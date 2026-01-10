In 2026, cybersecurity as we know it will change forever. As dramatic as that sounds, it has changed every year, as both the technology used by cybercriminals and for cybersecurity have evolved. However, with the acceleration of AI-powered cyberattacks, expanded attack surfaces from remote and hybrid work, and increasing regulatory pressure, 2026 promises to be a year like no other.
In 2025, the average cost of a data breach reached over $4 million, with human error (including stolen credentials and phishing attacks) accounting for the majority of breaches. The use of AI in cybersecurity has helped reduce breach costs and detect attacks more quickly, but at the same time, 20% of breaches now involve AI.
Trends like these have set the stage for what’s to come in the year ahead, so the best way companies can prepare is to understand what’s coming. With that in mind, we’ve compiled the top 10 IT security risks to watch out for in 2026, so you can begin the new year prepared.
1. AI-Powered Phishing and Social Engineering
AI’s explosive growth has been both a blessing and a curse for businesses. While organizations have been finding ways to utilize AI to enhance their workflows, so too have cybercriminals. Generative and agentic AI has made it easier for attackers to make impersonation, spear phishing, and business email compromise nearly indistinguishable, leading to more attacks and greater effectiveness.
In 2026, we’re likely to see these attacks grow further, as multimodal AI and automation enable targeted attacks at scale. With voice cloning technology, attackers can replicate a CEO’s voice and use it to carry out targeted attacks.
So, what’s the solution? A combination of both technology and training can help improve a company’s defenses against these cyberattacks. Using verification tools such as multi-factor authentication and identity verification can help keep attackers out. Still, employees should also be trained on how to prevent phishing, recognize warning signs, and use behavior-based detection best practices.
2. Automated Malware and Real-Time Exploits
Automation is enhancing the speed at which we can identify and address cyberthreats, but it’s also accelerating attacks. With automation, cybercriminals can discover vulnerabilities, generate exploits, and deploy malware faster than ever.
The exploitation window for a zero-day vulnerability used to be weeks. Now, it’s just a matter of hours. If companies can’t patch their vulnerabilities quickly, they’ll undoubtedly be exploited in short order.
The answer to automated threats is automated defenses. Real-time patching solutions, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and threat intelligence visibility can help combat these growing threats. For example, Splashtop AEM supports real-time, event-driven patching that deploys updates immediately when policies trigger, significantly reducing patch delays compared to scheduled tools.
3. Identity and Access Attacks
Our identities are never as safe as we’d like to think, especially with the growing rates of credential theft, session hijacking, and synthetic identity creation. Even multi-factor authentication can be overwhelmed by MFA fatigue attacks, in which attackers bombard users with authentication requests until one is approved.
As a result, identity protection and authentication will be key security issues in 2026. Companies should invest in zero-trust security, strong privileged access controls, and phishing-resistant authentication tools to protect accounts and keep networks safe when an account is compromised.
4. Cloud and API Exposure
Cloud technology has been a significant part of remote and hybrid work and has driven productivity across companies of all sizes. However, the rapid expansion of multi-cloud environments and API-driven architectures has also introduced the risk of misconfigurations and privilege drift, which can present their own security risks.
In 2026, we can expect to see more attacks that scan for exposed APIs and weak Identity and Access Management (IAM) configurations, then exploit those to infiltrate a network.
Companies should defend against these attacks by enforcing strict IAM configurations and investing in posture management. Regular configuration audits will also be essential for identifying weaknesses and addressing them before attackers can strike.
5. Supply Chain and Third-Party Vulnerabilities
Attacks on vendors, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools, software repositories, and service providers are nothing new. They’re known threats that companies have to defend against daily. However, in 2026, the risk will continue to grow.
As AI-driven reconnaissance grows, broader dependency chains and faster exploitation of upstream components, supply chains, and third parties will become larger targets and risks. If a vendor’s technology is compromised, it can be used to attack countless clients, putting everyone at risk.
Organizations should focus on vendor risk scoring to ensure they’re working with a secure vendor with strong security policies. A transparent Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) will also help with security, and companies should invest in monitored software distribution tools to better manage software deployment across their networks.
6. Ransomware Reinvention
Ransomware is on the rise, driven by AI-driven targeting and triple-extortion tactics, in which criminals not only steal and encrypt a victim’s data but also threaten associated third parties and potentially leak the stolen data. Unfortunately, that will continue, with attacks focusing not only on stealing data but also on causing operational downtime.
Companies can defend against ransomware by mitigating its impact. This includes creating offline backups, segmenting data, implementing strong user access controls, and, of course, promptly patching vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
7. IoT, Edge, and Remote Device Vulnerabilities
Internet of Things, edge devices, and other remote devices are potent tools for hybrid work but also present new avenues for attack. The growth of unmanaged devices creates new opportunities for attackers, especially when they can exploit weak firmware, outdated operating systems, and insecure remote access.
Companies can manage these vulnerabilities by investing in tools such as patch automation to keep remote endpoints up to date and asset discovery to prevent overlooking any devices. Zero-trust network access is also a useful security feature, as it ensures that only authorized and authenticated users can access the network, even if a remote endpoint is compromised.
8. Insider Risk and Human Error
Insider threats are often the most significant risks to businesses. These threats don’t necessarily come from disgruntled employees with malicious intent; they can simply be the result of human error by overwhelmed teams.
As workforces grow, so too do the risks. Large hybrid workforces with multiple tools to juggle increase the risk of misconfiguration or mishandling of sensitive data, leading to vulnerabilities or insider leaks.
