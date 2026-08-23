Antivirus protection is important, whether you use a personal computer or a work device. However, choosing the right antivirus software can be challenging, as effective protection requires more than comparing product names or counting features.
Finding the right antivirus for your computer depends on several factors, including your operating system, how you use it, the number of devices you use, and any existing protection you already have. For instance, while Windows and macOS computers typically include built-in security tools, some users may want additional protection for phishing, multiple computers, removable media, or other security needs.
With that in mind, let’s explore what antivirus features matter the most, how to compare free and paid options, and how to find an antivirus software for your computer that has the features you need (without making you pay for ones you don’t).
What does antivirus software do on a personal computer?
You might be wondering what antivirus for a personal computer could do that the basic, built-in security doesn’t already cover. Cybersecurity is important across all devices, whether personal or for work, which means the basic antivirus features aren’t always enough.
Antivirus software monitors files, downloads, applications, and system activity for signs of malware or other suspicious activity. This uses several detection methods, including identifying known malware signatures, machine learning, file reputation, behavioral monitoring, and more.
Good antivirus software should include a few key protections and features:
Malware detection and blocking.
Scanning downloaded and stored files.
Monitoring suspicious application behavior.
Blocking malicious or deceptive websites.
Quarantining or removing detected threats.
Receiving updated threat definitions and detection models to improve protection.
Does a personal computer need additional antivirus software?
This depends on a few factors, including the operating system, user behavior, and level of protection they need. But there are several situations where having an extra layer of antivirus protection can be an important security boost:
When built-in protection may be sufficient
This isn’t to say that built-in security is never sufficient. If you keep your systems updated, download software carefully, and use supported browsers, you may need only basic malware protection. In these cases, built-in security may provide enough protection for your needs.
When additional antivirus may be useful
Third-party antivirus software may be useful when you want protections or management features beyond what your built-in security provides. If users need more advanced phishing or scam protection, protection for multiple computers, more visible security scans and alerts, or additional protection for exploits and removable devices, they’ll need stronger security features.
In these cases, additional antivirus software may be necessary.
Why user behavior still matters
No matter how strong the antivirus software is, user behavior is still the first and most important line of defense. Antivirus software can’t compensate for ignored updates, reused passwords, or unsafe downloads, and especially not granting unknown users remote access. It’s still up to users to understand security best practices, how to prevent phishing, and what unsafe behavior to avoid.
Which antivirus features matter most?
With all that in mind, what antivirus features are the most essential? Most antivirus solutions will include several features and capabilities, but these are the must-haves to look for when evaluating your options:
1. Real-time malware protection
The primary function of an antivirus is malware protection. Good antivirus software should continuously monitor files and processes to detect threats in real time, rather than relying on occasional manual scans that may only detect viruses when it’s too late.
2. Phishing and malicious website protection
The internet has no shortage of phishing scams and malicious websites designed to steal personal information, passwords, and other sensitive data. As such, antivirus software should also include protection from them. A good antivirus software can help identify deceptive links, fake login pages, and malicious downloads before users enter sensitive information and put their data at risk.
3. Behavior-based threat detection
Behavior-based detection looks for suspicious actions, such as unusual process activity or attempts to alter files, rather than relying only on known malware signatures. This can help identify malicious activity that does not exactly match a previously known threat.
4. Automatic security updates
Cyber threats are constantly changing, so cybersecurity needs to be adaptable. Antivirus software should include automatic updates, including updates for malware definitions, reputation data, and detection models, so it can keep pace with the latest developments without requiring manual maintenance.
5. Exploit protection
Cyberattacks often target known vulnerabilities to exploit them and infiltrate devices or networks. Exploit protection is therefore useful because it can help detect and block attempts to take advantage of software vulnerabilities.
6. Removable-media scanning
USB drives and external hard drives can contain malicious files that may infect a computer when opened or executed. Scanning these removable devices is important, especially for users who regularly move files between computers.
7. Clear alerts and quarantine controls
If a threat is detected, users should be made aware, and it should be clear. Users should be able to understand what was detected, what actions were taken, and if they need to follow up on anything.
Which antivirus features are optional?
Not all antivirus features are necessary. While many antivirus products are sold as broader security suites, they may come with additional features that aren’t essential. While these may be useful and nice-to-have, they shouldn’t outweigh the core protections; a longer list doesn’t necessarily mean a better solution.
