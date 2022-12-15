St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support

Grant used LogMeIn before hearing about Splashtop through Tech and Learning. She decided to try Splashtop SOS and was amazed at how easy it was to use. “LogMeIn was a little sticky sometimes whereas I found Splashtop’s interface to be just wonderful. I could get in and out of machines easily.”

Splashtop’s pricing also stood out. “Splashtop is so affordable in comparison to LogMeIn. For a school, that’s stellar! When I saw the price comparison, I couldn’t believe it. Other products are double the cost for less.”

Grant started using Splashtop to support remote staff during lockdown. “A lot of people were working from home on their own devices. “We were able to get into their computers and mobile devices to fix any problems. It enabled us to maintain a high level of support, even when we were at home.”

Beyond the initial shock of the pandemic, Splashtop became an integral tool for St. Joseph’s. Grant was so happy with Splashtop SOS, that she upgraded to Enterprise for more remote support capabilities and increased security. “Splashtop is a great third team member if you will. We have a small IT team, just me and my partner. So, it makes everything a lot easier!”

Favorite features:

On-demand remote support: to provide support to anyone, anywhere at any time. “Splashtop brought a calming effect to our school. Not only were we able to support staff remotely, but also students and parents struggling with technology at home. It’s easy for the end user, even if they aren’t tech-savvy.”

Remote Computer Management: to push patches or updates through the my.splashtop.com console remotely. “I don’t have to run around to every machine. I see everything I need to through the console. There’s only two of us, we couldn’t possibly do everything without it.”

Device information: “The Splashtop console gives us details about the devices, like operating system and date it was last updated. I can see what was completed and what needed to get done. Just hover and it gives me the information. I don’t have to go looking for it.”

Session Logs: “I can look back after a session and see what ran, what didn’t, plus other essential information. I utilize that all the time.”

User grouping and management: “We can create groups and categorize people. If we needed to find an end-user, we know where to go.”

Customer support: Grant was impressed with Splashtop’s delightful customer service. “Your support team is very helpful and accessible. Even if I don’t get it right away, they’ll stay with me and make sure it works. I appreciate that as a tech because I want to do the same for my end-users.”