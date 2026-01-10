Managed Service Providers (MSPs) rely on remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology to support and manage multiple clients. However, traditional RMM solutions can’t always meet modern needs and challenges.
Instead, traditional RMMs can add complexity, weight, and licensing bloat. The number of tools they use can increase overhead and complexity, while slow, scheduled patch cycles make it difficult to keep up with their IT compliance requirements and remediate vulnerabilities.
Additionally, today’s hybrid workforces have a diverse array of operating systems and devices, especially for companies with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies. Legacy tools simply weren’t made for this variety of endpoints and can’t keep up.
MSPs need a simpler operational model, preferably with fewer disparate tools and vendors. So, what are the best RMM platforms and alternatives for today’s managed service providers? Let’s explore.
What “Best RMM” Really Means for MSPs Focused on Consolidation
Plenty of RMM vendors will describe their solution as the “best RMM,” but what does that really mean? There’s no one-size-fits-all “best” option for RMMs, but there are certain elements that any great RMM solution should include.
For MSPs looking to consolidate their tech stack, these features are necessary for any “best” RMM:
1. Real-Time Patch Management Across OS and Third-Party Apps
Patch management is one of the most essential cybersecurity features for any RMM solution. It’s equally crucial for the solution to manage patches in real time across both apps and operating systems to fully support every endpoint and its applications. This helps ensure rapid, comprehensive protection against vulnerabilities whenever a new patch becomes available.
2. Automation That Reduces Manual Technician Work
Many aspects of MSP technicians' work involve repetitive manual tasks. However, with the right automation tools, you can automate these tasks without manual input. Automation improves efficiency and speed, reducing time and effort on repetitive tasks and freeing up time for more vital work.
3. Centralized Visibility Across Client Environments
When you manage multiple clients and endpoints, it can be challenging to gain complete visibility across them. A good RMM platform should provide centralized visibility, empowering MSPs to monitor and manage each endpoint and client environment from a single place, rather than constantly switching between them.
4. Streamlined Remote Access and Support Workflows
When an MSP needs to access a client’s endpoints for remote support, the process should be quick and seamless. Streamlined remote access is vital for efficient management, maintenance, and support, so a system with complex and unreliable access simply won’t suffice.
5. Lightweight Deployment and Low Maintenance Overhead
MSPs want to spend time focused on their clients, not maintaining and struggling with their RMM platform. A lightweight platform with low maintenance overhead makes it easy to deploy and use the RMM system efficiently, without requiring excessive time or effort to keep it running smoothly. A seamless, efficient experience is essential.
6. Predictable Pricing Models That Scale With Clients
MSPs rely on their RMM platforms, so they must be affordable and scalable. When an MSP gains a new client, it should be easy to scale its RMM platform to account for the client and all their endpoints. At the same time, the price should be predictable and free of hidden fees or other surprise costs to ensure the MSP can always afford it.
Why Traditional RMM Platforms Fall Short for MSPs Seeking Consolidation
While traditional RMM platforms were once the best tools for the job, technology has evolved, and not all platforms have kept up. As a result, many platforms simply can’t meet the needs of today’s managed service providers.
For example, many traditional RMM platforms still rely on delayed check-in cycles, rather than real-time monitoring and patch management. These delays can leave endpoints unpatched and vulnerable, or allow attackers to move unabated, creating a significant security risk.
Additionally, these platforms typically have large bundles of unnecessary features. These can lead to tech bloat and unused functionality, which in turn increases operational overhead and complicates onboarding, while MSPs pay for features they don’t need. A streamlined, lightweight solution is often the best.
The modern business environment has also changed, shifting to a world where remote and hybrid work are commonplace, along with BYOD policies. Old RMM platforms often struggle to patch different operating systems and third-party apps, and require multiple, separate engines for remote access, monitoring, and support. A good platform needs to bring it all together, so MSPs can easily handle everything from one place.
A Modern Alternative to RMM for MSP Tool Consolidation
Fortunately, there are RMM alternatives that can provide monitoring, management, and more from anywhere. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is a robust, scalable solution that provides control, automation, and visibility into multiple remote endpoints, making it a popular choice for MSPs looking to consolidate their tools.
What Makes Splashtop AEM Different
Splashtop AEM consolidates endpoint management, remote support tools, and remote access into a single solution, complete with automated patch management, security controls, and endpoint monitoring. Its real-time patching and automation features keep endpoints secure and up to date while reducing the manual effort required to manage multiple disparate devices.
Splashtop AEM is designed to work across Windows and Mac operating systems, making it ideal for hybrid, distributed, and BYOD environments. MSPs using Splashtop AEM can easily manage all their clients’ endpoints from a single place without needing to juggle between tools or platforms.
How Splashtop AEM Reduces MSP Tool Sprawl
One of Splashtop AEM’s benefits for managed service providers is the ability to reduce tool sprawl and clutter (including their associated expenses). Because Splashtop AEM offers multiple endpoint management features, such as patch automation and endpoint monitoring, it can replace standalone tools and help consolidate.
This also reduces the reliance on large, heavy RMM suites for basic automation. Splashtop AEM includes automation for vulnerability remediation, patch management, and endpoint maintenance, helping MSPs reduce manual effort and improve time to remediation.
By using a single-agent architecture that combines endpoint management and remote access, Splashtop AEM reduces the need for multiple agents and disconnected tools. All these endpoints are visible from a single location, making it easier to support multiple clients and helping MSPs get the fast remediation and simple workflows that they need.
