by HIPAA. This includes end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, secure access controls, and comprehensive audit trails. Solutions like Splashtop ensure that healthcare professionals can access and manage patient information remotely while maintaining full compliance with HIPAA regulations. By leveraging these secure remote access tools, healthcare providers can offer flexible, efficient care without compromising patient privacy or data security.

Why You Need HIPAA Compliant Remote Access Software

HIPAA-compliant remote access software for healthcare is crucial. Here’s why:

  1. Protect Patient Privacy: HIPAA compliance ensures that patient data is safeguarded against unauthorized access and breaches, preserving trust and confidentiality.

  2. Legal and Financial Protection: Non-compliance with HIPAA regulations can lead to severe penalties, including hefty fines and legal action. Using HIPAA-compliant software like Splashtop helps you avoid these risks.

  3. Secure Remote Work: In today’s healthcare environment, remote work is increasingly common. HIPAA-compliant remote access allows healthcare professionals to securely access patient records and other sensitive information from anywhere, without compromising data security.

  4. Maintain Operational Continuity: HIPAA-compliant software ensures that healthcare operations can continue seamlessly, even in situations where remote access is necessary, such as during emergencies or when working off-site.

  5. Comprehensive Security Measures: HIPAA-compliant remote access tools, like Splashtop, offer advanced security features, including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and detailed audit logs, ensuring that all remote sessions are secure and traceable.

By choosing HIPAA-compliant remote access software, healthcare organizations can provide high-quality care while fully protecting patient information and meeting legal obligations.

Selecting the Best HIPAA Compliant Remote Access Solution

When selecting the best HIPAA-compliant remote access solution, it’s essential to focus on key aspects that ensure both security and functionality. First, the solution must offer robust security features. Additionally, the platform should provide a seamless user experience, enabling healthcare professionals to access and manage sensitive information efficiently, without compromising on security.

Security Features

HIPAA compliance mandates stringent security measures. Look for solutions that provide 256-bit AES encryption, which secures data during transmission. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that only authorized personnel can access PHI. Furthermore, comprehensive audit logs are essential, as they provide a detailed record of who accessed what information and when, helping you maintain compliance and quickly address any potential security issues.

Ease of Use

A good HIPAA-compliant remote access solution should be user-friendly, allowing healthcare professionals to easily connect to their systems and access necessary data. Splashtop, for example, offers an intuitive interface that minimizes the learning curve, enabling users to quickly become proficient in using the software. This ease of use is critical in a healthcare environment, where time is of the essence.

Reliability

Reliability is another crucial factor. The remote access solution should offer consistent, high-performance connections, even in environments with variable internet quality. Splashtop’s technology ensures stable connections with minimal latency, allowing healthcare professionals to work efficiently, even when accessing large files or using complex applications.

Unique user identification

HIPAA requires that each user accessing patient data is uniquely identified. Splashtop supports role-based access and individual user credentials, ensuring traceable, secure access across all remote sessions.

Automatic log-off procedures

Idle sessions can pose a security risk. Splashtop offers configurable session timeout settings that automatically disconnect inactive users, reducing the chances of unauthorized access.

Person or entity authentication

To ensure only authorized individuals access PHI, Splashtop provides multi-factor authentication (MFA), device authentication, and integration with single sign-on (SSO) providers for enterprise-grade identity verification.

Analyze and audit data

Splashtop logs all remote sessions, including connection times, user identities, and accessed endpoints. These audit trails help organizations monitor activity and support HIPAA compliance reviews.

Compliance Support

Finally, the solution should offer ongoing support to help you maintain compliance. This includes regular updates to address new security threats, as well as customer support that understands the specific needs of healthcare providers. Splashtop’s commitment to security and compliance means you can trust that your remote access solution will keep pace with evolving HIPAA regulations and the demands of your practice.

By focusing on these factors, you can select a HIPAA-compliant remote access solution that not only meets regulatory requirements but also supports the operational needs of your healthcare organization.

HIPAA Compliant Remote Desktop Software: How Splashtop Ensures Data Security

One of the ways in which Splashtop's security aligns with HIPAA regulations is that Splashtop doesn’t process, store, or access any of your data. Splashtop does not store transmitted encoded screen captures streams. They are only transmitted and use end-to-end TLS with AES-256 bit encryption.

For added security, user passwords are encrypted and securely stored, and all sessions are logged with timestamps and user, device, and session information. Device authentication is enabled by default, and there is an option to turn on 2-factor authentication.

To keep your data safe every step of the way, Splashtop's cloud security modules monitor and flag suspicious activities in real-time 24/7.

Enhance Productivity and Patient Experience with HIPAA Compliant Remote Desktop

Secure remote desktop connections enable hospitals and other healthcare providers to increase productivity and improve the patient healthcare experience. By leveraging these solutions, physicians, nurses, and administrators can transform healthcare through remote access, gaining the freedom to access and input data from anywhere.

With Splashtop, you’ll be able to remotely access any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer from any other computer, tablet, or mobile device.  This gives you freedom to use to a mobile device, like an iPad, to connect to another computer that stores patient records, images, and other essential files. Whether in a patient room, doing rounds, or at home, you’ll get the experience of sitting right in front of a hospital computer terminal.

Help Fulfill HIPAA Guidelines with Splashtop Remote Access

When used properly and as part of an overall HIPAA compliance plan, Splashtop remote desktop software can help fulfill HIPAA guidelines regarding remote access to healthcare information. That's because Splashtop is focused on the privacy and security of your data.

Start a Free Trial for HIPAA Compliant Remote Desktop Software

Find out more and start your free trial of Splashtop. There is no obligation and no credit card needed to get started in just a few clicks.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial

Or, learn more about Splashtop’s solutions

Related Content


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

FAQs

Is Splashtop a HIPAA-compliant remote access software?
What security features should remote access software have to be HIPAA compliant?
What is the role of device authentication in HIPAA-compliant remote access?
How do I ensure that my remote access software is properly configured for HIPAA compliance?
Can remote access software be integrated with existing HIPAA compliance systems?
What are the limitations of using VPNs for HIPAA-compliant remote access?
Is RDP HIPAA-compliant?
What is protected health information?

Related Content

Man looking worriedly at a computer screen with a large notification displaying a ransomware attack
MSP

How MSPs Can Mitigate Cyberattack Damages

Learn More
Hand holding cybersecurity lock and shield icon
Security

Top 10 Cyber Security Trends And Predictions For 2024

Learn More
Several devices next to each other.
Remote Access Insights

What is a Remote Device? Examples, Benefits, and Security Tips

Learn More
Woman talking on a cell phone while using a laptop
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

SMB Cybersecurity in 2022: Same Challenges, Better Solutions

Learn More
View All Blogs