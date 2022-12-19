Skip to main content
Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support

Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users

Hear Jason Deadman, Computer Services Helpdesk Technician, talk about how they use Splashtop remote access at Confederation College. Their students remotely access on-campus computers from any device, and the IT team provides on-demand support to remote students and teachers.

Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise for remote lab access.

