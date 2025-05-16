Splashtop On-Prem: Full Control, Maximum Security

For organizations that need secure, high-performance remote access and support, but can’t rely on the cloud, Splashtop On-Prem offers the perfect solution. This self-hosted platform gives businesses complete control over their remote access environment, making it ideal for industries with strict security, compliance, or network requirements.
In this article, we’ll explore what Splashtop On-Prem is, how it works, and why it might be the right fit for your organization.
Introducing Splashtop On-Prem
While cloud-based services are everywhere these days, not every organization can rely on the cloud. Some businesses need, or are required, to keep full control over their remote access tools and data. That’s exactly where Splashtop On-Prem comes in.
Splashtop On-Prem is a powerful, self-hosted remote access and remote support solution that puts you in charge of your infrastructure, data, and access controls. Whether you’re a government agency working inside an air-gapped network, a financial institution bound by strict regulatory requirements, or an enterprise with sensitive intellectual property, Splashtop On-Prem ensures you have the flexibility and performance of a modern remote access solution, without relying on the cloud.
What is Splashtop On-Prem?
At its core, Splashtop On-Prem is a self-hosted platform for secure remote access and support. With Splashtop On-Prem, IT teams can:
Remotely manage and maintain endpoints across distributed offices, server rooms, manufacturing floors, or secured facilities without requiring users to be present at the device.
Access unattended devices like point-of-sale terminals, digital signage, kiosks, medical imaging equipment, and rugged Android endpoints.
Support users on-demand across any OS, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, via attended remote sessions using a simple session code.
Enable secure remote access for employees to connect to their Windows, Mac, Linux, and even Android endpoints anytime to work remotely.
Centralize IT operations with full control over user access, session logs, authentication methods, and network configuration.
This makes Splashtop On-Prem an ideal fit for industries like government, defense, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education, where data sovereignty, compliance, and internal policy enforcement are non-negotiable.
By hosting the On-Prem Gateway behind your corporate firewall or in your DMZ, you stay in complete control of deployment, access, and performance, all without touching the public cloud.
Key Features at a Glance
User Access & Group Management: Organize users and endpoints into logical groups, assign roles, and set precise access permissions. You can control who accesses what down to the individual user or group level to align with your security policies.
Scheduled Access Module: Define when users or groups are allowed to access specific machines. Set detailed schedules to ensure remote sessions only happen during approved windows, adding an extra layer of governance.
File Transfer: Seamlessly transfer files between local and remote machines without needing to launch a remote session. Use simple drag-and-drop or work directly within the file transfer window to move data efficiently.
In-Session & Out-of-Session Chat: Communicate with users at the remote computer through integrated chat, whether you’re actively in a session or need to send a message beforehand.
Elevate to Admin: Instantly elevate session privileges to admin when supporting Windows devices, allowing you to interact with User Account Control (UAC), run admin-level operations, and even reboot and reconnect as needed.
USB Device & Stylus Redirection: Redirect USB devices such as smart cards, security keys, styluses, gaming controllers, or printers from your local machine to the remote computer, making it feel as if the device is plugged in directly.
Session Recording: Record your remote access sessions for auditing, training, or demonstration purposes. Start and stop recordings easily from the session control bar, and save them locally for future reference.
Splashtop Connector (RDP Bridging): Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to Windows computers and servers without relying on VPNs or installing remote agents. The Splashtop Connector offers streamlined privilege management over secure infrastructure.
IP Whitelisting Enhance perimeter security by allowing remote access only from approved IP addresses, giving you tighter control over who can connect and from where.
Syslog Integration: Export log data to your organization’s syslog server, enabling seamless integration with SIEM systems for advanced security monitoring and analysis.
Active Directory Integration: Simplify user management and strengthen security by integrating Splashtop On-Prem with your existing Active Directory service.
Remote Reboot & Wake-on-LAN: Restart or wake up remote computers directly from the Splashtop app or web console. Wake-on-LAN support ensures that devices can be powered on remotely when properly configured.
In-Session Voice Call: Improve the efficiency of support sessions with integrated voice calling. Communicate directly with end users through a VoIP-like voice connection, making troubleshooting and guidance faster and clearer.
Where Does Splashtop On-Prem Fit Best?
Splashtop On-Prem shines in environments where the cloud simply isn’t an option. Typical use cases include:
Air-gapped or highly secure networks — where external internet access is blocked or severely restricted
Compliance-sensitive industries — such as healthcare (HIPAA), finance (PCI-DSS), government (FedRAMP), and manufacturing (ITAR). Splashtop On-Prem h
Organizations with custom or strict IT policies — that require local hosting, custom security configurations, or tight data access controls
With Splashtop On-Prem, you’re not compromising on usability or performance just because you’re hosting things yourself. You’re getting a robust, enterprise-class remote access and support solution, but on your own terms, tailored to your infrastructure.
Control, Security, and Flexibility
One of the most significant advantages of Splashtop On-Prem is that you stay fully in control.
Unlike cloud-based solutions, where your data and traffic are routed through third-party servers, Splashtop On-Prem gives you the power to host everything yourself inside your own infrastructure, behind your own firewall, following your own policies. This means your team manages:
1. Deployment and configuration
Install the Splashtop On-Prem Gateway wherever it fits your architecture, whether in the DMZ or securely behind your corporate firewall, and tailor the setup to your network’s specific needs.
