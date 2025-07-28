IT teams frequently have multiple tickets to juggle and little time to manage them in, made all the worse by constant repetitive, manual tasks. When IT agents are bogged down with time-wasting tasks, entire businesses can get slowed down, resulting in delayed projects, increased downtime, and a burnt-out staff.
Fortunately, there is a solution. With the right IT automation tools, IT teams can automate basic tasks that would otherwise consume hours of the day, freeing up time and enhancing IT productivity.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top time wasters your IT teams have to deal with, and how automation solutions like Splashtop AEM can help.
Top 5 IT Time Wasters Slowing Down Your Team
First, what are the time-wasting tasks that IT teams have to deal with? Understanding what takes the most time out of your IT teams’ day will help guide your decisions when implementing automation tools.
The top IT time wasters include:
1. Manually Monitoring Endpoint Health
Maintaining a healthy endpoint environment is essential for productivity and cybersecurity, but manually monitoring endpoints can be a time-consuming and monotonous task. Constantly checking CPUs, memory, disk usage, crash logs, and so forth can be repetitive and tedious while taking valuable time, yet it’s also important to monitor endpoints in case there are any issues that should be addressed.
2. OS and Application Patch Management
Keeping operating systems and applications updated is another key task, as these updates are essential for maintaining secure endpoints and ensuring smooth workflow efficiency. Yet, having to hunt for updates, test patches, and push them out manually can be time-consuming, especially when IT agents need to monitor the patch status for every single device. While the agent is busy watching the update bar crawl to completion, other tasks can still pile up.
3. Responding to Repetitive Support Issues
Ask anyone in IT, and they can tell you that some support issues are more common than others. Many of these are simple matters that can be resolved by clearing caches, restarting services, or resetting a user’s settings. However, agents still have to either guide users through the process or step in and manually manage it themselves. This is time that could be spent handling more pressing issues, but failing to address these issues can still cost employees time and productivity.
4. Logging into Endpoints for Routine Checks
Managing several endpoints can be a challenge without the right tools. Remotely logging in to multiple endpoints for routine checks and confirming system statuses is important, but it can also take time, especially when IT agents need to handle them manually. However, leaving endpoints alone without the occasional check runs the risk of letting something go awry, and repairing the damage can take even more time.
5. Tracking Tasks Across Multiple Tools
When a business has multiple tools for everyday work, tracking tasks across them can be complex. A lack of centralized alerts and automation can lead to fragmented workflows, which negatively impact efficiency and productivity. Yet if any of the tools fail or break, that can set back productivity even further.
How Splashtop AEM Eliminates These IT Time Wasters
Fortunately, each of these time wasters can be addressed. Solutions like Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) can automate these basic tasks, maintaining security and efficiency without taking time out of your IT agents’ days. This frees time for your IT teams to focus on more pressing issues without letting key maintenance and upkeep tasks go unattended.
Real-Time System Monitoring & Alerts
Monitoring systems are both essential and time-consuming. Automating it with real-time system monitoring enables IT teams to instantly receive notifications when performance issues or failures occur, allowing them to address these issues without manual intervention. This empowers IT departments to keep a close eye on systems and networks without taking excessive time.
Automated Patch Deployment
Manual patch deployment can be a time-consuming process, and the more endpoints you have, the longer it can take. Automated patch deployment, on the other hand, helps organizations automatically install OS and third-party updates and can be scheduled based on their policies and work schedules to minimize disruptions.
Script-Based Remediation
Some minor issues are common enough that they can be resolved by following a simple script. IT automation tools with script-based remediation can do exactly that. This feature empowers IT teams to create and deploy scripts that automatically fix common issues and carry out simple tasks, such as clearing temporary files or restarting services, enabling them to address small and simple problems automatically.
Endpoint Visibility from a Single Dashboard
Managing multiple endpoints can be a time-consuming hassle, but consolidating visibility into a single dashboard makes it significantly easier. This enables IT teams to view and manage each of their endpoints, ensuring they’re running properly and applying fixes where needed, without needing to log into each device individually.
Lightweight Deployment, No Bloat
With all the benefits of IT automation software, it’s reasonable to assume that installing these tools would be a complex, time-consuming, and technical process. Fortunately, that’s not the case at all. IT automation solutions like Splashtop AEM can be set up quickly and easily, without the complexity of other remote monitoring & management (RMM) tools.
Real Impact: What IT Teams Gain from Automation
With all that said, what are the real benefits of IT automation? Automating manual tasks does more than save a few minutes each day. The increased speed and efficiency add up to provide several benefits across a business, including:
Time savings, as agents can spend less time on repetitive tasks and more on supporting your employees and customers.
Fewer reactive support tickets, as issues are proactively identified and addressed automatically.
More time for strategic IT initiatives, since IT agents are no longer bogged down by repetitive manual work.
Higher user satisfaction, since IT teams can quickly and efficiently address issues and potential problems.
Fewer interruptions, thanks to real-time monitoring and proactive support.
Improved compliance through consistent patching and documentation, ensuring you’re meeting your regulatory obligations.
How Splashtop AEM Eliminates Time-Wasters
When you look at the benefits of IT automation, it’s clear that automating manual, time-consuming tasks can not only save time but also improve productivity, reduce interruptions, and help ensure IT compliance. While manual IT work can drain time, slow projects, and increase security risks, automation addresses all these issues and keeps work moving smoothly.
This is where Splashtop AEM comes in. Splashtop AEM streamlines essential tasks, so IT teams can focus on the work that matters most without letting anything fall by the wayside. With Splashtop AEM, you can automate routine tasks, monitor endpoints, and roll out patches across distributed environments, all from a single console.
Splashtop AEM empowers businesses to:
Identify threats in real-time with CVE-based vulnerability insights
Automate patches and updates across endpoints
Quickly resolve problems with automated fixes
Enforce policies across endpoints
Monitor multiple endpoints from a single dashboard
And more!
Ready to see what Splashtop AEM can do for you? Get started today with a free trial!