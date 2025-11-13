When you work remotely, you should be able to access everything you need for your job. For many industries, audio is an essential part of daily work, yet some remote desktop solutions are built without considering audio quality.
Remote desktop software with audio support is vital for enabling efficient and secure remote work for many businesses, especially as remote work becomes a permanent fixture for businesses of all types and sizes. So, let’s examine remote desktop with audio support, why it matters, and how Splashtop’s audio support keeps audio quality crystal clear.
Why Remote Access Software Should Stream Audio
Considering remote access software is designed to let employees access their work computers from anywhere, on any device, one would think that audio should be included by default. Yet not every remote access solution supports audio, or if it does, the audio quality can suffer in transit.
Many roles and jobs require clear, high-definition audio. Anyone working in video editing, broadcasting, music, radio, and similar roles must be able to hear what they’re working on clearly. Even outside of those fields, audio is often vital for daily tasks like joining conference calls and viewing presentations.
Users shouldn’t have to sacrifice audio quality when they work remotely. As some remote access solutions either don’t stream audio or stream it with diminished quality, businesses should ensure they find software with high-fidelity audio.
For instance, when Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand had to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, they needed a remote access solution that let editors access remote endpoints and their specialized editing software. Post-production activities, including sound editing, dubbing, and lip-syncing, require a high-performance solution with clear audio, which WBITVP New Zealand could get with Splashtop. Splashtop’s remote access solution utilizes high-fidelity audio streaming, so editors can manage audio and video without lag or loss in quality.
What Features to Look for in Remote Desktop Software with Audio Support
Given the importance of audio support in remote desktop software, decision-makers should know what to look for when picking a remote access solution. Consider the following when selecting remote desktop software:
Audio quality: If audio quality is lost in transmission, projects will suffer. It’s vital to find a solution with high-fidelity audio, so users can get the same audio quality on their remote device as they would on their work computer.
Ease of use: A user-friendly solution helps maintain speed and efficiency in remote and hybrid environments. It should be easy for employees to install the remote access software on their devices and connect from anywhere, rather than jump through hoops to access their devices.
Security: Remote access must remain secure and keep data away from prying eyes. Look for a platform with security features like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and zero-trust security to keep accounts and networks safe.
Device compatibility: Remote access software needs cross-device compatibility; if users can only access their work devices from a matching device and operating system, it defeats the purpose. A good remote access solution can work across devices, letting users access their work computers and specialized software from the devices they use at home, which supports accessibility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments.
Scalability: When you add new employees and devices, you need a platform that can scale to meet your growth. Make sure you pick a scalable, flexible remote access solution that can easily add new users and devices as needed, so no one is left out or has to jump through hoops to connect.
How Splashtop Enhances Remote Access with Audio Support
If you need a scalable remote access solution with high-definition audio, high speed, power, and a user-friendly interface, Splashtop has everything you need. Splashtop lets employees work from anywhere, on any device, by remotely accessing their work computers, and features:
1. HD Audio and Video Streaming for Crystal-Clear Communication
Splashtop is designed to deliver high-quality, low-latency audio and video streaming optimized for creative and media workflows. This includes support for 4K streaming up to 60 fps, 4:4:4 color mode, and high-fidelity audio for detailed sound and post-production, making it a great choice for sound editing, AV sync, and post-production.
2. Multi-Platform Compatibility for Seamless Access
Remote access should empower employees to work from the devices they prefer, regardless of what they use at the office. Splashtop works across devices and operating systems, supporting employees and BYOD environments by letting users work from their favorite devices, like using a PC to connect to a Mac computer without worrying about compatibility or loss of audio/video quality.
3. Low-Latency Performance for Real-Time Collaboration
When you’re working with audio, especially for videos, post-production, and other audio/visual media, latency can be a killer, especially if you’re working with a team. Splashtop’s low-latency performance means you’re never lagging, whether you need to time an audio cue perfectly or work on a team project in real-time.
4. Enterprise-Grade Security for Protected Audio Sessions
Splashtop is built with strong security controls, including encrypted streaming, MFA, device verification, session logging, and session-start notifications. Splashtop does not record or store any content from remote sessions. This keeps each remote session secure without sacrificing quality or speed.
5. Flexible Integration and User-Friendly Setup
Users shouldn’t have to struggle to remotely access their devices and tools, which is why Splashtop is made to be user-friendly and include flexible integrations. Connecting with Splashtop just takes a secure login and a quick click, and Splashtop seamlessly integrates with a wide range of applications and tools, including OneLogin, Microsoft Entra ID, Zendesk, and more.
Get HD Audio for Remote Sessions with Splashtop: Start Your Free Trial!
If you work with audio, you can’t settle for a remote access solution that loses audio quality during remote sessions. Splashtop provides fast and secure remote access across devices and operating systems that maintains high-fidelity audio, so you can use all your solutions and tools that utilize sound without missing a beat.
Splashtop is the remote access solution of choice for businesses across industries, from government to media. This includes radio companies that need to deliver high-quality broadcasts from anywhere, like ClassX Radio and Holy Spirit Radio, as well as video production teams, like khara, Inc., that need to work remotely. No matter the need, Splashtop makes it easy to connect to your work tools and manage audio from anywhere.
Splashtop is a flexible, scalable platform that can easily add new users and devices, so new employees can get going quickly. With its user-friendly interface, remote access is as easy as a few quick clicks, so users’ work devices are never out of reach. All the while, Splashtop keeps all data safe with end-to-end encryption and multi-factor authentication, including multimedia.
If Splashtop sounds like music to your ears, you can experience it for yourself today with a free trial!