How to Remotely Access a Mac from iPad

Ever wish your Mac computer could always be accessible, even if you didn’t have it with you? With an iPad and the Splashtop remote access app, you can always be connected to your Mac computer.

Splashtop enables you to use your iPad to connect to your Mac over the internet. Once connected, you’ll see the screen of Mac from your iPad and be able to control it in real-time. You could open any file, and use any application as if you were sitting in front of the Mac.

Splashtop is free to try and takes only minutes to set up. Here’s how you can get started and a look at all the wonderful things you can do while accessing a Mac computer from an iPad with Splashtop remote desktop software!

How to Remote Into a Mac from iPad

Step 1 – Create Your Splashtop Account

Create your account by starting a free trial of Splashtop Business Access. There’s no credit card or commitment required to start your free trial. Once you’re signed up and your account is created, you’ll have full access to Splashtop Business Access.

Step 2 – Download the Splashtop Steamer on Your Mac

The streamer app enables you to remotely access your Mac from another device. Install the streamer app on your Mac computer.

Step 3 – Download the Splashtop Business App on Your iPad

The Splashtop Business App is what you’ll use to connect to your Mac computer from your iPad. Install the app on your iPad. You can find the free Splashtop Business App in the iOS app store.

Step 4 – Remote Into Your Mac from Your iPad with Just One Tap!

After that, you’re all set up! Now, remotely accessing a Mac from your iPad is as simple as opening the Splashtop Business App on your iPad and tapping on the Mac computer you want to remote into.

This will launch the remote connection to the Mac, which you’ll be able to start remotely controlling in seconds.

Benefits of Remotely Controlling a Mac from iPad with Splashtop

Being able to remotely access your Mac means you’ll have access to all the resources on your computer even when you don’t have it with you. All the files on your Mac will be available to you. You also be able to open and control any application on your Mac, include resource-intensive apps like video editing software.

Splashtop stands out as the best solution for iPad to Mac remote connections as you’ll get HD quality and sound. Splashtop also comes equipped with several features that enable you to be productive while in a remote session.

While in a remote session, you will have several on-screen shortcuts mapped to commonly used functions to make controlling a MacOS computer from your iPad tablet as seamless as possible.

Finally, Splashtop is highly secure with a robust infrastructure to keep your privacy and data safe. Remote connections are fully secured end-to-end with SSL and 256-bit AES encryption. You will have additional security features including device verification and two-factor authentication.

Get Started Now

Splashtop is used by 30 million people worldwide and frequently earns the highest scores for users and third-party reviewers. Splashtop offers remote access solutions for working remotely, IT remote support, and more. Get started now with a free trial to get the best remote access to Mac from iPad experience!

