Remotely Control an Android from a Chromebook: A Quick Guide

Employees on the go don’t always work from a computer. It’s common for remote employees to use their phones for their daily work because it means their work is never out of reach. While this is great for efficiency and productivity, it does create a new challenge: remotely supporting mobile devices across operating systems.
Fortunately, remote support technology has the solution. It enables IT support teams to connect to devices from anywhere, and on any device. So if you need remote access to an Android from a Chromebook for troubleshooting and support, it’s easy to connect from anywhere.
Remote support allows IT teams to be more flexible, efficient, and accessible, which is necessary in today’s remote and hybrid work environments. So, let’s explore how solutions like Splashtop make remote access to an Android from a Chromebook possible.
Can You Use a Chromebook to Remotely Control an Android Device?
You absolutely can remotely access and manage an Android from a Chromebook. Remote access and support solutions like Splashtop are excellent for troubleshooting, as IT support agents can use them to manage remote devices directly, just with a few quick clicks.
Splashtop enables IT teams to access and support Android devices whenever an end-user requests help via attended access, as well as access unattended Android devices (including IoT devices) for remote support.
Additionally, employees can use remote access software to connect to their phones from their computers, should they need to access an app or transfer files. No matter where they’re working, what devices they use, or what they need remote access for, Splashtop makes it easy for employees and IT teams to connect to Androids.
4 Steps to Streamline Remote Access from Chromebook to Android
Remotely accessing an Android from a Chromebook is surprisingly quick and easy if you have the right technology. With Splashtop, you can set up remote access for attended support in a few simple steps.
Install the Splashtop Business app on the Chromebook
The end-user installs the Splashtop SOS app on their Android device
The end-user opens Splashtop and generates a 9-digit code
The IT support agent enters the code in the Splashtop app on their Chromebook to launch the remote connection
If you’d like to set up unattended access, which enables IT technicians to monitor and support managed devices at any time without needing an end-user present, that’s also a simple process:
Install the Splashtop Business app on the Chromebook
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the managed Android device(s)
The IT support agent opens the Splashtop Business app and clicks on the Android device from the drop-down list
That’s all it takes. Whether you’re looking to connect for immediate troubleshooting or set up unattended access for ongoing support and maintenance, Splashtop makes it easy in a few quick clicks.
Ensuring Security for Chromebook to Android Remote Connections
The thought of leaving devices open to remote access can send shivers down a security expert’s spine. Security remains incredibly important for businesses of all sizes, so decision-makers must be sure their devices, accounts, and data will remain safe even when the device is accessed remotely.
Fortunately, it’s possible to ensure security when remotely accessing an Android from a Chromebook. If you follow some security best practices, you’ll be able to connect without fear:
Use strong and unique passwords, including a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols
Enable two-factor authentication to verify users before they can log in
Keep applications and devices up to date to ensure you have the latest security patches and features
Use secure and trusted networks to reduce the risks associated with unsecured public wi-fi
Use a remote support solution with advanced security features and compliance with any applicable standards
Splashtop, for instance, is built with security in mind. Splashtop includes several advanced security features, including two-factor authentication, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, logging, and more. It’s also fully compliant with multiple industry and government standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and more, so your devices and data remain safe when you use Splashtop.
Enjoy Secure and Reliable Remote Access from Chromebook to Android
When you want to remotely access an Android from a Chromebook, you need a reliable, powerful, and secure solution. Splashtop makes it easy for IT agents to connect to Android devices for troubleshooting, file transfer, and more.
Splashtop offers fast connection speeds, seamless connectivity, and security across devices. IT agents can easily support remote employees from anywhere, on any device, at any time.
Experience Splashtop’s ease of use, power, and flexibility today with a free trial: