When a device cannot start, update, or function normally, IT teams need a reliable way to diagnose the issue and get the device back to a usable state.
In some cases, that means using recovery mode: a built-in troubleshooting environment designed to help repair, restore, reset, or reinstall a system when standard troubleshooting is not available.
With the growth of remote and hybrid work, device recovery can be more complicated when IT agents don’t have physical access to the endpoint. So let’s explore what recovery mode is, when to use it, and what IT teams need to know before relying on it.
What is recovery mode?
Recovery mode is a built-in troubleshooting environment on devices that lets users perform system-level tasks when a device cannot start or function normally, including repairs, restorations, resets, or reinstallations.
What makes recovery mode work when devices are faulty is that it’s a separate bootable environment that runs outside of standard user sessions. This enables it to be used to fix booting issues, operating system problems, damaged startup disks, and other problems that can’t be resolved in a normal desktop environment.
Keep in mind that recovery mode is not a universal tool. Each type of device will have different options and steps, so using recovery mode on an Android device will be very different from using it on a Mac computer.
What is recovery mode used for?
Recovery mode is a useful troubleshooting feature that can help even when devices are acting up, but what does that entail specifically? There are several common reasons why someone may need to use recovery mode, including:
Repairing startup or boot problems.
Recovering from a failed OS update.
Resetting a device when normal troubleshooting isn’t working.
Reinstalling the operating system.
Repairing or erasing a startup disk.
Restoring a device from a backup.
Removing system changes that are causing problems.
Preparing a device for redeployment or disposal.
However, recovery mode should not be the first resort for troubleshooting. Some actions in recovery mode can affect data, settings, or installed applications, creating issues that, while not as severe, can still be annoying. As such, recovery mode is often a later-stage troubleshooting step once other options have been exhausted.
How recovery mode works across different devices
While nearly all devices have a recovery mode, how it works varies significantly across platforms. With that in mind, let’s look at how recovery mode works on different common devices:
Windows recovery mode
With Windows computers, the Windows Recovery Environment is used for recovery mode. It provides tools such as Startup Repair, System Restore, Uninstall Updates, and Command Prompt to troubleshoot software issues, run advanced commands, and restore devices to previous states. This is typically used when a Windows device won’t boot up, gets stuck after an update, or needs a system reset.
macOS recovery mode
On Mac devices, macOS Recovery Mode provides access to utilities such as Disk Utility, Time Machine backups, macOS reinstallation, and startup security options. Note that these steps will vary depending on the device’s processor (Apple silicon or Intel), so users should make sure they’re following the correct process for their device.
iPhone and iPad recovery mode
On iPad and iPhone devices, recovery mode is typically used when the device can’t update, restore, or start properly. This typically requires connecting the device to a computer. Updating through recovery mode may preserve data, but restoring the device can erase it, so maintaining backups is important.
Android recovery mode
On Android devices, recovery mode may include options such as rebooting the device, applying updates, wiping the cache, or performing a factory reset. Keep in mind that the exact options will vary by manufacturer, so what works on one device may not work on another.
Recovery mode vs safe mode vs factory reset
Keep in mind that recovery mode is not the same thing as Safe Mode, and both are different from factory resets. These options are often confused or conflated, but they serve very different purposes.
Safe Mode is a low-risk troubleshooting step in which only essential drivers and services load to assist with troubleshooting. Factory reset, on the other hand, wipes the slate completely clean, removing all data and applications so the device can start from scratch.
We can break down the differences like so:
Troubleshooting Option
What It Does
When to Use It
Data Impact
Recovery Mode
Provides access to advanced troubleshooting and recovery tools outside the normal operating system environment.
When a device won't start properly, is stuck in a boot loop, or you need access to repair and recovery tools.
Typically none, but data can be impacted if you choose actions that modify or reset the system.
Safe Mode
Starts the device with only essential drivers and services, disabling most third-party software to enable troubleshooting.
When troubleshooting software issues, driver errors, malware, or startup problems.
No impact on personal data. Files and settings remain unchanged.
Factory Reset
Restores the device to its original factory state.
When severe system issues cannot be resolved, or before selling or giving away the device.
High impact. Apps and personal files are deleted.
System Restore
Reverts system files, settings, drivers, and installed programs to a previous restore point.
When a recent update, driver installation, or software change caused problems.
Low impact. Personal files are not affected, but recently installed apps and drivers may be removed.
Startup Repair
Automatically scans for and fixes minor problems that prevent the device from starting correctly.
When the device fails to boot, displays startup errors, or repeatedly crashes during startup.
Minimal to none. Personal files and most settings are not affected.
When should IT teams use recovery mode?
As stated, recovery mode shouldn’t be the first tool IT teams turn to for troubleshooting, so when should they use it?
Recovery mode is most useful when standard troubleshooting methods aren’t working or are otherwise unavailable, since it can be launched separately from the regular environment. There are many scenarios in which this may be necessary, including:
The device cannot boot up into the operating system.
Remote troubleshooting tools cannot connect to the endpoint.
A failed update prevents normal access.
Startup repair is required.
The OS needs to be reset or reinstalled.
A device must be prepared for reuse.
However, recovery mode should be used carefully. It can often require user presence, local access, data backup, and clear documentation to work from in order to properly restore a device after recovery mode troubleshooting.
What IT teams should check before using recovery mode
When you’re troubleshooting a device, recovery mode can sometimes be necessary. However, before you pull the trigger, make sure you check a few key factors:
Confirm if the device has a recent backup (and create a new backup if needed)
Identify whether encryption or recovery keys are required.
