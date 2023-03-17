Making the switch from TeamViewer to Splashtop is easy whether you want to remotely access your own computers or support others’ computers. Here’s how to migrate from TeamViewer to Splashtop in a few easy steps.

The top difference to keep in mind

The biggest difference to remember when migrating is that TeamViewer has a single app while Splashtop has two different apps:

The "Splashtop Streamer" goes on computers that you want to remotely access/control You use the "Splashtop Business app" on your computer or mobile devices to remotely access the computers that you put the Streamer on

Install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access and control

To get started, you'll need a free trial or paid license for Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop SOS, or Splashtop Remote Support.

Log into your my.splashtop.com console and click +Add Computer.

You can install the Streamer on the computer that you are currently on or install it on other computers that you want to access. If you choose to install on other computers, you will see several options (below).

If you usually deploy apps via TeamViewer, an RMM, or other deployment tool, you can use those to deploy Splashtop Streamer. Options are available to deploy via EXE, MSI, to do silent installs, and to create custom installers with specific computer grouping, startup, and security settings.

Once the Streamer is installed on the computers you want to access, the next step is to install the Splashtop App on the computer or mobile devices that you want to use to do the access.

Access your computers via the Splashtop Business App

Install the Splashtop Business App on any computer or mobile device that you want to use to remote into your computers.

Download the app by going to www.splashtop.com/app on your Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device. Or go to www.splashtop.com/downloads to see the downloads for all platforms including Chrome and Amazon.

Log in with your Splashtop account if you have a paid or trial license. If you don't have a license yet, click the button to start a free trial.

That’s it. You’re ready to access your computers from anywhere!

“I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as all hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.” – Stuart Livingstone, NuWave Backup

Try Splashtop Free!

Interested in trying Splashtop? Find out for yourself why so many others say Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative and try it now for free.

Splashtop Business Access

For individuals and business professionals who want to remotely access their computers.

Free Trial

Splashtop SOS

For MSPs and IT/Support professionals who want to provide remote support on users'/customers' devices.

Free Trial

* Source: TeamViewer US web site $49/month ($588/yr) list price for Single User plan, Feb 2019.

