If your IT team is behind the times, your entire business can suffer. IT modernization is essential for staying competitive and agile in an increasingly digital world, as it helps improve operational efficiency and lets businesses keep up with the latest in technology.
Yet all too often, businesses neglect their IT departments and let their legacy systems stagnate. So, it’s time to take a look at IT modernization, why it matters, and how Splashtop can help companies stay modern.
What Is IT Modernization?
IT modernization is the process of upgrading legacy systems, applications, and infrastructure to newer, more efficient technology. It’s understood that any technology will eventually grow outdated, so a good IT modernization strategy ensures organizations can update their infrastructure and tech stack before it reaches that point.
With proper IT modernization, businesses can remain competitive in an evolving digital world and ensure their teams benefit from the latest tools. Without it, they risk falling behind and being slowed down by outdated systems.
Types of IT Modernization
IT modernization is not a single path or checklist for IT teams. It can take several forms, including network, application, and device modernization.
Network modernization involves upgrading a business’s network infrastructure, including implementing software, tools, and cloud-based networking solutions to improve scalability and flexibility while minimizing reliance on physical hardware. This also focuses on network security to ensure the business is meeting its IT compliance requirements and has robust cybersecurity measures in place.
Application modernization is the process of updating and, if necessary, replacing legacy applications. Older apps often lack the features and performance of more modern versions, and can have compatibility issues with newer technologies, so identifying what to update or what should be replaced is a key step in any IT modernization strategy.
Device modernization requires updating hardware and outdated devices. Older computers, mobile devices, and other peripherals can wear down over time and fall behind newer, faster, and more powerful devices, so knowing when to update is important. This doesn’t mean buying the newest version of any device as soon as it hits the market, but it does mean identifying when a device is outdated and needs to be replaced. This can often align with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, which allow employees to use the devices they like best for work.
Modernization also typically involves cloud migration, the process of moving digital assets to the cloud, including data, applications, and IT resources. This moves the IT infrastructure from an on-premises data center to a hosted infrastructure, thus improving scalability, flexibility, security, and affordability.
Cloud migration can involve migrating to a single cloud, hybrid cloud, or multicloud environment, based on the business’s needs.
Hybrid cloud combines cloud and on-premises solutions, giving businesses the best of both worlds. While this still allows businesses to move digital assets to the cloud, it also gives them better control over their data and resources by storing sensitive data on-premises.
Multicloud environments, on the other hand, use services from several cloud providers within the same IT infrastructure. This enables them to leverage the strengths of different providers, avoid dependence on a single vendor, and enhance operational resilience, ultimately meeting regulatory and data sovereignty requirements more effectively.
Key Principles Driving IT Modernization
If your business needs an IT modernization strategy, there are some key principles to keep in mind. Paying close attention to these core concepts will help improve efficiency, scalability, and security as you modernize your IT resources:
Cloud Adoption
Cloud technology is an important element of IT modernization, given the ubiquity and flexibility of the cloud. Cloud technology and hosted solutions offer data security and scalability, while making it easier for employees to work remotely.
Using hosted solutions can also alleviate the burden on IT teams, as the provider typically manages updates and maintenance on cloud solutions. Whether a business uses a single cloud, multicloud, or hybrid environment, cloud adoption is a major part of IT modernization.
Automation
Repetitive, manual tasks are some of the biggest time-wasters in any business. Automation tools help save time and reduce frustration by automatically managing these tasks, so employees and IT agents can focus on more pressing matters.
This includes automating data entry and extraction, automatically logging calls and customer interactions, and providing guided self-help support tools, all of which can help keep work running smoothly while saving time on essential but time-consuming tasks.
Digital Transformation
As technology advances, businesses must keep up with the latest developments to stay competitive. A digital transformation is a key part of this process, and includes incorporating digital technologies such as machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and so on.
These tools can help accelerate business processes and innovation, improve employee and customer engagement, and inform successful business decisions, leading to greater success and an exceptional IT modernization strategy.
5 Steps for Implementing an IT Modernization Strategy
If you want to implement an IT modernization strategy successfully, there are a few key steps you can follow. These guidelines will help ensure an effective, complete modernization across your business:
Assess your systems: First, understand your IT environment and identify what needs improvement. This will help you focus on the most important areas for modernization and create the biggest impact.
Choose the right technology: Research the technology and tools your teams need to improve their daily work, and identify the ones that will help your organization best achieve your modernization goals.
Plan your migration process: IT modernization takes more than just unplugging one system and replacing it with a new one. Make sure you plan the process, including setting goals, testing the new technology, and carefully migrating data and applications to your new platforms.
Train your teams: Switching to new technology and applications can be a jarring shift for employees, so training and supporting end users is vital. Employees should understand not only how to use the new tools but also the benefits they provide, and IT teams should be trained to knowledgeably assist employees.
Monitor and adjust: IT modernization is a process, and like any other process, requires monitoring and fine-tuning. Watch your KPIs, monitor your security, and keep an eye on user performance to identify areas for improvement and adjust accordingly to keep efficiency and employee satisfaction high.
4 Key Factors for Effective IT Modernization
A successful IT modernization strategy doesn’t exist in a vacuum. These four factors can help drive effective modernization and make implementation smooth and efficient:
1. Aligning IT Strategies with Business Objectives
Start by focusing your modernization efforts on the areas that most align with your business objectives. This will help you gain the greatest benefits and ensure you’re focused on improvements that will matter the most.
2. Streamlining and Optimizing IT Environments
IT modernization isn’t just about adding more to your tech stack – it also requires identifying ways to simplify your systems. Look for solutions that can streamline and simplify your processes, such as automation tools. This will help ensure that your processes run smoothly and efficiently, without unnecessary tech cluttering your network.
3. Transforming Applications and Data for Modernization
Consider where your data and applications will live in your modernized IT environment. If you’re moving to the cloud or migrating to a new system, you should ensure that all your data is properly moved and stored, and applications are either migrated or replaced. This will help guide your modernization process and decision-making.
4. Securing and Scaling Hybrid IT Operations
Modern hybrid IT environments enable organizations to manage their assets and scale, gaining the benefits of both cloud and on-premises solutions. However, managing hybrid architecture can be a challenge, especially when it comes to ensuring cloud and on-premises tools and data can work together.
Finding the right balance for hybrid IT operations and ensuring everything is properly implemented can go a long way toward a successful IT modernization strategy.
What Impact Does IT Modernization Have on Cost Reduction and Agility?
Now that we understand the steps and principles for an IT modernization strategy, we can examine the impact of proper IT modernization. A good modernization strategy can help organizations stay up-to-date, agile, and responsive to market changes, thanks to benefits such as:
Enhanced productivity: IT modernization brings new ways to improve productivity and efficiency, such as automating time-consuming manual tasks and streamlining procedures. Additionally, updating applications and devices provides employees with the latest tools and technology they need to work more efficiently than ever.
Cost reductions: While IT modernization is an investment, it pays off quickly. Outdated systems typically have high maintenance and upgrade costs, as well as associated hardware and infrastructure expenses. Modernization strategies should include modern tools like cloud computing and hosted solutions, which replace those expenses with predictable, affordable recurring costs (not to mention the ROI from the other benefits they bring).
Greater scalability: Modernized systems, especially hosted ones, are designed to be exceptionally scalable. The ability to add and remove seats on demand makes it easy for a company’s technology to keep up with its growth and prevent disruptions, which improves cost savings and flexibility.
Improved security: As technology advances, the security features protecting it grow as well. Modern systems include security features such as end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, real-time threat detection, and more, providing protection against cyberattacks and maintaining compliance with security standards.
Main Challenges Organizations Face in IT Modernization
For all the benefits of IT modernization, it’s not without challenges. There are obstacles that organizations can face during the modernization process, but they can be overcome with proper preparation.
Common challenges include:
High upfront costs: While modern solutions typically provide a high ROI and have lower ongoing costs than many legacy solutions, they can still require higher upfront investments. It’s important to budget properly and set funds aside for software licenses, employee training, infrastructure upgrades, and similar expenses.
Complexity during the transition: Switching from a legacy system to a new one can be a complicated process, especially when moving from obsolete technology. Additionally, IT modernization can often require working with different vendors and service providers, so companies locked into a single vendor will have a harder time with the transition. Proper planning and research are necessary to ensure compatibility during and after the modernization process.
Resistance to change: Change can be unnerving, even when it’s an improvement. Employees can often be resistant to changes to their processes, systems, and workflows, so it’s vital to communicate with stakeholders about the benefits of the change and keep employees informed.
Learning curves: Learning new technology can take time, especially when there’s a skills gap to cover. It’s essential to set aside time to train employees and IT teams, as well as ensuring you have subject matter experts available.
Accelerate IT Modernization with Splashtop: Automated Solutions for Enhanced Efficiency & Security
If IT modernization sounds like a complex challenge, rest assured: it doesn’t have to be. Investing in the right solutions can help bring your IT infrastructure up to date and provide new tools to help your employees work more efficiently than ever, and Splashtop is a great choice for businesses of any size.
Splashtop provides businesses with remote access, endpoint management, IT automation, and more, designed to help employees work from anywhere on the devices of their choice.
Splashtop’s remote access software empowers employees to access their work computers, projects, and files from their favorite device, providing unprecedented flexibility and accessibility when they’re working on the go. Additionally, Splashtop’s remote support software lets IT agents remotely connect to end-user devices for troubleshooting and support from any device, whether they’re working from home or assisting an employee halfway around the world.
With Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management), IT teams can streamline their operations, automate tasks, and keep endpoints updated and secure. It gives IT teams the power to monitor endpoints, proactively address issues, and reduce their workloads with features like:
Automated patching for OS, third-party, and custom apps.
AI-powered, CVE-based vulnerability insights.
Customizable policy frameworks that can be enforced throughout your network.
Inventory tracking and management across all endpoints.
Alerts and remediation to automatically resolve minor issues before they become big problems.
All this leads to improved business agility, security, and operational efficiency while keeping your IT infrastructure up-to-date and secure.
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started today with a free trial and see how it can help modernize your business: