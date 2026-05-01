IT teams are being asked to manage more endpoints, more applications, more remote users, and higher security expectations, often without a larger team to support the work. As environments grow, manual endpoint management becomes harder to maintain consistently.
For lean IT teams, prioritization is what keeps endpoint management manageable. Teams need to focus first on the workflows that reduce the most risk, create the most visibility, and remove the most repetitive work.
This guide breaks down the endpoint management priorities that matter most for lean IT teams, including endpoint visibility, patch automation, vulnerability prioritization, policy-based workflows, remote remediation, and reporting.
Why Endpoint Management Is Harder for Lean IT Teams
No matter how large or small an IT team may be, they typically have to manage the same tasks and responsibilities. However, leaner teams have to juggle the same responsibilities as larger departments with fewer people, less process overhead, and shorter time frames.
As a result, issues that may not be a challenge for larger teams can be more difficult for leaner departments. This includes:
Multiple endpoints that are spread across offices, remote users, and hybrid environments.
More third-party applications that need regular updates, which basic patch management software may not support.
Limited time to verify patch success or investigate failures without backlogs piling up.
Difficulty maintaining accurate hardware and software inventory, especially across distributed environments.
Pressure to support users quickly while also maintaining cybersecurity and reducing risks.
Too many disconnected tools, which create extra administrative work.
IT teams shouldn’t need to manage everything at once. The goal should be to prioritize endpoint workflows so they can manage the most critical tasks effectively, while optimizing visibility, control, and repeatability.
Priority 1: Know What You Have Before You Try to Manage It
Endpoint management begins with visibility. IT teams must be able to clearly see their endpoints, software, security posture, and more in order to properly support them. This includes both device- and software-level visibility, in order to patch, secure, and troubleshoot effectively.
IT teams should be able to see:
Which devices are active, inactive, or unmanaged.
The operating systems and their versions used across endpoints
Installed software and applications, as well as what versions they’re on.
Missing patches and failed updates.
Endpoint health signals that require attention, so they can be addressed quickly.
Device ownership, location, or grouping (where applicable).
Priority 2: Automate the Patch Work That Creates the Most Risk
Once you have visibility into each of your endpoints, you can start automating tasks. Automation is a powerful tool for reducing manual work and improving efficiency, although knowing what to automate can make a significant difference.
Patch management is typically one of the most high-impact areas for IT teams to automate. Patching can affect security, IT compliance, stability, and support volume, so automating it can significantly reduce IT teams' workloads. Even then, patch automation should be approached intelligently and strategically to maximize its benefits.
Start With Operating System Updates
Operating system updates are among the most important patch automation tasks. This should be a baseline process, as outdated systems can leave endpoints exposed to known vulnerabilities.
Automated patch management should include repeatable processes, automated scheduling that aligns with company policies, and visibility into failures. If an urgent update is needed, such as for a zero-day vulnerability, the patch automation tool should be able to adapt and deploy the patch as quickly as possible.
Don’t Ignore Third-Party Applications
Of course, the OS is only part of the picture. Apps such as browsers, collaboration tools, PDF readers, and more are common targets of cyberattacks and require recurring patching to maintain security.
Lean IT teams should use a patching process that covers both operating systems and third-party applications (and patch management solutions capable of handling both). Relying on users to manually update applications creates inconsistent coverage, limited visibility, and more follow-up work for IT
Track Patch Success, Not Just Patch Deployment
Simply deploying patches isn’t enough; there’s no guarantee every patch will be properly installed, so tracking successes and failures is essential. IT teams need visibility into patch statuses to ensure patches are properly installed and address failures, or they could inadvertently leave endpoints unpatched and exposed.
Priority 3: Prioritize Vulnerabilities Instead of Treating Every Update the Same
Not all vulnerabilities are equally critical, nor do all updates deserve high priority. IT teams need a practical way to identify which updates need attention first, since a patch queue alone doesn’t indicate which issues are most urgent.
IT teams should prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity, exploitability, business impact, affected systems, and whether the vulnerability is known to be actively exploited. This helps lean teams focus their limited time on the issues most likely to create risk.
It’s advised to prioritize patches accordingly:
Known and actively exploited vulnerabilities.
High-severity CVEs that can pose a significant threat.
Vulnerabilities affecting widely used software.
Exposures impacting business-critical devices.
Updates related to IT compliance or audit requirements.
Patches that close known attack paths.
Priority 4: Use Policies to Make Endpoint Management Repeatable
Endpoint management shouldn’t rely on one-off scripts or manual checklists for recurring endpoint work, much less memory alone. Good policies are necessary to create consistent workflows with repeatable processes, making it easier to automate tasks and ensure reliable results.
Policy-based automation helps reduce repetitive work while maintaining control over how updates are applied and actions are carried out. These should focus on repetitive tasks with a clear set of rules to achieve the best results, although policies can also guide decisions when the unexpected happens.
Policies should include:
Patch timing and deployment windows to minimize interruptions.
Device groups and/or deployment rings for a smooth, staged rollout.
Patch rules based on severity, prioritizing the most critical ones.
Reboot timing to ensure devices are properly restarted without interrupting work.
Alerts for failed patches or unhealthy endpoints so they can be addressed.
Remediation actions for common issues.
Priority 5: Build Remote Remediation Into the Workflow
Endpoint management requires more than just finding issues and installing patches. When an issue arises, IT teams need to be able to address and remediate it without interrupting the user or even opening a full remote support session.
Resolve Common Issues Without Waiting on the User
The best troubleshooting is so seamless that users don’t even realize they needed it. This can be done in the background using tools such as background actions, scripts, service checks, and similar tools, so that the troubleshooting is automatic and invisible. This helps IT teams take action when an issue arises, rather than just receiving alerts.
Keep Remote Support Connected to Endpoint Management
Of course, there will still be times when a more direct approach is necessary for troubleshooting. As such, endpoint management and remote support should work together, so IT teams can step in when automation isn’t enough.
Splashtop, for instance, provides automated endpoint management through Splashtop AEM, as well as robust remote support software that lets IT teams connect to end-user devices from anywhere, on any device. This combines endpoint visibility, patching, support, and remediation into a single workflow, rather than disparate tools, so IT teams can troubleshoot and support users from anywhere with ease.
Priority 6: Report on What Was Fixed, What Failed, and What Still Needs Work
Once troubleshooting and patching are complete, IT teams need reporting that shows what was fixed, what failed, and what still needs attention. Lean IT teams often need to report to leadership, auditors, and other stakeholders, so clear endpoint reporting can save time, support audit readiness, and create a more reliable record of endpoint management work.
Endpoint management reporting should include:
Patch status (organized by endpoint or device group)
Missing updates, so there’s a clear record of what they need to address.
Failed patches and failure reasons so they can be remediated.
Vulnerability exposures, so they can be addressed.
Software and hardware inventory.
Remediation history.
Trends in endpoint health or compliance posture.
What Lean IT Teams Should Not Prioritize First
Knowing what to prioritize is only half the puzzle. Lean IT teams also need to know which work can wait when higher-impact endpoint management tasks still need attention.
When resources are limited, these areas should generally come after visibility, patch automation, vulnerability prioritization, remediation, and reporting:
Building a perfect endpoint management program before fixing patch visibility: Teams need a working baseline first and foremost; visibility should take priority, then teams can start optimizing processes.
Adding more tools before reducing manual work: New tools can increase administrative overhead and complexity. First, focus on consolidating workflows and automating tasks, then you can look at new tools to improve your workflow.
Relying on end users to update software: Human error is one of the biggest security and patching risks. User-driven patching can create inconsistencies and leave IT teams without proof of patching when audits come around.
Treating all devices and updates equally: Not all devices are business-critical, nor are all updates vital. Teams need to prioritize based on risk, business impact, and exposure to ensure they keep the most vital devices safe first, then focus on lower priorities.
Chasing full RMM complexity when the team needs focused endpoint management: Some teams need patching, inventory, automation, reporting, and remote remediation without adopting a heavier management stack. The right solution should match the work the team actually needs to manage.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Lean IT Teams Focus on the Right Work
IT teams of all sizes need endpoint management that helps them identify issues, prioritize their responses, automate tasks, and resolve issues as quickly as possible. The leaner the team, the more challenging this can be, but with the right tools, it becomes much more manageable.
Splashtop AEM helps bring endpoint visibility, patching, automation, and remediation into one workflow. Teams can view endpoint health, inventory, patch status, and vulnerabilities, then act through real-time patching, policy-based automation, background actions, scripting, and reporting.
For lean teams, the value comes from having a more repeatable way to manage the work that matters most, from patching and vulnerability prioritization to remediation and reporting.
With Splashtop AEM, organizations can:
Improve endpoint visibility: Splashtop AEM provides clear visibility into endpoints, including health, inventory, patch status, and more, all from a single, centralized dashboard.
Automate OS and third-party patching: Splashtop AEM uses policy-based, real-time patch management to reduce repetitive patching and ensure endpoints stay up to date. This includes automated patch detection, testing, scheduling, deployment, and verification across endpoints.
Prioritize vulnerabilities with CVE context: Splashtop AEM uses CVE-based insights to help IT teams identify and focus on high-risk vulnerabilities, improving prioritization and response.
Take action faster: With background actions, scripting, and remediation tools, Splashtop AEM helps IT teams resolve common issues more quickly and efficiently, without interrupting end users.
Support reporting and audit readiness: Splashtop AEM can automatically create reports, including patch status and inventory, to help teams document their progress and identify gaps.
Simplify the endpoint management stack: Splashtop AEM consolidates and streamlines endpoint management by integrating its remote access and support tools. This provides IT teams with greater remote support capabilities to assist users from anywhere, while reducing tool sprawl.
Build Endpoint Management Around the Work That Matters Most
Lean IT teams can make endpoint management more manageable by focusing on the work that creates the most visibility, reduces the most manual effort, and gives IT more control over recurring endpoint issues.
Start with visibility, then build toward patch automation, vulnerability prioritization, policy-based workflows, remote remediation, and reporting. This gives lean teams a practical path for managing endpoints with more consistency and less manual follow-up.
Splashtop AEM gives lean IT teams a practical way to manage endpoints with more visibility, automation, and control. Start a free trial to see how Splashtop AEM can help your team reduce manual endpoint management work.