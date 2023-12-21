Splashtop On-Prem vs Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop On-Prem is the best performing on-premises solution for secure remote access, remote control, and remote support to any device. Eliminate downtime and optimize performance with load-balancing and high-availability server clusters. Splashtop On-prem enables complete control over data storage and software access within an organization's IT infrastructure. It also allows for more customization and flexible deployment models.
Splashtop Enterprise is the next-gen all-in-one cloud remote access, support, and management solution for organizations. It offers high availability with data centers worldwide, automatic updates, and easy scalability.
Organizations can make a strategic choice between an on-premises and cloud-based solution, considering factors like security, customization, control, ease of scalability, and cost-effectiveness to meet their needs.
Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop On-Prem and Splashtop Enterprise.
Splashtop On-Prem (Technician License)
Splashtop Enterprise (Technician License)
Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers
High performance features (H.265, 60FPS, YUV444, HD Audio)
Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes
Schedule time slots for when individuals or group of users can have access to computers
In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more
Attended Splashtop on-demand support (SOS) to computers and mobile devices
Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download
Service desk: Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via SOS Call and webform widgets, and more
Coming soon
ITSM integrations with ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more
Freshservice only (Others coming soon)
In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session
Endpoint monitoring and management features like background actions, OS updates, remote command, configurable alerts
Coming soon
1-to-Many actions for APK push-install, remote reboot, inventory report and file dispatch
Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality
Not supported
Single sign-on integration enabling authentication through Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin
Supports SAML and OpenID
Splashtop Connector, SIEM logging integration, and IP restriction
