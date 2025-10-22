Simplify Compliance and Strengthen Your Security Posture
Splashtop helps you stay compliant with PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, CIS, GLBA, ACSC, and more through automated patching, improved visibility, and centralized reporting.
Full Visibility Across Your Endpoints
Surface gaps, detect unprotected devices, and track software across your environment. Splashtop delivers real-time patch visibility and inventory reporting to simplify audits and regulatory checks.
Make Compliance Simpler and More Scalable
Align with PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, and more using Splashtop's automation, secure access controls, robust remote access and detailed reporting to meet compliance requirements with ease.
Automate Patch Workflows
Reduce risk and meet patch SLAs with real-time updates across Windows, macOS, third-party, and custom apps. Prioritize vulnerabilities using AI-powered CVE insights and enforce endpoint updates through policies, supporting audit readiness and cyber insurance requirements.
Simplify Audit Trails and Compliance Reporting
Automatically log access, record sessions, and surface detailed activity reports. Splashtop helps you meet audit requirements without adding complexity.
Benefits of Using Splashtop for Compliance
Minimize Risk Exposure
Keep endpoints secure and compliant with automated patching and access controls.
Avoid Last-Minute Audit Scramble
Log tasks, track session history, and export reports instantly to stay prepared year-round.
Consolidate Compliance Operations
Unify patching, access control, and reporting into one streamlined workflow to reduce overhead and tool complexity.
Adapt Quickly to Changing Requirements
Easily update policies, deploy patches, and adjust access controls across your environment as compliance standards or insurer expectations evolve.
From script deployment to security compliance, Splashtop can assist with it all. If you ever run into a problem, their customer support is also quick to help and always available.
~Drew E, System Administrator
It's solving people running on outdated versions of windows and other software that could potentially be a security risk. It also helps with compliance around insurance with some members of the team being remote.
~ Kyle W, Director of IT