Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites

Overall, O’Dell and his team have been very satisfied with how Splashtop Remote Support has allowed them to support their devices.

Aside from the core remote access capability, Splashtop Remote Support has had additional benefits for O’Dell and his team such as cutting costs, reducing travel, and being able to resolve issues in a shorter amount of time.

“We wanted something that gave us the ability to take over a user system and help faculty with their problems. Cutting costs and reduced travel were added benefits, but not requirements. We still put an emphasis on trying to have face-to-face time with our users. But our workload has grown so much (and we have had many staff changes for about a year) that we have to do things by phone a lot or working from the office with Splashtop. Remote Support makes it a whole lot quicker to fix your problem now than to wait for someone to be there in two weeks.”

Moreover, O’Dell reported being able to work more efficiently with Splashtop Remote Support.

“Lots of times we schedule a time with users to remote in and take care of their problems because we’re able to do that and work on something on the back end simultaneously,” said O’Dell. “That way, we can take care of two big problems at once. For example, if I’m trying to install this software for you and it’s having issues, then I need to wait until it runs through the installer to see where it fails, so I can do something else in my office.”

In addition to providing support, O’Dell uses Remote Support for remotely deploying new computers.

“We also use Remote Support when we are deploying a new computer for somebody. We ship them a PC and once they plug it in, we remote into it and finish the little bit of computer setup that needs to be done. For instance, we help them get their email system configured, our backup system configured, and we transfer them data that they might need.”

Another benefit of Remote Support is that O’Dell can give faculty remote access to their work computers. To do this, he utilizes his unlimited secondary accounts (included in all Splashtop Remote Support packages) to enable end-user access. “We have more than 50 staff members now who use Remote Support in their homes to remote back to their office or lab PCs to do work,” he said.

In total, the IT team at Virginia Tech CALS has used Splashtop Remote Support for more than 9,000 remote connections in less than three years. O’Dell stated, “One of our technicians has used it over 1,900 times. He was someone who used to travel all the time; now, he is not traveling as much. Even when addressing something where he could walk people through over the phone, sometimes it is just quicker to do it for them with Splashtop Remote Support.”

Recently, O’Dell even recommended Splashtop Remote Support to the library at Virginia Tech. Since then, they have evaluated and purchased the solution.

“We looked at all these other companies,” said O’Dell. “But we recommended Splashtop for a variety of reasons: the cost, persistent client, enforced two-factor authentication, and user management for individual technicians.” O’Dell continued, “Here at Virginia Tech, we have a university policy that software has to be approved through our legal team before it can be bought. It was already approved, we liked it, and it worked for us, so we recommended it.”