2. Data and access controls
With advanced role-based permissions, Active Directory integration, IP whitelisting, and session logging, your administrators control exactly who can access what, when, and how. Sensitive data stays within your walls, never leaving your network.
3. Security settings
Splashtop On-Prem supports key security features like TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, optional two-factor authentication, and syslog integration for SIEM tools. These features help you meet compliance standards and internal security requirements without relying on outside systems.
4. Compliance policies
Splashtop On-Prem helps support GDPR compliance and aligns with local data protection mandates by keeping all data within your infrastructure and offering full administrative control. This ensures that sensitive personal data stays within your defined geographic and policy boundaries, meeting the needs of regulated industries across the EU.
As European organizations increasingly seek digital sovereignty and alternatives to major cloud providers, Splashtop On-Prem provides unmatched flexibility. You can host the solution entirely within your own private cloud or data center infrastructure, or partner with a trusted ISP or telco in your region to deploy the system in a location that meets your compliance and data residency needs. This flexibility empowers you to align your remote access solution with the evolving digital policies and sovereignty initiatives across the EU.
Additionally, Splashtop follows ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, and 27018 standards across our cloud and software operations. This assures that Splashtop On-Prem is built with secure coding practices, data protection, and operational integrity.
4. Reliability and scalability
Whether you’re running a small internal help desk or supporting thousands of endpoints across multiple locations, you can scale the system as your needs grow. Eliminate downtime and optimize performance with load-balancing and high-availability server clusters.
At its core, Splashtop On-Prem combines outstanding performance with price efficiency, all delivered in a flexible, self-hosted model. You get the speed, reliability, and tools you need without giving up control or compromising on security.
Setup & System Requirements
Setting up Splashtop On-Prem is straightforward, but like any enterprise-grade solution, it’s important to understand what’s required upfront so you can plan a smooth deployment.
Splashtop On-Prem includes everything you need to manage remote access securely within your own environment. The setup typically involves installing the Splashtop On-Prem Gateway server either in your DMZ or behind your corporate firewall. From there, you can configure it to support peer-to-peer connections across local networks or enable cross-network access through the gateway, all under your full control.
Here’s what you need to get started:
1. Supported Operating Systems:
To host the Splashtop Gateway Server, ensure your system meets the following minimum specifications:
Processor: 8 Cores or above
Memory: 16 GB or above
Storage: 60 GB or more on the installation drive
Operating System: Windows Server 2012 R2 or later
2. Hardware Requirements:
CPU, memory, and storage recommendations vary based on the number of endpoints and concurrent users you plan to support. For example, a larger enterprise deployment will require more robust resources compared to a small team setup.
3. Network Requirements:
Proper port configurations, SSL certificates, and LAN/WAN network settings need to be in place. This ensures secure communication between devices, both within your local network and across external connections (if allowed).
4. Optional Integrations:
Active Directory integration to streamline user management
Syslog integration for connecting with your SIEM system for advanced monitoring and analysis
To help teams plan effectively, we recommend reviewing the detailed Splashtop On-Prem setup guide before starting your deployment. This ensures you’ll have the right infrastructure in place for optimal performance, reliability, and scalability.
Once installed, Splashtop On-Prem offers a flexible management console where IT administrators can configure user access, set security policies, organize endpoints, and monitor activity, all from within the corporate network.
Why Splashtop On-Prem Is the Right Choice
Splashtop On-Prem is purpose-built for industries and organizations where security, compliance, and local control aren’t optional; they’re mandatory. Whether you work in healthcare, finance, government, defense, or any other sensitive sector, Splashtop On-Prem ensures your data stays within your corporate network, helping you meet even the strictest regulatory requirements.
What sets Splashtop On-Prem apart is its unique combination of:
Easy to deploy — get up and running quickly without the hassle
Ease of use — for both IT teams and end users
Robust security — with advanced encryption, access controls, and audit trails
Comprehensive remote access and support capabilities — supporting a wide range of devices, operating systems, and management needs
While many legacy on-premises solutions come with steep price tags or limited flexibility, Splashtop On-Prem delivers exceptional value by combining enterprise-grade performance, broad feature coverage, and scalability at a more accessible price point. Whether you're seeking a more cost-effective alternative to heavy legacy platforms or a more feature-rich solution than lightweight tools, Splashtop On-Prem offers a strong balance of performance, security, and ROI.
Plus, Splashtop On-Prem isn't a stagnant or legacy solution; it's under active development with a robust roadmap driven by customer needs and evolving security demands. Unlike many on-premises tools that receive minimal updates, Splashtop continues to invest in feature enhancements, performance optimization, and integration capabilities.
Combined with the fact that you retain complete control over deployment, data, and policies, Splashtop On-Prem gives you the best of both worlds: a modern, enterprise-grade solution with the performance and cost efficiency you expect, plus the flexibility to scale and evolve as your needs grow.
By adopting Splashtop On-Prem, your organization can boost productivity, streamline remote support, and provide flexible work-from-anywhere options. This will give IT administrators confidence that they’re staying compliant and in control.
Want to learn more? Discover the full potential of Splashtop On-Prem and how it compares to other Splashtop solutions like Splashtop Enterprise. Get started today by scheduling a demo or reaching out to our Sales team for more information.