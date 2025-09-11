您正在尋找 AnyDesk 的替代品嗎？許多正在尋找 AnyDesk 替代方案的用戶正在轉向 Splashtop Remote Access Pro - AnyDesk 的最佳替代品。
5 Reasons to Replace AnyDesk with Splashtop
If you’re considering moving away from AnyDesk, Splashtop offers clear advantages that make it a stronger choice for individuals, teams, and enterprises.
Better Value at Lower Cost: Splashtop delivers enterprise-grade features at a more affordable, predictable price compared to AnyDesk’s paid tiers.
Cross-Platform Support: Unlike tools that focus mainly on Windows and macOS, Splashtop also supports Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, giving you flexibility across devices.
Enterprise-Grade Security: Splashtop meets ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA standards, with security features like MFA, SSO/SAML, and session logging—capabilities AnyDesk does not match at the same level.
High-Performance Remote Sessions
Splashtop offers 4K streaming at up to 60fps with low latency, making it ideal for creative professionals and hybrid workers who need seamless performance.
Optional Add-Ons for IT Teams
With Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) for patching and automation, Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender, and Splashtop AR for remote guidance, IT teams can extend Splashtop far beyond basic remote access.
Together, these advantages make Splashtop not just an alternative to AnyDesk, but a long-term upgrade that scales with your needs.
Splashtop Remote Access Pro 起價為每月NT$258 ，而 AnyDesk Professional 起價為每月NT$975.10 – 對於從 AnyDesk 轉換到 Splashtop 的用戶來說，這意味著節省 50% 以上。
Splashtop 用戶還發現自己具有更多功能和更好的安全性。
對於 ABCIS 來說，ABCis 是一家 SaaS 提供商，該提供商與零售領域的客戶合作，並提供持續的解決方案，以幫助改善其商店的日常運營。
請參閱完整的 AnyDesk 價格比較表。
ABCis Chooses Splashtop as the Best Alternative to Replace AnyDesk
ABCis 分享說，在使用 AnyDesk 遠程訪問客戶的計算機後，AnyDesk 缺乏足夠的安全措施，尤其是在進入多用戶環境時：
ABCis Seeks Enhanced Security
「AnyDesk 不提供管理用戶的能力，這對我們來說是一個關注的問題，因為我們必須擁有共享密碼以進行無人值守的訪問，」美國集成系統經理 Braeden Saxon 表示ABCis。 「這根本不理想。 如果我們的團隊成員離開公司，我們無法鎖定訪問權限。 因此，我們開始尋找具有多用戶支持並提供更好安全性的替代解決方案。"
When it comes to secure remote access software, Splashtop delivers. Splashtop uses a variety of technologies and features to keep user data safe, including robust firewalls, data encryption, DDoS mitigation, 24×7 intrusion defense mechanisms, device authentication, two-factor verification, TLS (including TLS 1.2) & 256-bit AES encryption, multi-level password security, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, proxy server authentication and security measures for multi-user environments – which is precisely what ABCis needed.
ABCis Needed a More Cost-Effective Remote Access Solution
但是，多用戶管理和安全性並不是 ABCIS 正在尋找 AnyDesk 替代解決方案的唯一原因。
Like many users seeking an alternative to AnyDesk, ABCis sought a remote access solution that was cost-effective. After trying several alternative solutions like LogMeIn Central, LogMeIn Rescue, and TeamViewer, ABCis found Splashtop to be the best alternative to AnyDesk when it came to features and price.
"Braeden" 說，Splashtop 使繼續為我們的客戶提供支持變得非常容易，價格具有競爭力，並具有我們正在尋找的所有功能（閱讀完整的 ABCis 案例研究）。
因此，儘管有許多遠端存取工具（例如 Splashtop），但大多數工具價格過高，不夠安全或功能最少。 這使 Splashtop 成為市場上最有價值的遠端存取解決方案-價格通常比競爭對手低 80％，企業級安全性以及 4K 流等高級功能。 尋找 Anydesk 替代方案的遠端存取用戶已經註意到了這一點，這就是為什麼要切換到 Splashtop 的原因。