Document the device, user, and issue for reference and visibility.
Confirm what data may be affected and that it’s properly backed up.
Check if the user can perform local actions.
Decide whether repair, restore, reset, or reinstall is the right path.
Record the outcome for future troubleshooting.
Why recovery mode can be difficult for remote IT support
Recovery mode is not an instant-fix button. In fact, it has its own challenges, especially for remote support. Since recovery mode launches a special boot environment, it can be difficult to manage remotely for several reasons, including:
1. The operating system may not be fully available
Because recovery mode runs outside the normal desktop environment, tools that depend on a full operating system session may have difficulty connecting and functioning as they would in a normal remote support session.
2. User presence may be required
Recovery mode is often inaccessible remotely and requires users nearby to use the physical device. This can include managing the device itself (such as by pressing hardware buttons or ensuring it’s connected to a power source) or managing options from recovery mode (such as choosing startup options and approving repair steps).
3. Data loss risk must be managed
While most recovery options are low-risk, some can erase files, settings, or applications. As such, IT teams need a clear workflow for recovery mode so they know the process before resetting or reinstalling anything, reducing the risk of data loss.
4. Recovery steps can vary by device
As mentioned earlier, different devices (even ones with the same operating system) can have very different recovery steps. This can vary by model, OS version, processor type, and even manufacturer, creating different recovery options each time and complicating remote IT support. As such, having good documentation and clear asset visibility is essential, so IT teams can manage each device properly.
How IT teams can reduce recovery mode scenarios
While recovery mode is a powerful troubleshooting tool, it’s better to avoid situations that require it in the first place. With good, proactive endpoint monitoring and remote management, IT teams can improve endpoint health and security across their network, reducing the need for troubleshooting and recovery mode scenarios.
This includes:
Keeping operating systems and third-party applications fully patched and up to date.
Monitoring endpoint health and patch status to identify and address issues early.
Identifying failed updates so they can be addressed before they escalate.
Maintaining accurate hardware and software inventory.
Using automation to handle repeatable remediation tasks.
Documenting recovery workflows for common device types.
Making backups and recovery keys part of the endpoint management process.
Of course, there will still be cases where recovery mode is necessary. But maintaining endpoint visibility and proactively addressing issues can improve performance and prevent problems from escalating, thus reducing avoidable downtime and the need for recovery mode.
How Splashtop helps IT teams support and manage endpoints
With the right endpoint management and remote support workflows, IT teams can improve endpoint health, reduce avoidable downtime, and resolve many issues before they require more disruptive recovery steps. Splashtop makes that possible, with remote support and autonomous endpoint management that helps IT teams troubleshoot faster, manage devices proactively, and reduce avoidable incidents.
1. Remote support for faster troubleshooting
Splashtop Remote Support tools help IT teams remotely access devices when the operating system is available, so technicians can troubleshoot endpoints from anywhere and address issues before they become larger support problems. This includes both attended and unattended access options, making remote troubleshooting fast and easily fit into any IT workflow.
2. Endpoint visibility with Splashtop AEM
With Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management), IT teams can also view endpoint status, patches, inventory, and system information, all from a single, centralized console. This helps teams proactively ensure endpoints are properly up to date and identify potential issues, leading to faster diagnosis and improved prioritization.
3. Automation and remediation with Splashtop AEM
Splashtop AEM provides automation tools to help IT teams run scripts, patch endpoints, and perform repeatable remediation tasks without manual effort. This makes it faster and easier to support endpoints and address issues before they become major problems, while freeing up time for IT agents to focus on more pressing tasks.
4. Better support documentation and follow-through
Remote support and endpoint management shouldn’t be kept separate. Keeping them in the same workflow helps IT teams better track work across devices, standardize troubleshooting, and create repeatable support processes. With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can monitor, manage, and support remote devices across their network, with clearer records to support troubleshooting, follow-through, and reporting.
Recovery mode best practices for IT teams
Of course, when you do need to use recovery mode, you’ll want to make sure you’re using it properly. Fortunately, there are some best practices that IT teams can follow when using recovery mode. Keep these points in mind, and you’ll be prepared for effective troubleshooting when devices have trouble:
Use the least disruptive troubleshooting option first to address issues without interrupting users.
Confirm backup status before reset or reinstall actions, so any data lost can be restored.
Keep recovery keys accessible to authorized IT staff.
Maintain device-specific recovery documentation to maintain a smooth troubleshooting process.
Train help desk teams on the differences between Windows and macOS recovery so they’ll be prepared to support any device.
Track recurring recovery-mode incidents to identify larger endpoint issues that can be addressed.
Use endpoint monitoring and patching to catch problems earlier; preventing issues is more effective than troubleshooting them after they occur.
Make recovery part of a better endpoint support strategy
While recovery mode is a useful troubleshooting option, it shouldn’t be your first and only plan for addressing endpoint issues. A better endpoint support strategy starts with visibility, documentation, backups, remediation workflows, and remote support software that helps IT teams manage devices efficiently from anywhere.
With Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop AEM, IT teams can troubleshoot devices from anywhere, automate patching, monitor endpoint health, and address many issues before they require more disruptive recovery steps. This helps teams reduce avoidable downtime and create a more reliable endpoint support workflow.
Want to see what Splashtop can do for your business and IT team? Get started with a free trial today.