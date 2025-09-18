Do you know what threats your endpoints face? Common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) are frequent and well-known threats that can compromise devices, solutions, or systems; therefore, organizations and IT teams should be aware of the specific ones they need to watch for.
CVE insights are essential for modern endpoint protection. They provide information on risks to be aware of, how to address common vulnerabilities, and what IT teams can do to avoid known threats. With that in mind, let’s examine CVE insights, how they can reduce vulnerability risks, and how Splashtop AEM uses CVEs to keep your endpoints safe.
Why Should Organizations Leverage CVE Insights for Endpoint Protection
The first question is: What are the benefits of CVE insights?
As the saying goes: knowledge is power. CVEs provide information on known threats and vulnerabilities, so IT and cybersecurity teams know the risks to be aware of, the damage they can cause, and how to avoid them. This helps teams identify, prioritize, and patch vulnerabilities more quickly, reducing their risk of exposure and damage.
CVEs enable IT teams to streamline patches by identifying common threats and how to patch them, ensuring regulatory compliance, and prioritizing their remediation efforts. Most security platforms and tools that search for vulnerabilities utilize CVE records to identify potential threats and suggest remediations, so organizations can efficiently protect their devices and networks.
Strategic Framework for CVE-Driven Endpoint Defense
While CVE data is in a massive database (over 288,000 CVE records and counting), IT teams don’t need to search through each record manually. Integrating CVE data into a structured vulnerability management framework makes it possible to identify vulnerabilities and warning signs well in advance.
Integrating CVE data can provide several benefits, including:
Risk assessment: CVE data provides information on the existing threats and the potential damage they can cause. This data helps IT teams and organizations identify the threats they might contend with and the damage they can cause, which is valuable information for assessing risks.
Threat prioritization: If an IT team detects multiple potential threats or vulnerabilities, it’s important to know which ones take top priority. CVE data can help identify the biggest threats, so teams can focus their efforts and prioritize those that matter most.
Patch management: CVE data includes relevant patches for addressing and mitigating vulnerabilities. Integrating CVE data makes it easy to find the patches an endpoint needs to protect itself from known vulnerabilities, thus improving cybersecurity.
Automation: Automation tools like Splashtop AEM can identify potential threats based on CVE data and address them with Smart Actions. This helps organizations automatically protect their endpoints and network without needing IT agents to manually address every potential issue.
CVE-Driven Endpoint Defense: Critical Factors for Effective Protection
Enhancing endpoint protection is arguably the most important use for CVEs. However, proper protection is composed of several elements that work together to reduce risks and exposures.
Core elements of CVE-based endpoint protection include:
Continuous monitoring: CVE data helps IT teams constantly monitor their networks for recognizable signs of attacks or known vulnerabilities, empowering them to react quickly and address potential issues before they escalate.
Automated patching: When a patch is available to address known CVEs, endpoint management tools with automated patching functions can install and deploy the patches across endpoint environments to protect connected devices.
Real-time threat detection: Automated, real-time monitoring tools can detect threats as soon as they emerge based on known patterns and warning signs from CVE data.
Compliance alignment: Protection against known vulnerabilities and exposures is a major aspect of IT compliance. Integrating CVE data helps IT teams prove their security is up to date and compliant with all relevant regulatory standards.
Evolving Strategies in CVE-Driven Endpoint Defense
As technology continues to advance, CVE data will remain essential for security and proactive protection. In fact, several developing trends already use CVE records to help improve cybersecurity and identify growing threats.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the biggest developments in today’s technology, and its ability to quickly analyze large quantities of data has made it a useful tool in endpoint protection. Using AI and predictive analytics makes it easier for companies to identify patterns and warning signs from huge amounts of data and traffic, making CVE-driven defense more robust and accurate.
Similarly, automation tools have brought significant improvements to CVE-based endpoint protection. These tools enable IT teams to monitor networks and endpoints without needing human intervention or manual labor, providing real-time insights into potential threats.
Real-time automated patch management makes it easy to install and deploy new patches as soon as they’re available, so IT teams don’t need to manually update each device. And should the automation tools detect a threat, they can also utilize Smart Actions to take corrective action immediately.
CVE-Driven Endpoint Defense: Identify, Patch & Protect With Splashtop AEM
When you want reliable, intelligent endpoint protection that uses CVE records to address vulnerabilities quickly, you’ll need a solution like Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management). Splashtop AEM uses CVE insights and real-time patch management to proactively address security gaps, minimize vulnerabilities, and protect endpoints, even across remote and BYOD environments.
Splashtop AEM empowers IT teams to easily monitor and manage all the endpoints connected to their network, including real-time alerts and automated fixes via Smart Actions and AI-powered CVE insights. These include summaries and recommended remediation actions, so IT teams can respond quickly. Plus, with automated patch management, businesses can protect their endpoints by automatically updating operating systems and third-party software once a new patch is released.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams the tools and technology they need to monitor endpoints, proactively address issues, and reduce their workloads. This includes:
Automated patching for OS, third-party, and custom apps.
AI-powered CVE-based vulnerability insights.
Customizable policy frameworks that can be enforced throughout your network.
Hardware and software inventory tracking and management across all endpoints.
Alerts and remediation to automatically resolve issues before they become problems.
Background actions to access tools like task managers and device managers without interrupting users.
Want to experience Splashtop AEM for yourself and see how it keeps your endpoints safe? Get started today with a free trial: