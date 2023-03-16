Skip to main content
Remote Access Insights

Fedora Remote Desktop | How to Remotely Access & Control

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Remotely access Linux computers running on Fedora 29-31. Better than VNC. Access your remote computers from any other device. Try it for free.

Want to remotely access your Fedora Linux computer from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device? Try Splashtop remote desktop software for free and see how simple and effective it can be.

We all have learned a lot of lessons lately about how critical it can be to access computers remotely. Whether we are required to work from home or are on the road, a trip back to the office isn’t always practical or even possible.

But now, with powerful remote desktop tools from Splashtop, you can remotely access and control all of your Fedora machines from nearly any device, and anywhere you have internet access.

How to Set Up Splashtop Fedora Remote Desktop and Try it for Free:

  1. Sign up for your free trialSplashtop Business Access

  2. Install the

    on the Fedora computers you want to remotely control.

  3. Install the

    on the device or devices you want to use to remotely access your Linux computer. The Splashtop Business App can be installed on Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Chromebook devices.

  4. That’s it! Whenever you want to remotely access your computer, open the app and click to connect to your Fedora system.

Once in a remote desktop connection, you can take control of your Fedora system and perform any task as though you are right in front of the computer. Working remotely from cross-platform devices is easier than ever with Splashtop.

Splashtop Linux remote desktop currently supports Fedora 29-31 and other Linux platforms like Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04, CentOS 7 and 8, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3-8.1, and Raspberry Pi 2 or newer.

Find out for yourself why over 30 million people already trust Splashtop for remote connecting to their computers. Start a free trial now!

Remote desktop to Linux computers from another device is also available in Splashtop SOS (for IT and help desk) and Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs).

Additional Resources

