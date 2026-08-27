Mac computers are known for being secure, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely immune to viruses. While built-in security features may be enough for some Mac users, others may need additional antivirus protection depending on how they use their computer.
Plus, while Macs include protection against malicious software, they can’t prevent users from taking risks or falling for social engineering scams. Phishing, unsafe downloads, compromised accounts, and malicious browser prompts can still affect Macs, alongside Mac-specific malware.
With that in mind, let’s explore what macOS does protect against, what gaps remain, when you’ll need an antivirus for a Mac, and what to look for in antivirus software.
Can Macs get viruses and malware?
Yes, Macs can be infected by malware. While macOS includes strong built-in safeguards, it’s still possible for viruses to slip through. Additionally, while “virus” is commonly used as a general term, there are many threats that can impact Mac devices.
Common threats include:
Trojans
Adware
Spyware
Ransomware
Malicious browser extensions
Phishing-related downloads
Applications with hidden malware
What security protections are built into macOS?
With that said, Mac devices tend to be very secure. macOS features multiple security layers to help keep devices secure, rather than relying on a single antivirus feature. These layers include:
Gatekeeper
Gatekeeper checks downloaded applications for valid developer signatures and notarization, helping prevent untrusted software from running without warning. However, users can still override Gatekeeper’s warnings, so the extent of protection it truly provides depends on the user.
App notarization
Apple’s notarization process checks submitted Mac software for known malicious content and other security issues before distribution. This applies to many apps distributed both through and outside the Mac App Store, adding another layer of protection when users install software.
XProtect
XProtect is another security layer that uses built-in malware detection and Apple security data to detect and remove known threats. XProtect operates in the background and uses Apple’s built-in malware detection capabilities to help identify and block known threats without requiring manual scans.
System integrity and application controls
macOS also includes protections such as System Integrity Protection and app permission controls that restrict access to sensitive system areas and data. These controls can limit what malicious software is able to change or access.
What macOS security does not fully address
However, even strong OS security doesn’t eliminate every risk. There are still some threats that can impact macOS devices, including:
Phishing emails and fake login pages.
Online scams and fraudulent support requests.
Harmful files the user approves (whether intentionally or unknowingly).
Compromised passwords and cloud accounts.
Software downloaded from untrustworthy sources.
Malicious or deceptive browser prompts.
Threats delivered through USB drives or other connected devices.
New or modified malware that’s not yet widely recognized.
Note that most of these threats target users first, rather than devices, such as through scams, phishing, and deceptive prompts. Social engineering and other attacks that target users' judgment can be harder to stop than attacks that exploit devices directly, especially because users often won’t realize they’ve been targeted until it’s too late.
When should you consider additional antivirus for a Mac?
You’ll want to consider additional antivirus protection for your Mac if:
You regularly download software outside the App Store
The more often you install software from external sources, the greater the chance of encountering malicious programs or deceptive installers. Downloading software from unverified, untrusted, or deceptive sources increases the risk of installing malware or unwanted software.
You use the same Mac for work and personal activity
In today’s remote work and BYOD environments, it’s common for people to use the same devices for work and personal use. These mixed-use devices may handle more email attachments, shared documents, cloud accounts, and sensitive information than your average Mac computer, increasing the risk of infection and its potential consequences.
You frequently receive files or links from other people
Collaboration is a core part of any work environment, but it also creates opportunities for malware and other viruses to sneak in. Frequent collaboration over email, messaging, or other electronic communication increases the risk of exposure to phishing, malicious downloads, or other malicious files or documents, which is why it’s always important to use caution when opening any email links or documents, even if you think it’s from someone you work with.
You use USB drives or external storage
Removable media, such as USB drives and external hard drives, can carry malicious files between computers. If you frequently use such devices, it may be useful to have an antivirus program that can scan them and detect malware and other threats before they can infect your device.
You want more visible monitoring and alerts
Sometimes, having visibility into your security provides both the protection and peace of mind users need. If you want a security product with a dashboard, scan controls, clear alerts, and a visible device status, you’ll want a proper antivirus solution.
You manage more than one computer
When you have multiple computers, especially a mix of Windows and Mac devices, good antivirus software with a multi-device plan may be helpful. This helps keep all devices secure under the same plan, leading to greater protection overall.
You help less technical family members
Not everyone has the same level of technical expertise or familiarity with cybersecurity best practices. Extra phishing and malware protection may be useful when you have relatives who may be more likely to trust misleading prompts, click suspicious links, or accept unsolicited support requests.
What features should Mac antivirus include?
Of course, finding a good antivirus for a Mac computer doesn’t mean just grabbing the first, most affordable, or most feature-rich software you see. There are some key features you’ll want to look for in an antivirus solution to make sure you’re getting the features and protection you need.
Be sure to look for:
Real-time malware protection to keep devices safe consistently with ongoing protection.
Mac-specific malware detection to target the threats designed for macOS devices.
Phishing protection to help identify deceptive links, fake login pages, and malicious downloads.
Behavior-based threat detection to spot unusual activity.
Automatic security updates so you’re always kept up to date.
Exploit protection that helps detect and block attempts to exploit software vulnerabilities.