Businesses can invest in a variety of tools to defend against these threats. Implementing privileged access management (PAM) and least-privilege access helps ensure that compromised accounts have limited access to data and the company network. At the same time, session monitoring tools can identify any dangerous or suspicious behavior.
Using a solution with robust remote access governance also goes a long way toward ensuring networks and data remain secure, even in the face of human error.
9. Legacy Systems and Patch Delays
Keeping systems patched and fully up to date is an essential cybersecurity best practice and is typically required for IT compliance. Yet many organizations still use legacy systems that can’t be updated quickly, or even at all.
Given the rise of automated exploit creation, slow patch cycles, and outdated endpoints can become significant liabilities. If a device, app, or OS is left unpatched for too long, it becomes an easy point of ingress for attackers, especially if they exploit a zero-day vulnerability.
As such, companies will want to use real-time patch automation and rapid vulnerability remediation, such as Splashtop AEM’s automated patch management. Having tools to detect threats, isolate infected devices, and address vulnerabilities on demand will help keep devices safe and up to date before they can be exploited.
10. Data Privacy and Compliance Gaps
New global regulations are coming into effect in 2026, which will increase both data privacy enforcement and penalties for non-compliance. Companies with inadequate audit trails, unmanaged endpoints, or weak oversight of remote access will be at risk of failing to meet compliance requirements, resulting in significant penalties.
Of course, the penalties themselves aren’t the worst part. These regulations are necessary to ensure cybersecurity, and if a company fails to meet their requirements, it risks incurring additional losses in the wake of a cyberattack.
Companies will need to invest in robust logging and device compliance reporting, as well as secure access workflows, to ensure their networks are safe and adequately monitored. This will help improve security and ensure regulatory compliance, so they can face 2026 knowing they’ve appropriately invested in their cybersecurity.
How IT Leaders Should Prioritize Their 2026 Security Strategy
As 2026 begins, what should IT leaders and decision-makers do to prepare for these new and growing threats? While the growing security risks can seem overwhelming, they can all be addressed with foresight and preparation.
A key first step is consolidating around identity-first and zero-trust principles. These rely on user identity as the primary security element and operate on a “never trust, always verify” principle to consistently ensure that users are authenticated and that their access is restricted to the tools and network areas they need. Not only does this improve account security, but it also limits the damage compromised accounts can inflict.
Patching is another essential element of cybersecurity, as the rapid pace of cyberattacks targeting newly discovered vulnerabilities makes prompt patching more critical than ever. Businesses will need to improve patching speed and reduce mean time to remediate vulnerabilities to stay ahead of modern threats.
Additionally, as remote and hybrid work continues to grow, IT and security teams will need visibility across endpoints, the cloud, and third-party applications and integrations. If their visibility is limited, attackers have easy avenues to exploit, so a holistic view is essential for cybersecurity.
Similarly, the growth of remote work means secure remote access is essential. Organizations must ensure that the remote access software they use is reliable, safe, and compliant with applicable security regulations to enable smooth, secure remote work.
Last but not least, automation is a powerful tool for enhancing detection, response, and compliance processes. Using automation tools, such as Splashtop AEM, enables organizations to quickly detect and respond to threats across distributed endpoints, helping them stay ahead of automated threats.
Where Splashtop Strengthens Your 2026 Security Posture
While there are new and growing threats in 2026, there are already solutions on the market that can help you better defend against them. So if you need powerful tools for remote access, remote support, and automated endpoint management, Splashtop has everything you require, including:
1. Secure Remote Access with Zero-Trust Principles
Splashtop provides secure remote access, enabling employees to access their work devices from any device, anywhere. It makes remote access efficient and seamless, while protecting accounts, devices, and networks with security tools that include role-based access controls (RBAC), multi-factor authentication, device authentication, session logging, and more.
2. Real-Time Patch Management and Vulnerability Remediation with Splashtop AEM
While automated exploits have led to greater threats and shrinking patch windows, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) can keep devices protected with real-time patch management and vulnerability remediation. These tools roll out OS and third-party app updates across endpoints, keeping them patched, and reduce exposure time through CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures)- based insights.
3. Full Endpoint Visibility
IT teams need complete visibility into their endpoints, and Splashtop AEM provides it. This includes visibility into software and hardware versions and statuses, patches, compliance baselines, and more. With this visibility, IT teams can help mitigate risks associated with the cloud, third-party APIs, IoT devices, legacy systems, and more.
4. Integrated Support and Remote Troubleshooting
No one likes waiting for IT support, especially when it’s a security issue. Fortunately, Splashtop’s remote troubleshooting enables fast remediation of compromised or malfunctioning endpoints, and its integrated support helps reduce downtime during security incidents or patch failures. This helps keep devices up and running as quickly as possible while maintaining efficiency and security.
Conclusion
2026 promises to be a year of change, but it will also bring growing cyber threats. The growth of technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation tools has empowered bad actors to attack more quickly and efficiently. Still, it also enables us to defend against them more effectively.
In the year ahead, businesses will need proactive monitoring, strong identity controls, and real-time patching to keep endpoints secure, whether they’re continuing to embrace remote and hybrid work or pushing for a return to the office. These cybersecurity measures will help defend against growing threats, alongside strong security protocols and employee training.
Defending against these growing threats requires secure and reliable software for remote access, support, and endpoint management. With Splashtop, you can empower employees to securely work from any device, enable IT agents to support remote endpoints from anywhere, and protect your endpoints with automated patching and security tools built for the modern era.
With Splashtop as part of your 2026 security strategy, you’ll be able to work safely from anywhere and maintain security across your network. Experience it for yourself today with a free trial and start the new year off right: