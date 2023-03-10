Let the Good Times Roll: Reflections from ISTELive 2022 in New Orleans

Splashtop was an exhibitor at ISTELive 2022. Read on for reflections from our content manager, Gillian, and some great edu customer quotes.

It’s no secret that the past two years have been tough for educators, so we were thrilled to see everyone in New Orleans this year at ISTELive 2022. The conference/expo delivers engaging, practical strategies for the classroom, schools, and districts. Thousands of educators, administrators and edtech providers descended on New Orleans for this year’s in-person event.

As they say in New Orleans “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” (Let the good times roll!)

Stories, sharks and Splashtop love

The convention center was packed, and the Expo Hall was popping! Splashtop had a booth set up in the Expo Hall where we connected with hundreds of edtech leaders and decision-makers as well as current customers and partners.

As a content marketer, I expected to sit back, observe, talk to current customers and snap some candid photos. ISTELive kept me on my toes and forced me to put on my sales hat! We had so much foot traffic the first day I don’t even remember sitting down! Our shark stuffed animals and Yeti cooler raffle brought a lot of people to the booth, too. We met people from all over the US—North Dakota, Maine, Washington and more!

It was incredible to talk with current Splashtop users. I’m a remote worker, so this was my first experience meeting our users IRL (in real life). Everyone was so enthusiastic! They stopped by the booth to say hi and share their Splashtop stories.

Here’s what our friends in education had to say about Splashtop:

“I teach at Marksville high school in central Louisiana, and I love Splashtop! When I have a sub in the classroom, I’ll have them turn my laptop towards the class so I can see them. Then I’ll take over the smartboard and start writing messages to the kids like, ‘Hey kid A, you’re making too much noise’ or ‘Kid B, get back on task!’ They really think there’s a ghost in my smart board!”

Nettie Jeansonne, Teacher at Marksville High School “I teach graphic design. I love Splashtop because it enables me to walk around the classroom and still control my computer and the presentation remotely from my iPad. It’s so easy to manage my classroom that way! I’ve even had administrators come in and ask me how I do it.”

Crystal Samuels, Teacher, Brandywine School District “We use Splashtop so that our students can use the more powerful computers in the art lab through their laptops.”

Dr. Mary Beth Clifton, Coordinator of Instructional Technology, West Chester Area School District “We love to use Splashtop to assist teachers at a distance when we’re not able to be on-site with them. We’re able to get into their computers and help them do the things they need to do on the spur of the moment!”

Ursula Martin, Mobile County Public School System

Geaux Enterprise!

Splashtop has some notable edu users (including Virginia Tech, Poway Unified School District, and Abbey Road Institute) because we offer excellent solutions for both remote access and IT support.

It was great talking with teachers, administrators and IT professionals about Mirroring360 and Remote Labs, but Enterprise was truly the star of the show. We heard over and over again how useful an all-in-one tool would be or is for their schools and districts. If broad device support, remote computer management and robust security sound good to you too, talk with one of our sales reps today or try a demo.

All in all, we had a great time at ISTELive 2022! Looking forward to seeing you all next year in Philly for ISTELive 2023!