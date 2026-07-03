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Splashtop On-Prem vs Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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Splashtop On-Prem is the best performing on-premises solution for secure remote access, remote control, and remote support to any device. Eliminate downtime and optimize performance with load-balancing and server clusters. Splashtop On-prem enables complete control over data storage and software access within an organization's IT infrastructure. It also allows for more customization and flexible deployment models.

Splashtop Enterprise is the next-gen all-in-one cloud remote access, support, and management solution for organizations. It offers high availability with data centers worldwide, automatic updates, and easy scalability.

Organizations can make a strategic choice between an on-premises and cloud-based solution, considering factors like security, customization, control, ease of scalability, and cost-effectiveness to meet their needs.

Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop On-Prem and Splashtop Enterprise.


Splashtop On-Prem (Technician License) 

Splashtop Enterprise (Technician License)

Deployment 

On-Premises 

Cloud 

Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers

High performance features (H.265, 60FPS, YUV444, HD Audio, USB device redirection)

Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes

Schedule time slots for when individuals or group of users can have access to computers

In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more

Attended Splashtop on-demand support (Remote Support) to computers and mobile devices 

Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download 

Service desk: Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via Remote Support Call and webform widgets, and more 

ITSM integrations with ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more 

Freshservice + Open APIs for custom integrations

In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session 

Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, proactive alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting, and more

Includes Windows OS patch management and inventory reporting. Additional capabilities are coming soon.

Background actions: Access diagnostic tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager without starting a remote session.

Single Sign-On (SSO): Authenticate users through supported identity providers such as Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin.*

*Cloud only

Centralized Session Recording: Automatically record remote sessions and store them securely in your centralized server.

Open API's: Automate your workflows and seamlessly integrate Splashtop into existing applications for smoother IT operations

Scripts and Tasks: Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.

Conditional Access: Ensure devices meet security requirements before allowing users to connect to remote computers.

Coming soon

Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality 

Splashtop Connector, SIEM logging integration, and IP restriction  

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Contact us to start a free trial 
Contact us

Contact us to start a free trial 
Contact us

Whether you deploy Splashtop on-premises or in the cloud, both options give IT teams a complete IT help desk solution for delivering fast, secure support at scale.

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The #1 rated remote access and support solution
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