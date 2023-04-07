跳至主內容
AnyDesk Free vs Paid – How They Compare

通過 Trevor Jackins
已更新

AnyDesk is a remote desktop software that allows users to remotely access their computers. There are paid licenses available and a free version.

So what’s the difference between AnyDesk free vs paid? Are there any alternatives you should consider? And which is the best choice for you?

In this blog, we’ll show you the differences and guide you to the right choice.

AnyDesk Free vs Paid – Key Differences

The main difference between the free and paid versions of AnyDesk is the set of features that are available to users. The free version is limited in terms of features, while the paid version comes with additional functionalities and more advanced features.

AnyDesk Free Version Limitations

The free version of AnyDesk only allows you to access up to 3 devices, which can be a constraint if you have multiple devices you need to connect to. AnyDesk Free is also lacking several features commonly needed by remote desktop users, including:

  • Remote reboot

  • Remote wake-on-LAN

  • Session recording

  • Privacy mode

  • Remember session settings

  • User management

  • Active tech support (ticket, live chat) or phone support from AnyDesk

With these limitations in mind, the free version of AnyDesk might not be the best option for you, especially if you need a remote desktop tool for working remotely.

AnyDesk Free Version Commercial Use Suspected

One issue that free users commonly experience is that they have their remote connections blocked by AnyDesk for suspected commercial use. This is a big limitation of the free version of AnyDesk as you run the risk of being blocked from accessing your remote computers if AnyDesk suspects you are using it for commercial purposes.

Should I Get the Paid Version of AnyDesk? Are There Better Alternatives?

AnyDesk does offer several paid subscription packages that offer more features, however, there is a significant downside to this. AnyDesk is one of the most expensive remote access apps out there.

If you’re looking for remote desktop software that delivers fast remote connections, all the features you need, and at a better value, then the best option for you is Splashtop.

Splashtop comes with all the top features, including file transfer, chat, remote print, multi-monitor support, and much more. Splashtop also performs better than AnyDesk, making users feel as if they were sitting in front of the remote computer thanks to super-fast remote connections.

Lastly, when comparing Splashtop vs AnyDesk pricing, you’ll save up to 40% or more by choosing Splashtop over AnyDesk.

For those reasons, Splashtop is the best AnyDesk alternative.

Try Splashtop For Free – The Better Alternative to AnyDesk Free and Paid

Splashtop is the better choice for users who require more advanced features, greater customizability, cross-platform compatibility, multi-user remote access, and better security – all at a price that’ll save you 40% or more when compared to AnyDesk.

Get started with a free trial of Splashtop now!