Outcomes MSPs Achieve With Splashtop AEM
So, what can MSPs expect from Splashtop AEM? There are several benefits to the features and consolidation that Splashtop AEM brings, including:
Faster response to zero-day vulnerabilities, enabled by real-time patching and CVE-based vulnerability visibility.
Lower overhead for technicians by reducing the number of applications and manual tasks they manage.
Improved consistency across customer environments, as all your tools are consolidated into a single endpoint management solution.
Reduced licensing spend by eliminating duplicate tools.
RMM vs. Splashtop AEM: Which Approach Delivers Better Consolidation for MSPs?
When an MSP decision-maker wants to consolidate its tools, they have options. They can invest in RMM suites that offer a range of solutions, or choose Splashtop AEM, which combines everything they need in a single package. However, when comparing Splashtop AEM to traditional RMM solutions, there are some apparent differences:
Traditional RMM Solutions
Splashtop AEM
Tool Consolidation
Often require multiple add-ons or integrations for remote access, monitoring, alerts, patching, and automation.
A unified platform with built-in remote access, endpoint monitoring, event-based alerts, and automation, thus reducing the number of tools MSPs need.
Remote Access Experience
Remote access is usually bundled and may require separate licensing or third-party tools.
Splashtop’s high-performance remote access is natively integrated into Splashtop AEM.
Deployment & Setup
Setup and deployment can be complex and involve multiple agents and modules.
A lightweight, single-agent design simplifies onboarding and reduces management overhead.
Automation & Scripting
Powerful, but often requires coding expertise or complex workflows.
Straightforward automation workflows designed for ease of use.
Cost Structure
Per-endpoint costs can add up, especially when adding features such as remote access and security modules.
A cost-efficient, consolidated solution with a wide array of features included without requiring stacking tools or subscriptions.
Operational Efficiency
Tool sprawl leads to higher training time, context switching, and extended maintenance.
Streamlined operations with fewer interfaces and reduced administrative burden from a single vendor.
Scalability
Scaling requires managing licensing across multiple vendors and tools.
Easily scalable with one platform covering remote access and endpoint management.
When MSPs Outgrow Traditional RMM Suites
Sometimes it’s hard to tell when an MSP has outgrown its RMM suite until they look back and see how their RMM suite is holding them back. If you’re unsure if it’s time to make the switch, consider the following:
Does the bloat outweigh the value? If you’re losing more to bloat than you’re gaining from the features, it’s time to change.
How long does patching take? When patching is delayed, it exposes clients to risk; if your patch cycles are too long, adopting an automated patch management solution may be warranted.
Does your remote access require separate tools? Remote access should be included in your remote management and monitoring. If you need a separate tool to connect with client endpoints, Splashtop AEM can help.
Do you know how much you’re paying each month? When pricing becomes unpredictable or too expensive, it can significantly impact budgets. Look for a solution with affordable, predictable pricing.
Of course, it also helps to consider your business needs and priorities. For instance, if real-time automation and immediate patching are essential, then it’s time for a lightweight solution like Splashtop AEM. Similarly, if you need a fast, simple solution rather than one loaded with excessive features, Splashtop AEM can meet your needs.
How MSPs Can Evaluate Their Stack for Consolidation
If you’re a managed service provider wondering if your tech stack has grown too large, it’s easy to evaluate and see. Following these steps will help determine if it’s time for consolidation.
Inventory tools by function and redundancy: If you have too many redundant or unused tools, that’s a sign that it’s time to consolidate.
Identify SLA gaps caused by slow patch cycles: If your patch cycles are too slow and leave devices unpatched for extended periods, you’ll need a platform with automated patch management.
Check time spent managing the RMM: RMM solutions should save time, not waste it; if you’re spending too much time managing your suite, that’s a sign you need something more streamlined.
Identify overlapping software: If you’re using multiple solutions, they may have redundant features, such as remote access, patching, monitoring, or scripting. If so, consolidation is overdue.
Run a side-by-side evaluation: Compare your RMM stack with a modern automation tool to determine which best meets your needs.
Assess vendors: Identify which vendors improve time-to-remediation, provide the tools and features you need, and compare them to your current tech stack.
The Best Path Forward for MSPs Seeking Tool Consolidation
While traditional RMMs may work for MSPs that need legacy all-in-one suites, many are now finding that lighter, cloud-based alternatives deliver much better ROI and the speed, ease of use, and efficiency they need. Splashtop AEM is one such solution, providing needed remote management, automated patching, endpoint monitoring, and more, without the bloat of legacy RMM tools.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams the tools and technology they need to monitor endpoints, proactively address issues, and reduce their workload. This includes:
Automated patching for OS, third-party, and custom apps.
AI-powered CVE-based vulnerability insights.
Customizable policy frameworks that can be enforced throughout your network.
Hardware and software inventory tracking and management across all endpoints.
Alerts and remediation to automatically resolve issues before they become problems.
Background actions to access tools like task managers and device managers without interrupting users.
Try Splashtop AEM and See How Much You Can Consolidate
If you’re ready to consolidate, you can leave your RMM platforms behind and see how easy Splashtop AEM makes remote management. Examine your tech stack and identify which tools you actually use. You’ll find that Splashtop AEM provides all of them in a single package, making work easier and more efficient for technicians and clients.
