Fedora Remote Desktop | How to Remotely Access & Control

Remotely access Linux computers running on Fedora 29-31. Better than VNC. Access your remote computers from any other device. Try it for free.
Want to remotely access your Fedora Linux computer from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device? Try Splashtop, the best remote desktop software, and see how simple and effective it can be.
We all have learned a lot of lessons lately about how critical it can be to access computers remotely. Whether we are required to work from home or are on the road, a trip back to the office isn’t always practical or even possible.
But now, with powerful remote desktop tools from Splashtop, you can remotely access and control all of your Fedora machines from nearly any device, and anywhere you have internet access.
Understanding Fedora Remote Desktop
Fedora remote desktop refers to the capability to access and control a Fedora Linux computer from a remote location using another device. This functionality is crucial for various scenarios, such as remote work, IT support, and accessing files or applications without being physically present at the machine. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about Fedora remote desktop:
What is Fedora Linux?
Fedora is a popular, open-source Linux distribution known for its cutting-edge features and robust performance. It is often used in server environments, development, and personal computing. Fedora’s flexibility and frequent updates make it a preferred choice for many users and organizations.
Why Use Remote Desktop with Fedora?
Remote Access: Gain access to your Fedora system from anywhere, whether you’re working from home, traveling, or need to manage servers remotely.
Productivity: Continue your work seamlessly on a Fedora machine even when you’re not physically at your desk. This is especially useful for remote employees or system administrators.
Support: IT professionals can troubleshoot and manage Fedora systems without needing to be on-site, improving response times and support efficiency.
How Does Fedora Remote Desktop Work?
Remote desktop solutions, like Splashtop, establish a secure connection between your local device and the remote Fedora system. This connection allows you to interact with the Fedora desktop environment as if you were sitting directly in front of it. You can run applications, access files, and perform tasks with the same ease as if you were locally present.
Key Features of Remote Desktop Access for Fedora:
Cross-Platform Compatibility: Access your Fedora machine from various devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks.
High-Performance Streaming: Enjoy high-definition display and smooth performance with low latency, essential for tasks like software development or system management.
Security: Remote connections are encrypted, ensuring that your data remains secure while being accessed remotely.
Using Splashtop for Fedora remote desktop access provides a user-friendly and efficient way to connect to your Fedora systems, offering a reliable alternative to traditional remote access tools.
4 Steps to Set Up Fedora Remote Desktop with Splashtop
Sign up for your free trial of Splashtop Remote Access.
Install the Linux Streamer on the Fedora computers you want to remotely control.
Install the Splashtop Business App on the device or devices you want to use to remotely access your Linux computer. The Splashtop Business App can be installed on Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Chromebook devices.
That’s it! Whenever you want to remotely access your computer, open the app and click to connect to your Fedora system.
Once in a remote desktop connection, you can take control of your Fedora system and perform any task as though you are right in front of the computer. Working remotely from cross-platform devices is easier than ever with Splashtop.
Splashtop Linux remote desktop currently supports Fedora 29-31 and other Linux platforms like Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04, CentOS 7 and 8, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3-8.1, and Raspberry Pi 2 or newer.
Get Started with Splashtop: Remotely Access Fedora Linux Computers From Any Device
Find out for yourself why over 30 million people already trust Splashtop for remote connecting to their computers. Start a free trial now!
Remote access to Linux computers from another device is also available in Splashtop Remote Support (for IT and help desk).