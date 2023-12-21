Skip to main content
Splashtop On-Prem vs Splashtop Enterprise

By Splashtop Team
2 minute read
Updated

Splashtop On-Prem is the best performing on-premises solution for secure remote access, remote control, and remote support to any device. Eliminate downtime and optimize performance with load-balancing and high-availability server clusters. Splashtop On-prem enables complete control over data storage and software access within an organization's IT infrastructure. It also allows for more customization and flexible deployment models.

Splashtop Enterprise is the next-gen all-in-one cloud remote access, support, and management solution for organizations. It offers high availability with data centers worldwide, automatic updates, and easy scalability.

Organizations can make a strategic choice between an on-premises and cloud-based solution, considering factors like security, customization, control, ease of scalability, and cost-effectiveness to meet their needs.

Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop On-Prem and Splashtop Enterprise.

Splashtop On-Prem (Technician License) 

Splashtop Enterprise (Technician License)

Deployment 

On-Premises 

Cloud 

Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers

High performance features (H.265, 60FPS, YUV444, HD Audio)

Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes

Schedule time slots for when individuals or group of users can have access to computers

In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more

Attended Splashtop on-demand support (SOS) to computers and mobile devices 

Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download 

Service desk: Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via SOS Call and webform widgets, and more 

Coming soon 

ITSM integrations with ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more 

Freshservice only (Others coming soon)

In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session 

Endpoint monitoring and management features like background actions, OS updates, remote command, configurable alerts 

Coming soon 

1-to-Many actions for APK push-install, remote reboot, inventory report and file dispatch 

Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality 

Not supported 

Single sign-on integration enabling authentication through Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin 

Supports SAML and OpenID 

Splashtop Connector, SIEM logging integration, and IP restriction  

