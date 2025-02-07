Remotely Control Android from Mac: A Step-by-Step Guide

As today’s workforce goes mobile, many employees have begun working from their favorite mobile devices. While that has helped increase efficiency and productivity, it’s also created a new challenge for IT teams: remotely managing different devices across multiple operating systems.
Fortunately, remote access solutions have provided an answer. Remotely accessing and controlling an employee’s phone from a computer allows IT support agents to provide direct support and troubleshooting for remote employees, no matter where they’re working.
For instance, if your IT agents use Mac computers, can they connect to an employee’s Android? With the help of software like Splashtop, they absolutely can.
Let’s explore.
Can You Remotely Control Your Android from a Mac?
Yes, you can! Although Android phones and Mac computers are built with operating systems by different companies, you can still use software like Splashtop to remotely access and manage an Android from a Mac.
Remote access and support are powerful troubleshooting tools, as IT support agents can use them to control remote devices directly. With Splashtop, IT can access unattended Android devices (including IoT devices) to remotely support managed devices, and IT teams can support any other Android device the moment an end-user requests help via attended access.
Employees can also use remote access software to access information or apps on their phones while working from their computers or transfer files from their phone. Regardless of the reason, Splashtop makes it easy to remotely access phones from your computer, no matter how compatible the devices are.
Easy Steps to Remotely Access & Control Android Devices Using a Mac
Remotely accessing and controlling an Android phone from a Mac is surprisingly simple with the right technology. For attended support, you can use Splashtop to connect your Android devices in four simple steps:
Install the Splashtop Business app on the Mac computer
Have the end-user requesting assistance install the Splashtop SOS app on their Android device
The end-user opens Splashtop and generates a nine-digit code that they give to the IT agent
The IT support agent enters the code on their Mac computer to launch the remote connection
That’s all it takes — once you enter the code, you’re connected and can remotely control the Android device from a Mac computer.
Splashtop also enables unattended access to Android devices, so IT technicians can monitor and support managed devices at any time, even without an end-user present. For unattended Android access
Install the Splashtop Business app on the Mac computer
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the managed Android devices
Simply open the Splashtop Business app and click on the Android device from the drop-down list to initiate the remote session.
In addition to its uses for remote support and troubleshooting, Splashtop also includes controls to adjust the screen size, transfer files, and print screens.
Additional Features of Splashtop for Remote Android Access from Mac
When you use Splashtop to remotely access your Android, you can access multiple features designed to improve IT support, streamline tasks, and boost productivity.
These features include:
File transfer between devices
Chat for when you connect with other users or support agents
Screen recording to capture everything you work on
Multi-monitor support for when you’re collaborating with teammates or working across multiple screens
Remote control for Android devices running Android 8.0 or later
Print screens from your Android screen
Discover How Simple It Is to Remotely Access and Control Your Android from a Mac
If you want to remotely access your Android from a Mac, Splashtop is the best choice. With Splashtop, you can easily connect, manage, and control your Android device from anywhere, making it easy to get remote IT support or access your files.
Splashtop gives you incredible flexibility to work from anywhere, support remote employees, and improve your productivity. With its plethora of features and user-friendly interface, Splashtop will keep you connected and efficient wherever you go.
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started today with a free trial: