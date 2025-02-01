Step-by-Step Guide to Remotely Access an iPhone from a Mac

In a mobile-first, remote work environment, people often keep everything they need on their phones. This means that mobile devices like iPhones are essential for daily work, especially for remote employees.
While that’s great for productivity, it can cause problems when employees encounter technical issues. Remote workers typically can’t walk into the IT department and show them their phones, so IT support agents often need to guide the employee remotely.
Fortunately, it is possible to access an iPhone remotely via a computer, allowing IT support agents to see the employee’s screen and walk them through troubleshooting with ease. Remote access and support are convenient, improve productivity, and let agents seamlessly support employees.
So today, let’s look at how you can remotely access an iPhone from a Mac computer with a little help from Splashtop.
Prerequisites to Access an iPhone From a Mac Remotely
Naturally, remote access doesn’t happen by magic. If you want remote access to an iPhone from a Mac, there are only a few requirements:
Software or an app to connect the devices, such as Splashtop
A stable internet connection
That’s it. As long as you have the software and connection, you can remotely access your iPhone from a Mac and work from anywhere.
However, it is also highly recommended that you ensure your security settings are up to date. While Splashtop is a secure remote access solution that meets a wide range of security standards and regulations, users still need to make sure they have secure passwords, set up two-factor authentication, and keep their devices safe.
4 Easy Steps to Remotely View & Access an iPhone From a Mac
Once you have the prerequisites, remotely accessing an iPhone from a Mac is just as simple. With Splashtop, IT teams and employees can connect in four simple steps:
The support agent opens the Splashtop Business app on their Mac
The employee downloads the Splashtop SOS iPhone app on their iPhone
The employee opens the SOS app and generates a 9-digit session code
The IT agent enters the session code into the Splashtop Business app on their Mac computer to initiate the remote session
With that, the devices are connected, allowing the agent to view everything on the iPhone directly from their computer.
Please note that Splashtop currently offers remote viewing only to iPads and iPhones; due to specific iOS guidelines, remote control is not enabled.
Alternative Methods for Mac-to-iPhone Remote Access
There are alternative methods for iPhone remote access, although each has pros and cons. Chrome Remote Desktop, for instance, is an option for Chrome web browser users. Apple’s AirPlay also allows devices with the same Apple IDs to share media, but it doesn’t allow for any further controls than that. As such, neither of them are useful for remote support.
Apple users who want to remotely control their iPhone from their Mac can use Switch Control to connect iOS or macOS devices on the same WiFi network. This requires much more work to pair the devices, but it does allow for remote controls.
Other remote connection apps, such as TeamViewer or AnyDesk, also allow users to connect to their phones from afar. However, these are typically expensive solutions, so the high fees make them less accessible to most users.
When you need a flexible, affordable, and convenient option that seamlessly enables remote support, it’s hard to beat Splashtop. Splashtop’s high-speed connectivity and ease of use make it stand out from the pack, all while costing a fraction of competing solutions.
Seamlessly Access Your iPhone from Mac With Splashtop Remote Access Solutions: Get Started With a Free Trial
If you’re looking for a secure and reliable tool to remotely access your iPhone from a Mac computer, Splashtop has what you need.
Splashtop is a powerful, secure, and easy-to-use remote access and support solution that empowers users and IT teams to access iPhones from anywhere with an internet connection and on any device. This allows remote employees to effectively work on the go while accessing powerful, helpful remote support when they need it.
Ready to see what Splashtop can do for you? Get started today with a free trial: