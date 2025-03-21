PowerShell Scripting: Setup, Execution, and Advanced Techniques

Automation is a key component for efficiency across work environments and industries, and PowerShell scripting is a powerful tool for automation. A PowerShell script can create advanced automation routines with an array of commands that make it stand out from traditional command-line tools, so it's an important tool for IT professionals and system administrators.
With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at PowerShell scripting, what makes it a powerful tool for automation, and how Splashtop makes it easy to run PowerShell scripts remotely.
What is PowerShell?
PowerShell is a task automation framework and scripting language that developers can use to automate tasks and configurations. Its newer versions (PowerShell Core 6 and above) are open-source and cross-platform, while Windows PowerShell (v5.1 and earlier) is Windows-only.. The developers write a code containing automation instructions, which are then conveyed to the operating system so that it carries out repetitive processes as needed. Since PowerShell is a scripting language, it can easily pass instructions for automating tasks, extracting data, and more.
In short, PowerShell lets developers create code for task automation.
While PowerShell and Command Prompt are both command-line interfaces, there are significant differences. Command Prompt is older and more limited, while PowerShell allows for more complex scripting and automation. PowerShell also has a wider range of commands and features, making it a more flexible and advanced option, although that also makes it more complex.
Is PowerShell the Same as PowerShell Script?s
PowerShell is a command-line shell and scripting language used for automation. A PowerShell Script, on the other hand, is a .ps1 file that contains the structured commands for automated tasks, which is run in the PowerShell environment to carry out the programmed tasks. In other words, a PowerShell Script is a key part of PowerShell.
Why Use PowerShell for Automation?
What makes PowerShell a compelling choice for automation? One of PowerShell's key benefits is its ability to let users perform complex administrative tasks and IT work efficiently by automating repetitive manual processes, which can, in turn, improve efficiency across the department.
For instance, IT teams can use PowerShell to automate user management. Rather than needing IT agents to control each account's settings manually, PowerShell can use a single script to create accounts with consistent settings applied across each one.
Similarly, PowerShell can roll out bulk updates across systems, making updating a far more fast and efficient process.
Additionally, IT teams can set up PowerShell for system monitoring. PowerShell can be set up to query and analyze system logs for troubleshooting, auditing, and identifying issues, or users can create scripts to alert admins should a specific error appear.
Configuring Your PowerShell Environment
If you want to run a PowerShell script efficiently and securely, there are a few steps you’ll need to follow.
First, you’ll need to understand your execution policy. You can check this by running the Get-ExecutionPolicy command, which will show your policy setting: Restricted, AllSigned, RemoteSigned, or Unrestricted. If you need to modify the policy, you can do so with the Set-ExecutionPolicy command.
Then you’ll want to check your list of PowerShell modules, which collect commands, functions, and scripts that extend PowerShell to the tools you use. For instance, if you want to use PowerShell to automate processes in your SharePoint Server, you’ll need the proper module. You can check your modules with the Get-Module -ListAvailable command or install new ones with the Install-Module command. This will ensure PowerShell is compatible with the tools and services you use.
How to Write and Execute PowerShell Scripts
Writing and executing PowerShell scripts can be a complicated process for those unfamiliar with it. However, these steps will help you get started:
Cmdlets and Script Files
First, you need to understand what makes PowerShell tick. PowerShell uses cmdlets — built-in commands for performing specific actions that can be combined for more complex tasks.
When you combine multiple cmdlets, you get a PowerShell Script. These are saved as .ps1 files and can be scheduled and executed remotely within the PowerShell environment.
You can create a script in a basic text document, like Notepad, by typing Windows Command Line scripts and including the command & "X:\FirstScript.ps1" and then saving the document as a .ps1 file. Alternatively, you can use the Windows PowerShell Integrated Scripting Environment (ISE) to create lengthier scripts in a GUI environment.
Running Scripts in PowerShell
Once you have the script, you need to execute it in PowerShell. You can do this by navigating to the script’s directory within PowerShell and selecting the script to run.
Using the Windows Task Scheduler
If you need to run scripts at a certain time or on a recurring schedule, you can use the built-in Task Scheduler to control the schedule and timing.
You can open the Task Scheduler by running the taskschd.msc command, and then specify the task name and the user it will run under. You can also set whether to only run the task when the user is logged in or to enable it to run when logged out. Then, use the Triggers tab to specify the condition or time for the scheduled task to start, such as at startup or on a schedule.
Finally, go to the Actions tab and specify what actions you want PowerShell to take when the selected trigger occurs. You can also control settings such as running the task on demand or forcing it to end if it fails to close.
Advanced PowerShell Techniques
While that will help you get started with PowerShell, there are more advanced tricks and tips you’ll want to master as you gain experience with it. These include:
Functions and modules: You can create reusable functions and modules to organize scripts, making it easier to access the scripts you need when you need them and streamline script management.
Remoting: PowerShell remoting can use WinRM (on Windows systems) or SSH (especially with PowerShell Core on Linux/macOS), so you can manage multiple devices and execute commands across computers simultaneously.
Background jobs: It’s possible to run multiple commands without blocking an ongoing session by running them in the background. This just requires defining the -Asjob switch parameter and choosing to run the cmdlet in the background.
Integration: You can integrate PowerShell with other systems, such as Azure and AWS, making it easier to run and schedule tasks across your system.
Essential PowerShell Scripting Tips for Performance and Security
Writing a PowerShell script can be difficult for those unfamiliar with the language. When you’re writing a PowerShell script, keep these key pointers in mind:
Optimize your script performance: PowerShell scripting can take a lot of trial and error. Test your scripts repeatedly to ensure they’re performing properly and efficiently, and don’t be afraid to try variations to see what’s the most efficient. Try to minimize redundant code and use PowerShell’s built-in cmdlets when possible.
Handle errors with patience: Mistakes can happen, especially with codes. If you’re encountering repeated errors, give yourself the grace and patience to identify and resolve the issue; there could be a minor syntax issue (such as missing parentheses), an incorrect variable, or a code that relies on a missing module — take the time to identify the issue and you may find it can be easily resolved. Don’t forget to use debugging tools to identify potential errors.
Use secure coding practices: It’s recommended to follow security best practices, including running PowerShell scripts via the most secure execution policy, signing your scripts and files, sanitizing input and output in scripts, and more. PowerShell leaves security in your hands, so it’s vital to ensure your codes and scripts are secure.
Avoid common security vulnerabilities: On a related note, make sure your security credentials and sensitive information are stored safely. It’s also important to use secure systems and devices to keep unauthorized users out and avoid running unsigned scripts. Performing regular vulnerability scans and keeping users educated on cyber security best practices will help you close any weaknesses bad actors might target.
