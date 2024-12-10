Enhance Microsoft Intune with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)

In today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape, organizations rely on endpoint management solutions to maintain security, compliance, and efficiency across their device ecosystems. Microsoft Intune, a leading mobile device and application management solution, empowers businesses to control and secure their endpoints.
However, as versatile as Intune is, certain challenges—like real-time patching, comprehensive third-party application updates, and detailed status updates—can hinder its effectiveness in complex IT environments.
Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) fills these gaps, offering a complementary solution that enhances Intune’s functionality. With features like real-time patch management, automated IT workflows, advanced remote access and support, and centralized monitoring for all devices, Splashtop ensures that your IT operations are proactive, secure, and highly efficient.
In this blog, we’ll explore how Splashtop complements Microsoft Intune to deliver a seamless and enhanced endpoint management experience.
What is Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)?
Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is a powerful add-on solution designed to simplify and automate endpoint management for IT teams. With Splashtop, businesses can streamline critical tasks such as patching, monitoring, remote support, and maintaining endpoint security across their device fleets—all through an intuitive, centralized platform.
Splashtop is a scalable, cost-effective solution that meets the needs of businesses with distributed teams, hybrid workforces, or multi-device environments. When paired with Microsoft Intune, it creates a comprehensive endpoint management strategy that is secure, efficient, and easy to implement.
How Splashtop Complements Microsoft Intune
While Microsoft Intune provides robust device and application management capabilities, integrating Splashtop takes endpoint management to the next level. Splashtop enhances Intune’s functionalities, addressing areas where IT teams often seek greater flexibility and efficiency.
Real-Time Patch Management for OS and Third-Party Applications
Intune excels at managing Microsoft applications and Windows devices, but patching OS and third-party applications instantly often requires additional tools or manual effort. Splashtop fills this gap by giving IT more control over when the updates should occur. Splashtop's real-time monitoring and patch updates allow for the immediate application of critical fixes, thus reducing the window of having an unpatched vulnerability. This ensures your systems, even those not enrolled through Intune, remain compliant and secure.
Additionally, Splashtop offers patching for key third-party applications beyond Microsoft, allowing for a single solution to keep multiple apps updated.
Enhanced Endpoint Visibility
Splashtop provides a comprehensive dashboard that simplifies endpoint monitoring and management. It offers an at-a-glance view of key metrics, including online/offline status, OS types and versions, and alerts. IT teams can track threats by endpoint, monitor Splashtop Antivirus status, and stay updated on Windows update status.
This complements Intune’s capabilities by giving IT teams a more holistic view of their device ecosystem, enabling proactive management and faster issue resolution.
Intune's reporting content is noted to be lacking in details, making it challenging for IT teams to assess the full impact of the updates. Splashtop offers detailed reports on executed policies to drill down into successful and failed patches, reasons for failure, and more.
Remote Access & Support
Splashtop enables high-performance, low-latency remote connections across multiple platforms (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and Chromebook), enabling seamless access from any device, anywhere.
With Splashtop, you can enable your users to access their workstations for remote and hybrid work. IT can also leverage Splashtop to manage endpoints and provide remote support to both managed and personal devices.
7 Benefits of Using Splashtop with Microsoft Intune
Using Splashtop with Microsoft Intune brings a host of advantages that transform your endpoint management approach. Together, these tools provide a powerful combination to streamline IT workflows, enhance security, and ensure compliance across your organization.
1. Strengthened Endpoint Security
Splashtop enhances Intune’s security capabilities by providing real-time patch management for both operating systems and third-party applications. This ensures that vulnerabilities are addressed promptly, reducing the risk of cyber threats.
Splashtop also comes equipped with advanced security features, including SSO/SAML integration, granular permissions, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking, and more.
2. Increased Operational Efficiency
By leveraging Splashtop’s autonomous endpoint management tools, IT teams can focus on more strategic initiatives. The combined use with Intune creates a unified workflow, minimizing time spent on manual processes and using multiple tools.
3. Comprehensive Compliance Management
Organizations must adhere to strict security and compliance standards, such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001. Splashtop helps ensure compliance by providing detailed monitoring, reporting, and automated enforcement of policies alongside Intune’s capabilities.
4. Improved Visibility and Insights
Splashtop’s customizable dashboards and real-time alerts provide a clear picture of your endpoint health, vulnerabilities, and performance. When combined with Intune’s device management features, this offers a holistic view of your IT environment. Splashtop also enables you to monitor, manage, and protect endpoints not enrolled through Intune.
5. Seamless Scalability
Whether managing a handful of devices or thousands, the combination of Splashtop and Microsoft Intune scales effortlessly to meet your needs. Splashtop’s flexible architecture ensures it adapts to the growing demands of your organization.
6. Cost-Effective Endpoint Management
By automating processes and reducing manual intervention, Splashtop lowers operational costs while improving efficiency. It eliminates the need for multiple overlapping tools, providing a unified and cost-effective solution.
7. Support for Hybrid and Remote Workforces
In today’s remote-first world, managing distributed teams is a priority. Splashtop’s robust endpoint management capabilities and consolidated remote access support platform, combined with Intune, ensure that devices across different locations remain secure, compliant, and well-maintained.
Get Started with Splashtop Today
Enhancing your endpoint management capabilities is just a step away with Splashtop. Whether you're looking to complement Microsoft Intune or adopt a comprehensive endpoint management solution, Splashtop delivers the tools and features your organization needs to stay secure and efficient.
Experience the power of Splashtop and see how it transforms your IT operations. Start your free trial today and unlock a more secure, efficient, and proactive endpoint management strategy.