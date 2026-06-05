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Splashtop New Features

Splashtop New Features Jan-Feb 2018

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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Here are some of the new Splashtop features added January-February 2018 by product line.

Splashtop Remote Access and Remote Support

  • "Paste" a Password into the Windows Login Screen

    - Windows requires passwords to be typed in, so copying and then pasting a password into the Windows login screen when remotely accessing a computer previously wasn't possible. There is now a new menu option called "Paste Clipboard as Keystrokes" that makes it work. This new feature is added to the Splashtop Business app as of version 3.2.0.0. 

  • Splashtop Business App for Windows, Portable Version

     - Download a version of the Splashtop Business app for Windows that does NOT require installation. Carry it around on a USB drive and run it on any Windows computer where you prefer not to install software. Just launch it, log into your Splashtop Remote Access, or Splashtop Remote Support account, and start remotely accessing your computers. 

    Learn more

  • Save a copy of Remote Support onto your clients' desktop

     - Want to make sure the clients you're supporting using Splashtop Remote Support can easily get help the next time? Save a copy of the SOS app onto their desktops, so they can quickly find it again. Look for the "Add SOS to Desktop" menu item in the SOS app

  • There are also bug fixes in the Splashtop Business 3.2.0.0 apps, 3.2.0.0 streamers, and the my.splashtop.com web console

Splashtop Personal

  • iPhone X Full Screen Support - Splashtop Personal for iPhone now supports iPhone X full screen as of version 2.7.4.5 - Get the app

  • New monthly option for Anywhere Access subscriptions. Note that the yearly subscription is by far the best value.

  • The new version 2.7.4.5 of the Personal apps for iPhone and iPad also both have the latest bug fixes

Mirroring360

  • The Mirroring360 Windows app version 2.3.1.7 includes Pro version performance improvements, a Sharing Timeout feature, improvement for YouTube video playback, stability improvements, and bug fixes - Mirroring360 downloads

More Coming Soon

See more information on the latest releases on the Splashtop Support site.

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