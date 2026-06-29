Splashtop News - July 2017

The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for personal, business and education.
Splashtop Remote Access and Remote Support
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing
50% off Mirroring360 Pro edition for screen mirroring + screen sharing
Current Mirroring360 users: Get the free update and try Pro free!
Cast your Chromebook screen or Chrome browser to a PC or Mac
Classroom and Education
Join us at ITSE and experience screen mirroring / sharing for the classroom
Splashtop Personal
iPad & iPhone apps updated - Get the latest features and fixes
Access your computer from anywhere with the Anywhere Access Pack
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Splashtop Business
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