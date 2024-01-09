Splashtop SOS
Connect to your computers from any device with Splashtop SOS
Windows
Splashtop Business App (for SOS)
Install the Splashtop Business app on the computers & mobile devices you want to remote from.
Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista*, XP*
macOS
Splashtop Business App (for SOS)
Install the Splashtop Business app on the computers & mobile devices you want to remote from.
macOS 10.10* or newer
Chromebook
Linux
Splashtop Business App (for SOS)
Install the Splashtop Business app on the computers & mobile devices you want to remote from.
Mobile
Splashtop Business App (for SOS)
Install the Splashtop Business app on the computers & mobile devices you want to remote from.
Windows
Splashtop SOS
Run the SOS app on the computer or mobile device that your technician wants to remote into.
Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista*, XP* and Server 2019, 2016, 2012, 2008, 2003*
Splashtop Streamer (SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited)
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access/control (remote to).
Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista*, XP* and Server 2019, 2016, 2012, 2008, 2003*
macOS
Splashtop SOS
Run the SOS app on the computer or mobile device that your technician wants to remote into.
macOS 10.10* or newer
Splashtop Streamer (SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited)
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access/control (remote to).
macOS 10.10* or newer
Linux
Splashtop SOS
Run the SOS app on the computer or mobile device that your technician wants to remote into.
Splashtop Streamer (SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited)
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access/control (remote to).
Chromebook
Splashtop SOS
Run the SOS app on the computer or mobile device that your technician wants to remote into.
Splashtop Streamer (SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited)
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access/control (remote to).
Mobile
Splashtop SOS
Run the SOS app on the computer or mobile device that your technician wants to remote into.
* Android versions older than 5.0 are supported only for accounts that reside in our global (US) database. Our EU database and infrastructure restrict access to TLS 1.2, which these older devices do not support.
* iPad or iPhone running iOS 12.2 or later.