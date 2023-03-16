Splashtop remote access and remote support software helps keep you in compliance with HIPAA. Learn more about it and try it for free.

If you are looking for remote desktop software that helps you maintain HIPAA compliance, look no further than Splashtop.

If your business is part of the U.S. healthcare industry, you know that you must comply with federal HIPAA regulations regarding sensitive and private patient information. That means that every aspect of your data storage, retrieval, and access needs to be secure. If you need remote access, you need to use a remote desktop tool that ensures HIPAA compliance.

How Splashtop Keeps You HIPAA Compliant

One of the ways in which Splashtop's security aligns with HIPAA regulations is that Splashtop doesn’t process, store, or access any of your data. Splashtop does not store transmitted encoded screen captures streams. They are only transmitted and use end-to-end TLS with AES-256 bit encryption.

For added security, user passwords are encrypted and securely stored, and all sessions are logged with timestamps and user, device, and session information. Device authentication is enabled by default, and there is an option to turn on 2-factor authentication.

To keep your data safe every step of the way, Splashtop's cloud security modules monitor and flag suspicious activities in real-time 24/7.

Remote Desktop Increases Productivity and Patient Experience

Secure remote desktop connections enable hospitals and other healthcare providers to increase productivity and improve the patient healthcare experience. Physicians, nurses, and administrators can have the freedom to access and input data from anywhere.

With Splashtop, you’ll be able to remotely access any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer from any other computer, tablet, or mobile device. This gives you freedom to use to a mobile device, like an iPad, to connect to another computer that stores patient records, images, and other essential files. Whether in a patient room, doing rounds, or at home, you’ll get the experience of sitting right in front of a hospital computer terminal.

Help Fulfill HIPAA Guidelines

When used properly and as part of an overall HIPAA compliance plan, Splashtop remote desktop software can help fulfill HIPAA guidelines regarding remote access to healthcare information. That's because Splashtop is focused on the privacy and security of your data.

Start a Free Trial

Find out more and start your free trial of Splashtop. There is no obligation and no credit card needed to get started in just a few clicks.

Free Trial

Or, learn more about Splashtop’s remote desktop solutions