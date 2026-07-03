Splashtop On-Prem vs Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop On-Prem is the best performing on-premises solution for secure remote access, remote control, and remote support to any device. Eliminate downtime and optimize performance with load-balancing and server clusters. Splashtop On-prem enables complete control over data storage and software access within an organization's IT infrastructure. It also allows for more customization and flexible deployment models.
Splashtop Enterprise is the next-gen all-in-one cloud remote access, support, and management solution for organizations. It offers high availability with data centers worldwide, automatic updates, and easy scalability.
Organizations can make a strategic choice between an on-premises and cloud-based solution, considering factors like security, customization, control, ease of scalability, and cost-effectiveness to meet their needs.
Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop On-Prem and Splashtop Enterprise.
Splashtop On-Prem (Technician License)
Splashtop Enterprise (Technician License)
Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers
High performance features (H.265, 60FPS, YUV444, HD Audio, USB device redirection)
Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes
Schedule time slots for when individuals or group of users can have access to computers
In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more
Attended Splashtop on-demand support (Remote Support) to computers and mobile devices
Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download
Service desk: Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via Remote Support Call and webform widgets, and more
ITSM integrations with ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more
Freshservice + Open APIs for custom integrations
In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session
Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, proactive alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting, and more
Includes Windows OS patch management and inventory reporting. Additional capabilities are coming soon.
Background actions: Access diagnostic tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager without starting a remote session.
Single Sign-On (SSO): Authenticate users through supported identity providers such as Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin.*
*Cloud only
Centralized Session Recording: Automatically record remote sessions and store them securely in your centralized server.
Open API's: Automate your workflows and seamlessly integrate Splashtop into existing applications for smoother IT operations
Scripts and Tasks: Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.
Conditional Access: Ensure devices meet security requirements before allowing users to connect to remote computers.
Coming soon
Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality
Splashtop Connector, SIEM logging integration, and IP restriction
Free Trial
Contact us to start a free trial
Contact us to start a free trial
Whether you deploy Splashtop on-premises or in the cloud, both options give IT teams a complete IT help desk solution for delivering fast, secure support at scale.