USB and removable-media scanning that helps detect malicious files on connected storage devices.
Clear quarantine and alert controls for when a virus is detected.
Support for the current macOS version, ensuring your antivirus protection remains up to date.
A reasonable system impact, so the antivirus software doesn’t slow down your device.
Transparent device limits and pricing, so you’re never surprised by the bill.
Mac-specific testing or validation from an independent party.
A long feature list does not automatically equate to a better product. You need to make sure it has the specific features you need.
Will antivirus slow down a Mac?
One common refrain among people who avoid antivirus software is “antivirus always slows down my computer.” However, that doesn’t have to be the case.
While antivirus software does use system resources to scan files and monitor activity, the actual impact on performance varies across products and devices. You can determine how much an antivirus tool will impact your performance by evaluating a few factors, including:
CPU and memory use while the antivirus is idle.
Performance during quick and full scans.
Application launch times.
Battery impact on MacBooks.
Interruptions during processor-intensive work.
Controls for scheduling and pausing scans.
Compatibility with your Mac’s hardware and macOS version.
Even if a solution is advertised as “lightweight,” that claim should still be supported by testing, clear requirements, and measurable performance data. A lightweight antivirus solution should keep performance impact manageable during everyday use and scans.
How to choose antivirus for a Mac
When you need an antivirus solution for your Mac, it’s important to find one that meets your device and performance needs. There are a few key steps you can take to help with the decision-making and find a tool that works best for you:
Confirm your macOS version and hardware: First, you’ll want to check to make sure the software supports the version of macOS you’re using as well as your Mac’s processor architecture. If they’re not fully compatible, it can impact speed and performance.
Review your current security habits: Antivirus can provide protection from a lot of threats, but not user behavior. You’ll need to consider where you’re downloading files and software from, how often you download files, and if you have multi-factor authentication enabled for important accounts.
Identify the protection gaps you want to address: Consider the threats your computer may face and which ones are your biggest concerns. This could include malware, phishing, unsafe downloads, removable media, multiple devices, or a need for clearer monitoring, but once you know which gaps to address, you can find a solution that meets your needs.
Prioritize core protection features: While some antivirus tools may offer a multitude of features, there are some core ones you can’t go without. Focus on malware detection, phishing protection, behavioral monitoring, updates, and usability before considering any extras it may include.
Check Mac-specific performance and testing: Look for recent testing or validation performed specifically on macOS, rather than relying only on Windows results.
Compare device coverage: Different antivirus vendors and plans will have different levels of coverage. You’ll want to check whether the plan covers one Mac, multiple Macs, or a mixture of Windows and Mac computers, as well as how many devices it can support.
Review the full price: The first price you see isn’t necessarily what you’ll be paying long-term. Be sure to thoroughly check the pricing plans, including introductory pricing, renewal pricing, billing frequency, device limits, and cancellation terms.
Check support options: Don’t overlook the importance of customer support. You’ll want to confirm how support is provided and whether help is available through your preferred channels.
How Splashtop Shield adds another layer of Mac protection
This brings us to Splashtop Shield, an AI-powered antivirus solution for Windows and Mac computers. Splashtop Shield is designed for individuals, families, and anyone who uses personal computers for remote or hybrid work.
Splashtop Shield adds another layer of protection alongside the security features built into macOS, with protection against malware, phishing attempts, suspicious behavior, and exploit attempts.
Splashtop Shield includes:
Anti-malware protection to detect and block malicious programs.
Anti-phishing protection to help identify phishing attempts and malicious links.
Real-time traffic scanning to help identify malicious traffic and online threats.
Behavior-based threat detection to spot unusual behavior.
Anti-exploit protection to help detect and block attempts to exploit software vulnerabilities.
USB and removable media scanning to help detect malicious files on connected storage devices.
Splashtop Shield is available in an Individual plan for two devices and a Family plan for up to five Windows and Mac computers in one household.
Mac security checklist
Cybersecurity is important regardless of your device or operating system. If you want to make sure your Mac stays safe and protected from threats, we have a quick checklist of steps you can take to maintain strong security.
Check your Mac and make sure that:
macOS updates are enabled, so you get the latest security patches.
Applications and browsers are up to date.
You download software only from trusted sources.
Important accounts use unique passwords, so if one password is stolen, the rest remain safe.
Multi-factor authentication is enabled.
Unexpected links and attachments are verified before you click on them.
Unneeded browser extensions are removed.
USB drives and other attachable devices are scanned before use.
Important files are backed up so they can be recovered in the event of loss.
If you use additional antivirus, real-time protection is enabled.
Get smarter protection for your Mac with Splashtop Shield
While Mac computers include strong built-in protections, sometimes you need a little extra security. If you frequently download software, handle attachments, or want stronger phishing and behavioral detection, antivirus software may be useful.
With Splashtop Shield, you can bring additional protection not only to your Mac computer but also to up to five Windows and macOS devices. Splashtop Shield adds AI-powered malware, phishing, behavior-based, and exploit protection for Mac users who want an additional layer of security.
Want to learn more? See how Splashtop Shield provides AI-powered protection across Windows and Mac computers.