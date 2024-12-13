Maximizing the ROI of Remote Access Solutions

When organizations purchase new software, they want to be sure they’re getting their money’s worth. This makes it important to understand the return on investment (ROI) of each purchase.
As such, when decision-makers consider remote access solutions, they want to know the ROI and where it will come from. So, let’s examine the ROI in remote access and see how solutions like Splashtop can help pay for themselves.
Why ROI Matters in Remote Access?
Remote access solutions are vital for today’s remote and hybrid work environments. They empower employees to work from anywhere, on any device, by connecting directly to their work computers, thus contributing to a thriving remote workforce.
As a result, organizations using remote access solutions can see an uptick in uptime and productivity while reducing costs – this alone is an important return on the initial investment. But that’s just the start of the ROI in remote access.
Uncovering the True ROI of Remote Access: Key Factors to Consider
To begin, let’s look at the factors that go into the ROI of remote access. Looking at ROI simply in terms of money overlooks the many cost savings and productivity improvements that come with remote work, including:
Reduced travel time, which saves both time spent traveling and its associated costs (not to mention the environmental benefits)
Consolidating tools so that you’re spending less on disparate solutions to get everything in one package (such as Splashtop Enterprise, which enables employees to work from anywhere an IT to support, monitor, and manage endpoints remotely).
Ensuring compliance with security regulations so your data remains safe and work can continue uninterrupted.
Reducing the need for multiple devices and extra software licenses, which helps save on hardware and software expenses
With those in mind, we can look more closely at how to track the ROI of remote access.
Key Metrics for Evaluating ROI in Remote Access Solutions
How can you measure the ROI of remote access solutions? There are several factors to consider, so it’s important to break down the key metrics used to measure the ROI and the benefits each provides.
1. Uptime Percentage
Time is money, as the saying goes, which means that downtime costs organizations by the second. A high uptime percentage means that your employees can work uninterrupted from anywhere, ensuring business continuity and better accessibility.
2. Cost Efficiency
When looking at the value of a remote access solution, you need to consider not just how much it costs but also how much it saves.
You can measure the cost efficiency of remote access solutions by looking at how much you’re spending, not only in comparison to other software but also in associated expenses.
For instance, the growth of remote and hybrid work has led to a reduction in travel expenses. Then consider how your power bill is impacted by the reduced energy consumption and how much office space real estate you’re reclaiming with remote work.
With an affordable remote access solution like Splashtop, you’re not only saving money on your communications, you’re also reducing expenses across the board.
3. Workforce Productivity
It turns out that when employees can work from the locations they prefer, productivity goes up. This is not a novel or shocking concept, but it contributes to the ROI of remote access solutions.
Allowing employees flexible work environments helps improve productivity, as they can seamlessly work even when there's something keeping them away from the office. They can work from the comfort of home and focus on the work in front of them, go to a local cafe for a bite to eat and continue working while they snack, or connect remotely while on the go.
4. Problem Resolution Time
Slow resolution times are a silent resource killer. When employees are left waiting for troubleshooting, the time lost can quickly add up to a large drain on time and money.
Fortunately, remote access and support tools can make troubleshooting quicker and easier for both IT agents and employees alike.
With remote support tools, like those in Splashtop Enterprise, IT teams can access an employee’s computer from anywhere to troubleshoot and manage problems quickly. This makes IT teams more efficient and helps employees resolve their issues faster, reducing resolution times and keeping productivity high.
Best Practices for Maximizing ROI
Now that we understand the different forms ROI can take, the next question is: how can we use remote access solutions to maximize ROI?
If you want to get the most out of your remote access solutions, these are some best practices to keep in mind:
Monitor your metrics: Keep an eye on your system and performance metrics to see how your remote access solutions are used. This will help identify areas for improvement as well as ensure everything is running smoothly.
Invest in secure tools: Make sure you use a solution that meets your industry’s security standards and provides advanced security features. This will help prevent damage or losses from any cyberattacks or vulnerabilities.
Stay scalable: You’ll need a solution that can grow with your company. Make sure you find a scalable solution that can easily add extra seats without requiring extensive maintenance, so new employees can onboard quickly and you can remove unused seats without paying for them.
Train your team: If you want to gain the most benefits from a remote access solution, you’ll need to ensure everyone is using it to the fullest. Make sure your employees are properly trained to understand all the features and value of the solution, that way you can see the greatest returns.
Search for a solution that meets your needs: Each business has unique needs, so you’ll want a remote access solution that meets your requirements. Before investing in a solution, do your due diligence – look at user reviews, understand what features your teams need, and, if possible, try a free trial to see how it works for yourself. This will help ensure you’re using a solution your business can benefit from the most.