Optional antivirus features include:
VPN: VPNs are useful for accessing remote networks or changing one’s location, but they’re not necessary for every user.
Password manager: A password manager can help users create strong passwords, store them for easy access, and detect when one is stolen. However, that doesn’t make it an essential feature.
Identity monitoring: Identity monitoring services can alert users if their personal information is stolen, which is useful in the case of a data breach, but the first priority should be protecting the information from being stolen.
Cloud backup: Cloud backups are great for saving and restoring data if something is lost, but not every user needs them.
Parental controls: With parental controls, parents can keep their children off dangerous or mature websites and manage screen time. If you’re not the parent of a child, this won’t be necessary.
Secure browser: A secure browser can help protect users while browsing the internet. This is a useful tool for anyone who spends time online, but it’s not a substitute for other key features.
Device optimization tools: These tools can help improve system performance, free up storage space, and remove junk files. While useful for device efficiency, they’re not essential security tools.
Standalone firewall controls: Firewalls are important for cybersecurity and shouldn’t be overlooked, but are best included as part of an overarching security strategy.
Webcam or microphone monitoring: These tools can help protect webcams and microphones, enhancing privacy and security. While they are useful options, they are just good options to include.
Free antivirus versus paid antivirus
Perhaps you’ve been relying on a free antivirus or the security features built into devices, and that’s been sufficient for now. You might be wondering: what’s the difference between free antivirus software and paid software? We can break the differences down like so:
What free antivirus typically provides
Free and built-in antivirus software can provide core protection, including malware detection, real-time monitoring, scans, and automatic security updates. The capabilities vary by product, so the main question is whether the protection and features included meet your needs.
What paid antivirus may add
Paid products go beyond basic antivirus protection, offering advanced features such as phishing protection, behavior-based detection, and other security tools. They also tend to provide users with greater accessibility and control features, such as multi-device coverage and centralized management, as well as user support.
How to decide whether paying is worthwhile
So, how can you decide which is right for you? You can evaluate your security needs and antivirus options to determine whether free antivirus software will suffice or if you should invest in a paid tool.
Consider the following:
What protection gaps remain when you just use built-in security?
How many computers need coverage?
Do you want a single account to manage multiple devices?
Are the added features genuinely useful?
Is the renewal price reasonable?
This will help you determine if paid antivirus is worth the investment.
How much should antivirus affect computer performance?
A common concern when using antivirus software is the amount of system resources it may use while scanning a computer. But while antivirus software must use system resources to scan files and monitor activity, good software won’t (or shouldn’t) make normal computer use any more difficult.
When antivirus software is described as ‘lightweight,’ look for clear system requirements and recent performance testing where available. It can help to evaluate some important factors, including:
CPU and memory use while idle.
The performance impact during quick and full scans.
Startup and application launch times.
The impact on laptop batteries.
Interruptions during gaming or creative work.
Scan scheduling and pause controls.
These factors can affect speed and performance if the antivirus tool isn’t lightweight enough.
How to check antivirus compatibility
So, how can you be sure an antivirus software is compatible with your device? Compatibility includes more than just whether an installer exists; factors such as memory, OS version, and so on can affect overall compatibility.
Be sure to check:
Supported Windows or macOS versions,
Processor, memory, and storage requirements.
Whether all advertised features work on your operating system.
Compatibility with existing security software.
How many devices can be included, and whether Windows and Mac devices can share one plan (if applicable)
How to remove or replace devices.
Whether mobile coverage is included or sold separately.
It’s best to find a single antivirus tool that provides the features you need, rather than using multiple solutions that do different things. Running two real-time antivirus products simultaneously can cause conflicts, redundant scanning, or performance issues, so avoid doing so unless both vendors explicitly support that configuration.
How to compare antivirus pricing
When you evaluate antivirus options, prices can vary significantly, but so can the features offered at each price point. It can be difficult to determine which has the best price, as the advertised first-year amount is not necessarily a good representation of what you’ll spend or the value it provides.
Make sure you compare:
First-year promotional price
Renewal price (which may not be the same as the first-year price)
Annual or monthly billing.
The number of included devices it covers, and any varying prices per device.
The features and options included in each plan.
Automatic renewal terms, including minimum subscription requirements, its length, and cancellation fees.
Cancellation and refund policies.
Whether the essential capabilities and features you need require an upgraded tier or are available right off the bat.
It’s important to consider the total annual cost, the features you get, and the number of devices you can cover, rather than just the headline discount price. You need to consider the total amount you’ll spend over time and what you’ll receive for that price to make sure you’re getting the best value.
How to choose antivirus software for a personal computer
With all that established, we can break down the evaluation process and help you find the best antivirus software for your computer. Follow these steps when looking at your options, and you’ll be able to make an informed decision:
Identify the computer and operating system: confirm the device type, operating system version, and hardware requirements for the antivirus software, and ensure your device meets them.
Review the protection already included: You probably already have basic antivirus features, so determine what your built-in security currently covers and where additional protection may help.
Define the threats and use cases that matter: Knowing what threats to defend against is equally important. Consider threats such as phishing, malicious downloads, malicious websites, removable media, and shared devices, and make sure you find a solution that addresses the risks that matter to you.
Prioritize core protection features: Make sure you find a solution that includes the non-negotiables. Focus first on real-time malware protection, phishing protection, behavioral detection, updates, and usability; then you can start looking at the nice-to-have features.
Decide which extras are genuinely useful: While there are extra protection features that will help you, not all of them provide the same benefits. Make sure you avoid paying for bundled features that duplicate tools you already have.
Check performance and independent results: It’s always important to check how well an antivirus software performs before you buy it. Make sure to review its impact on systems, false-positive rates, and recent testing or validation, wherever possible.
Compare device limits and full pricing: The first price you see might not be what you ultimately pay. You need to look beyond the introductory rate and consider add-ons, renewal costs, and the total cost of device coverage to know how much you’ll actually spend.
Review support and account management: Don’t overlook the importance of good support. Check how you can get help, monitor devices, and replace an old computer if needed.
How to protect personal computers with Splashtop Shield
Splashtop Shield is an AI-powered antivirus solution for Windows and Mac computers that combines machine-learning-assisted file analysis with cloud reputation checks and frequently updated detection data to help identify malware and suspicious files.
Splashtop Shield is designed for individuals, families, and anyone who uses personal computers for remote or hybrid work. It combines multiple protection tools to keep devices safe, including:
Anti-malware protection to detect malicious files and programs.
Anti-phishing protection to help identify phishing attempts and malicious links.
Real-time traffic scanning to help identify malicious traffic and online threats.
Behavior-based threat detection that helps identify suspicious activity based on how files and processes behave.
Anti-exploit protection to help detect and block attempts to exploit software vulnerabilities.
USB and removable-media scanning to help detect malicious files on connected storage devices.
Splashtop Shield is available in an Individual edition, which covers two devices, and a Family edition, which covers up to five Windows and Mac computers in one household.
Final buyer checklist
There’s a lot to consider when evaluating antivirus solutions, so much so that it can get overwhelming. How can you be sure an option meets all your needs at a price point you can afford?
As such, we’ve compiled a handy checklist that you can use when shopping for antivirus software. If a solution checks all these boxes, it should work well for your needs.
Before buying an antivirus solution, ask yourself:
Does it support my operating system?
Does it provide real-time malware and phishing protection?
Does it use more than one detection method?
Can it scan removable media such as USB drives and external hard drives?
Is the performance impact acceptable during normal use and scans?
Are its alerts easy to understand?
Does the plan cover all the computers I need to support?
What will it cost at renewal?
Are the product’s claims independently validated?
Is support available through channels I will use?
Choose the right antivirus for your personal computer
When you choose antivirus software for your computer, you need to understand your device, current security coverage, usage habits, and protection needs. Good security isn’t a matter of finding the most bundled extras or a specific price point, but rather of finding the right tools and features for your needs.
Strong core protection, OS compatibility, manageable performance impact, transparent pricing, and clear account controls can help you choose antivirus software that fits your security needs and everyday use. When you evaluate your options, it’s vital to consider all the factors that matter to you, rather than just quantity alone.
Want to learn more about Splashtop Shield and how it provides AI-powered protection for Windows and Mac computers? Find out everything you need to know about Splashtop Shield today: