Use Excel on a Chromebook with Remote Access Software

Remotely access your Windows and Mac computers from your Chromebook to use the desktop version of Excel and access all your saved Excel files.

Chromebooks are cheap alternatives to PC and Mac laptops. Chrome OS was built to enable you to do all your work from a web browser by taking advantage of online apps such as Google Sheets and the Google Drive.

However, Chromebooks generally aren’t capable of installing and running certain software applications, including Microsoft Excel. While there are certain ways you can use Excel from a Chromebook, such as a web app, these versions are often lacking in features and functionality when compared to the desktop version of Excel.

This proves to be a challenge for businesses and schools who want their users to be able to access full version of Excel while working from a Chromebook. This has become especially important recently as many students and workers are using Chromebooks to work remotely.

So what’s the best way to overcome these problems and use Excel on your Chromebook?

With Splashtop, you can remotely access your Windows and Mac computers from a Chromebook, allowing you to easily access Excel.

This means you’ll get the same exact Excel experience as if you were sitting right in front of your Windows or Mac computer. You’ll be able to access and control the remote computer in real time. You’ll can run Excel, take advantage of all the features it has to offer, and save/open files on the remote computer.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

How To Use Excel on a Chromebook with Splashtop

Getting set up only take a few minutes. Once you’re set up, you can launch remote connections from your Chromebook to a desktop with just a click!

Step 1: Get Started with Splashtop for Free

Splashtop Business Access enables you to use your laptop, tablet, or mobile device to access and remotely control your other computers. Start your free trial now (no credit card or commitment required) and follow the set up instructions!

Free Trial

Set up your Chromebook with the free Splashtop Business Android App on from the Google Play store. Or, get the Splashtop Business App from the Chrome Web Store if your Chromebook doesn’t support Android apps.

Step 2: Remotely Access Your Mac or Windows Computer from your Chromebook

Once you have your Splashtop account and devices set up, you’re ready to go. Open the Splashtop Business App on your Chromebook to see a list of all your computers that you can access. Then, select the one you want to access to connect.

Step 3: Start Using Excel on the Remote Computer

You’ll then see the screen of your remote computer in real time and be able to take control as if you were right in front of it. You can start working on a new Excel worksheet or open a saved one to get your tasks done!

Splashtop also allows you to view the multi monitor setup from your remote computer on your local Chromebook and external monitor.

