Zoho Assist is a remote access tool frequently used for IT support, but that doesn’t mean it’ll meet every business’s needs. It’s not uncommon for organizations to look elsewhere for their remote access software needs, whether they want a more affordable price, a different set of features, or just a tool with better performance.
If you’re looking at Zoho Assist competitors that will meet your needs, we’ve compiled a list of the top alternatives so that you can find what works for your business. Read on and find the best Zoho Assist alternative…
Why You Need an Alternative to Zoho Assist
Zoho Assist is often seen as a low-cost remote support tool, but that low price comes with trade-offs. Many organizations eventually find that it doesn’t fully meet their evolving remote access or support needs.
Here are some of the most common limitations users face with Zoho Assist:
Limited mobile support on lower-tier plans – Mobile device remote control is only available in higher-priced plans, which restricts flexibility for teams supporting BYOD or mobile-heavy environments.
Unattended access requires separate licensing – Unlike most competitors that include attended and unattended access under one license, Zoho Assist separates these into different pricing models, which can be costly and confusing to scale.
Feature gating across plans – Essential capabilities like session recording, advanced reporting, rebranding, and even basic scheduling are locked behind the highest-tier Enterprise plan.
Small storage allotments – Free and lower-tier plans include minimal cloud storage for session recordings (just 5GB), with additional storage billed separately.
Limited ITSM/PSA integrations – While Zoho Assist integrates well within the Zoho ecosystem, third-party integrations with tools like ServiceNow, Jira, or Freshdesk are only available on paid tiers, and remain limited compared to other solutions.
6 Remote Access Alternatives to Zoho Assist
There are many Zoho Assist competitors on the market, but which one is the best pick for you? These are six of the best Zoho Assist alternatives for you to consider:
1. Splashtop
Splashtop is the top alternative to Zoho Assist for organizations that need a secure, high-performance, and cost-effective solution for both remote access and remote support. Whether you're an IT help desk, MSP, or internal IT team, Splashtop delivers everything you need to support users across any device, from anywhere.
With Splashtop, you get:
Attended and unattended access from any device (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Linux)
Technician collaboration tools, including multi-technician sessions, chat, voice, file transfer, and session escalation
Robust integrations with leading ITSM and PSA tools like Freshdesk, Zendesk, Jira, and ServiceNow
Advanced security with SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, along with MFA, SSO, session logging, remote connection alerts, and more
Splashtop’s modular platform is also designed to scale. You can start with remote support or access and then layer on:
Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) – Automate software patching, monitor system health, and run custom scripts across endpoints.
Splashtop offers clear, transparent pricing with no usage flags or unpredictable limitations. Splashtop is one of the most affordable enterprise-ready options available.
If you’re looking to move beyond Zoho Assist’s limitations (like limited mobile support on lower plans, fewer automation tools, and inflexible technician licensing), Splashtop is the upgrade your team needs.
2. TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a big name in remote support, although that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best choice for everyone. TeamViewer allows IT professionals to provide remote support across devices.
A major concern for TeamViewer is pricing. TeamViewer pricing makes it one of the most expensive remote support tools on the market. Those high prices can be hard to justify, especially when alternatives like Splashtop offer similar or better functionality at a fraction of the cost, without usage restrictions or intrusive monitoring.
For teams that need reliable remote access without surprise limitations or steep pricing, TeamViewer may not be the most practical choice.
3. AnyDesk
While AnyDesk is primarily built for remote access, it also has remote support software that can work across desktop and mobile devices. Its features include automated rollout across networked computers, file transfer, and group policies.
However, its support features are also more limited compared to many competitors. It provides basic features like desktop sharing, interactive access, and remote printing, but many of the more advanced features that businesses rely on are limited to the Advanced and Ultimate plans.
AnyDesk pricing can grow expensive quickly. The cheaper plans include fewer features and may not provide the features necessary for remote support, so decision-makers will need to see if the plans within their budgets properly meet their needs.
4. ConnectWise Control
ConnectWise Control (formerly ScreenConnect) is another remote support solution that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. It includes tools like Access Command Prompts, PowerShell computer management, copy/paste file transfer, and a built-in Notepad.
As a ConnectWise solution, it’s designed to integrate with other software from ConnectWise, including ConnectWise RMM, PSA, Automate, and SmileBack. As such, companies that have heavily invested in ConnectWise software may find it preferable.
However, without those integrations, it may not provide all the same uses and benefits as other standalone solutions. As such, IT teams not already using ConnectWise software may want to look elsewhere.
5. RemotePC HelpDesk
While RemotePC is primarily known for its remote access solution, it also has an offering called HelpDesk, designed for on-demand remote desktop support. HelpDesk can connect to PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, and includes features such as file transfer, screen sharing, session recording, and multiple monitor displays.
RemotePC HelpDesk lacks deeper admin controls, integrations with ITSM tools, and features like technician management, automated patching/scripting, and unattended access (which Splashtop offers).
6. BeyondTrust Remote Support
BeyondTrust’s remote support software works across multiple operating systems, including Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, and Linux. It offers features like chat support, remote camera sharing, and script-based automated commands, as well as security controls for account verification and protection.
However, BeyondTrust comes at a steep cost. Pricing is not publicly available and is entirely quote-based, typically tailored for large-scale enterprise deployments. That makes it less accessible to small or mid-sized businesses, or even large organizations with tighter budgets.
It’s also overbuilt for many teams. Businesses that don’t need granular privilege escalation, custom compliance workflows, or extensive integration with enterprise identity systems may find themselves paying for features they won’t use.
Splashtop, by contrast, delivers strong enterprise-grade security (SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, SSO, MFA, session logs) at a significantly lower price and with simpler setup. For organizations that need secure, high-performance remote support without the enterprise overhead or complexity, Splashtop is a smarter fit.
How Splashtop Stands Out as a Secure Alternative to Zoho Assist
While there are many great Zoho alternatives on the market, one name stands out above all: Splashtop.
Splashtop provides secure and reliable remote support and access, so IT agents can use any device to support any user, anywhere.
Additionally, Splashtop is built for security and is fully compliant with multiple industry and government standards and regulations, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and more. With advanced cybersecurity features like multi-level password security, session idle timeout, and intrusion detection and defense mechanisms, it’s no wonder Splashtop is a top choice for many.
Customers clearly feel the same, as Splashtop consistently receives higher reviews than Zoho Assist on websites like G2 and Gartner Peer Insights. Users love Splashtop’s support, integrations, and features such as file sharing, remote control, and unattended access.
When you want reliable, secure, and high-quality remote support, Splashtop has everything you’re looking for.
Get Started with Splashtop Free Trial: Secure, High-Performance Remote Access
While there are several remote support solutions on the market, if you want the best features, quality, and price, then Splashtop is the way to go. Splashtop brings IT teams the flexibility and security to manage, support, and troubleshoot remote devices, complete with:
Fast and easy setup
An intuitive, user-friendly interface
Compatibility across devices and operating systems, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, ChromeOS, and more.
Attended and unattended access
Chat
File transfer
Remote desktop audio
Screen sharing
High-definition audio and video
And so much more
Splashtop is also one of the most affordable remote support options on the market, but you can get started today for free. Experience Splashtop’s security, performance, and ease of use for yourself with a free trial today: