使用單一解決方案，實現遠端存取、支援和管理
透過高階效能、安全措施和服務台工作流程，大幅提高團隊的遠端生產力，並徹底革新 IT 支援和端點管理作業。Splashtop Enterprise 易於設定，方便進階使用者和企業極其彈性的運用及擴大規模。
來自我們滿意的客戶
Splashtop 在疫情期間幫了我們特別大的忙，因為大家雖都在家辦公，但仍可順暢地協助我們的企業使用者。Splashtop 滿足了我們的一切遠端存取需求。我們很滿意！
Robert Collazo - Director of IT, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
來自我們滿意的客戶
我們推薦 Splashtop 的原因有很多：費用、用戶端持續性、強制雙重驗證，以及個別技術人員可用的使用者管理功能。
Edward O’Dell - IT Support Specialist, Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Enterprise 獨家功能
SSO / SAML整合
透過 SSO/SAML 進行身份驗證。Splashtop 支援與 Okta、Azure AD、ADFS、JumpCloud、OneLogin、Workspace ONE、G-Suite 和 TrustLogin 的 SSO 技術整合。
服務台
進階按需支援體驗：技術人員分組、服務頻道管理和邀請連結、SOS Call、連線路由等。
USB 裝置和觸控筆重新導向
將本機電腦上的 USB 裝置 (智慧卡讀卡機、防盜安全金鑰、電玩控制手把、印表機、HID 裝置) 重新導向至遠端電腦。裝置重新導向後，就像直接插在那部電腦上一樣，可以在遠端電腦上正常運作 (目前僅支援 Windows)。
麥克風直入
使用本機麥克風作為遠端電腦的輸入來源。
精細權限
IT 管理員可以根據角色或使用者指定臨機存取、檔案傳輸、遠端列印、強制 2FA 等功能的精細權限。
存取排程模組
管理使用者和使用者群組存取特定端點的排程和原則。
安全防禦
安全性是 Splashtop 營運和架構的基礎。所有登入都會強制通過裝置驗證和雙重驗證 (選擇性)。連線受 TLS 和 256 位元 AES 加密技術保護。
ServiceNow 技術整合
連接到使用者的電腦以提供遠端支援，並直接從 ServiceNow 平台使用 Splashtop Enterprise 解決問題。
安全至上
安全基礎架構
Splashtop 的雲端基礎架構託管於 AWS 平台，提供安全網路和運算環境。我們開發、部署並採用業界最佳安全措施，實施 24x7 持續運作的入侵檢測和防禦機制。深入了解我們如何保護您的電腦、使用者和資料的安全。
進階安全功能
Splashtop 解決方案旨在讓 IT 完全控制分散式工作環境的遠端存取安全。安全功能包括雙重驗證、單一登入技術整合、端點 MFA、螢幕防窺、連線閒置逾時、遠端連接通知、完整連線審核記錄等。所有遠端連線都受到 TLS 和 256 位元 AES 加密技術保護。深入了解 Splashtop 安全功能的相關資訊。
標準與規範
Splashtop 符合 GDPR 和 SOC 2 標準規範。Splashtop 解決方案旨在支援組織符合其 HIPAA、FERPA、PCI 和其他行業標準與法規。
資料和連線隱私：Splashtop 不會處理、儲存或存取使用者在遠端連線期間的任何電腦或應用程式以及存取的資料。
深入了解 Splashtop 安全性和合規性的相關資訊。
FAQs
What are end user and technician licenses?
Splashtop Enterprise is licensed per end user for remote access and per concurrent technician for remote support (includes additional remote support features). One concurrent technician license can have up to 10 named users. Both user types can be combined in a single instance.
How many computers or devices can I access at once?
From your computer, you can simultaneously access up to 10 computers and devices at a time. From the Splashtop App on mobile devices or Chrome browser, you can access one computer/device at a time.
What is attended vs. unattended support?
Attended support is access to a remote computer or mobile device while the user is present, after they run the access app they receive via a session link or code.
Unattended support is anytime access where you install a streamer agent on the remote Windows, Mac, or Linux computers, so you can access them at any time, even if the user isn’t present.
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
Yes. Additionally, within service desk, up to 3 technicians can collaborate and remote into the same computer.
Where can I download Splashtop?
Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.
You can also download the Portable version of the Splashtop Business App if you don’t want to install software on the computer you’re remoting from (Windows only).
Then Install the Splashtop Streamer on the Windows and Mac computers you want to remote into.
For on-demand support, instruct your end user to go to sos.splashtop.com to download the app and generate a 9-digit session code. They can also follow the service desk invitation link, or go to help123.app to enter a code and download the service desk support app.
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
Our subscriptions are all billed yearly so we can offer the lowest prices.