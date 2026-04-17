Patching is not as simple a matter as just hitting an “update” button and waiting for it to install. Many business environments require pre-patch preparation, remediation for failed patches, handling of custom apps, consistency across devices, and more, which can make patch deployment a challenge.
This is where scripting comes in. Scripting is a powerful tool for automating and controlling patch workflows at scale, making it easier to support larger, more complex environments.
With that in mind, let’s explore scripting for patch management, which scripting capabilities matter, and how to find a patch management solution that meets your specific needs.
Why Basic Patching Tools Stop Short
While basic patching tools may work in simpler environments, they often fall short when patching workflows involve exceptions, remediation steps, third-party applications, and distributed endpoints. For businesses and MSPs with larger fleets or more operational complexity, a more capable patch management approach is often necessary.
There are several reasons why basic patching tools may be insufficient, including:
They may handle standard updates, but struggle with exceptions and environment-specific workflows.
They often lack flexible pre- and post-patch actions necessary to complete installations.
They may offer scheduling, but not deeper automation or remediation for when a patch fails to install.
They may work with operating systems but leave third-party applications, custom apps, or unsupported software unpatched, leaving vulnerabilities unaddressed.
They may not provide enough visibility into patch failures or provide follow-up actions.
They can create extra manual work for IT teams when they need to script around product limitations.
What Scripting Does in Patch Management Software
Good scripting should automate and streamline multiple tasks, including:
1. Pre-patch and post-patch automation
Patch automation is one of the most important aspects of scripting for patch management, which includes pre- and post-patch automation. This includes closing apps and services before deploying patches, running checks before installation to help ensure a smooth deployment, restarting devices after installing the patch, and validating outcomes.
These tasks are all essential for ensuring and verifying effective patch deployment. Without them, patch installations are more likely to fail, and it can be harder to identify when they aren’t installed properly or address failures.
2. Remediation when patches fail
When a patch isn’t installed properly, it should be remedied as quickly as possible. Good scripting includes remediation that triggers when an installation fails, including reverting changes, isolating issues, and collecting diagnostics.
Done properly, this scripting will help address failed installations and ensure more updates are properly deployed without requiring manual intervention. This makes it not just convenient, but a powerful feature for operational resilience.
3. Custom workflows for unsupported or internal applications
Sometimes, teams need to patch proprietary apps or other internal applications that your typical patching automation tool doesn’t cover. In these cases, scripting helps bridge the gap, providing a way to automate patching and updates when packaged support falls short.
In mixed environments, or for companies that rely on niche software, this can be especially important. Just because an application isn’t widely used doesn’t mean it doesn’t have vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit, and rolling out updates efficiently is important regardless of how niche the app is.
4. One-to-many execution across endpoints
When you have multiple endpoints to manage, being able to send commands and scripts across several at once is invaluable. With one-to-many scripts and tasks, you can run scripts, reboots, deployments, and more on several devices simultaneously without needing to manually manage each one. This provides fast, consistent patch deployments across devices, making it easier to patch endpoints at larger scales.
Where Scripting Improves Patch Management Workflows
Scripting helps automate patch-related tasks, reduce manual follow-up work, and handle edge cases that basic patching workflows often miss, including:
1. Handling application-specific update requirements
Sometimes proprietary or third-party applications have specific requirements for patching, and attempting to automate patch management without addressing these prerequisites can create issues. In these cases, scripting can help check for prerequisites, pause any instances of the application in use, and ensure the patch is properly deployed. Afterward, the script can include commands to reopen and validate apps after deployment, keeping disruptions to a minimum.
2. Supporting custom and in-house software
Companies may often have custom or proprietary software that your typical patching tool isn’t designed to handle. This can include internal tools, line-of-business apps, and anything else not covered by the patch management solution’s default catalogue. In these cases, being able to create scripts for patching and supporting the custom software is essential.
3. Responding faster to failed or partial deployments
If a patch fails to install properly, you’ll want to know immediately and be able to respond quickly. With the right scripts, you can ensure your patch management software triggers remediation steps, gathers information on the failure, and automatically reattempts. Not only does this help ensure proper patch deployment across your endpoints, but it also does so without needing manual intervention every time.
4. Managing patching across distributed environments
Distributed environments can be challenging to support, especially with the growth of remote and hybrid work, and for companies with mixed device fleets. Without proper automation, technicians won’t be able to support every endpoint, running the risk of leaving devices unpatched and vulnerable. With automation scripts, however, it’s easier to ensure each device is automatically patched and updates are installed properly.
How Splashtop AEM Supports Patching Workflows That Need More Control
When teams need more control over patching workflows, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) helps automate patch deployment, apply policy-based controls, and improve visibility across endpoints. With real-time patching, scripting support, inventory visibility, and remediation-focused workflows, Splashtop AEM helps IT teams manage patching with less manual effort and more operational control.
Splashtop AEM includes:
1. Real-time patching and policy-based automation
Splashtop AEM supports real-time patching for operating systems and third-party applications, helping IT teams reduce delays between patch release and deployment. Patch and remediation policies can be configured to trigger based on schedules, events, or endpoint attributes, giving teams more control over how updates are rolled out across their environments..
2. Scripting and one-to-many actions for operational efficiency
Splashtop AEM supports one-to-many actions across endpoints, including scripts, software deployment, and reboots. In patching workflows, this helps IT teams respond faster to exceptions, reduce manual follow-up work, and handle patch-related tasks more consistently across distributed environments.
3. Visibility into patch status, failures, and inventory
Splashtop AEM provides visibility into patch status, failure reasons, and hardware and software inventory. This helps IT teams identify which endpoints still need updates, troubleshoot failed deployments more efficiently, and maintain the reporting context needed for audits and internal review.
4. Custom patching for internal or unsupported applications
In addition to OS and third-party application patching, Splashtop AEM supports custom patching for proprietary or unsupported applications. For internal software, niche tools, and line-of-business applications, this gives IT teams a way to package, deploy, and track updates alongside their broader patching workflows.
5. A fit for teams replacing manual work or filling in gaps
Manually patching endpoints can be time-consuming, resource-intensive, and difficult to scale. Splashtop AEM helps reduce that manual workload with automated patching, policy-based controls, and centralized visibility, so IT teams can spend less time on repetitive update tasks and more time on higher-value work.
Additionally, Splashtop AEM can supplement existing patch management tools. Teams using Microsoft Intune, for example, can use Splashtop AEM alongside it to fill gaps in real-time patching, granular scripting, inventory reporting, and patch visibility. Similarly, teams using heavier tools can use Splashtop AEM to simplify core patching, automation, and endpoint visibility without having to rebuild their entire stack at once.
Bring More Control to Patch Management Workflows with Splashtop AEM
Patch management with scripting capabilities can provide powerful enhancements to the speed, efficiency, and effectiveness of your patching. However, for it to deliver the most benefits, it needs to be flexible, automated, and manageable across real-world environments.
For teams that need patching workflows with more flexibility and control, Splashtop AEM brings patching, automation, scripting support, and endpoint visibility together in one platform. That helps IT teams manage updates more efficiently, respond faster to issues, and reduce the manual effort that often comes with complex patching environments.
To see how Splashtop AEM can support patching, automation, and scripting-driven workflows across your endpoints, start a free trial today.