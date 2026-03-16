University IT teams manage large fleets of university-owned or university-enrolled devices. Even with management tooling in place, vulnerability work still breaks down in the same places: incomplete software visibility, inconsistent third-party patching, and weak verification when devices are remote or maintenance windows are tight.
This guide lays out an operational vulnerability management workflow for managed campus endpoints, then shows how Splashtop AEM can help teams standardize patching, verification, and reporting across departments.
What Makes Vulnerability Management Hard for University-Owned Endpoints?
Vulnerability management across universities can be challenging for several reasons, and the sheer number of devices is just the start. Universities often have decentralized IT teams that must manage devices across shared workstations, classrooms, and labs, while individual departments maintain their own software stacks. This includes:
Faculty and staff laptops.
Department-managed endpoints with shared standards.
Computer labs and shared workstations.
Remote or hybrid endpoints that do not regularly connect on campus.
On top of that, IT teams often have limited maintenance windows before endpoints are needed again. They must constantly identify, prioritize, patch, and verify vulnerabilities across endpoint devices, operating systems, and applications, all without interrupting students or faculty.
What Should University IT Track to Build a Vulnerability Baseline?
As difficult as managing vulnerabilities across a university can be, it’s a challenge that IT teams can overcome with a little preparation and the right tools. This will take a few steps, but it all begins with knowing what to track.
Build an Inventory that Supports Action
First, you need to build an inventory, not just of your devices, but of everything on them, their patch statuses, and more. This inventory becomes the source of truth for vulnerability triage, patch targeting, and verification. If your inventory is stale, your patch reporting will be too.
Your inventory should track:
Device owner group (e.g., staff, faculty, lab, or kiosk) and the department it belongs to.
Current OS version and update channel.
Installed software inventory, including version data.
Last check-in and connectivity signal.
Local admin status or privilege indicators (if available).
The patch ring or deployment group to which the device is assigned during patch rollouts.
Identify the Highest-Risk Software Categories First
Risk prioritization is also essential, so your inventory should include information on the highest-risk software. These should be prioritized by potential damage, existing vulnerabilities, and criticality to daily operations, with the most severe risks receiving the most focus during vulnerability management.
Software categories include browsers, document readers, productivity suites, remote collaboration and conferencing tools, device drivers, and more. Each university will have distinct needs and priorities, so it’s up to individual teams to determine which categories to prioritize.
How Should University IT Prioritize Vulnerabilities Across Endpoints and Apps?
Of course, prioritizing threats is easier said than done. It’s also essential if you want measurable risk reduction without drowning in volume. A practical way to stay consistent is to group vulnerabilities by how quickly they need action:
Patch Immediately: Vulnerabilities that are actively exploited, or critical severity issues on widely deployed software.
Patch This Week: Critical severity vulnerabilities that are highly prevalent, or issues in high-impact app categories such as browsers and VPN clients.
Patch This Cycle: Moderate severity vulnerabilities with broad presence and low deployment risk.
Schedule: Low severity, low prevalence vulnerabilities, or issues with dependencies that require planned maintenance.
There will be times when multiple vulnerabilities take a high priority. In these cases, when everything feels urgent, consider these factors for tiebreakers:
Exposure: Consider the assets at risk and how much they could expose an attacker to, such as elevated-privilege paths. The more that’s at risk, the higher the priority should be.
Asset criticality: Not all assets are equally critical. Consider the assets at risk, such as admin systems teams, research labs, and registrar-related endpoints, and what ones you’ll want to protect first.
Prevalence: How many endpoints are affected? Focus your priorities on the vulnerabilities that will affect the most systems.
Patch reliability risk: Some patches have issues, including known installation failures or app compatibility problems. In these cases, it’s okay to put them on the lower end of your high priorities so you can focus on more reliable security updates first.
At the university scale, this workflow often fails when teams cannot see software versions, automate third-party patching, or verify remediation by department and ring.
What Patch Deployment Workflow Works Best for University IT Teams?
Once you have identified your priorities, how can you reliably deploy patch updates across universities? There are a few steps IT teams can take to ensure a secure, reliable patch rollout that keeps endpoints up to date without interruption and within a defined timeframe.
Use a Ring-Based Deployment Model to Reduce Disruption
When deploying patches, attempting to update every device at once can be disruptive and risky. Instead, use a ring-based deployment model, starting with a few devices, then expanding to larger groups with each successful deployment. This enables the rollout of updates without disrupting labs, research, or teaching schedules, while ensuring each patch is successfully installed.
Ring deployment in universities usually looks something like this:
Pilot Ring: Start with a set of IT-owned test devices and a small cohort of faculty or staff to ensure the initial deployment works properly.
Department Ring: Next, expand the deployment to one or two representative departments and a subset of labs.
Campus-Wide Ring: Following the department rings, you can initiate a general rollout across all managed endpoints, except for certain devices.
Exception Ring: Some devices may need special handling, such as those with legacy applications or research constraints. These should be saved for last, and only if they can be updated. If not, other cybersecurity and risk mitigation steps may be needed.
Standardize OS and Third-Party Patching as One Program
OS patching is necessary, but it rarely closes the full exposure on university endpoints. If third-party applications are not patched with the same discipline, high-risk software categories can remain vulnerable even when operating systems are current.
Make sure you find a patching solution that has:
Automated deployment and scheduling controls, so you can ensure a timely rollout aligned with your policies.
The ability to target updates by app and version, rather than a generic “update all.”
Silent installs (wherever possible) to minimize disruptions.
Clear failure reporting and retry behavior to ensure patches are properly installed.
The ability to defer or delay patches when necessary, complete with documented reasons and revisit dates.
Handle Lab and Shared Workstations Differently
Labs and workstations aren’t the same, so they shouldn’t be treated the same. University labs typically have high-performance tools and require careful management, whereas workstations often use shared logins and can be used for non-academic work.
Consider these tactics when patching lab endpoints:
Align patch windows with class schedules to minimize disruptions.
Maintain “gold images” (what a fully patched and configured endpoint looks like) and update them regularly.
Use smaller rings by lab cluster (rather than campus-wide and all at once) to ensure some labs will remain available at all times.
Verify post-patch status before reopening lab access.
How Do You Verify Patches and Close the Loop on Vulnerabilities?
All too often, people assume patches are deployed without a hitch and fail to verify them. Yet patch verification is essential for audits and IT compliance. Keep in mind that patch verification is both a technical and an operational matter, as IT teams must ensure the patch is installed successfully and the vulnerability is properly addressed.
When verifying patches, be sure to check:
Patch installation success and failure rates, sorted by deployment ring.
Re-scan the highest priority vulnerabilities to confirm they are fully remediated.
Devices that have not checked in within the last few days (based on your environment’s typical usage and policies).
Endpoints that drifted out of compliance after being patched.
Devices on your exception list, including owners and expiry dates.
What Reporting Should University IT Use to Prove Progress and Drive Accountability?
While maintaining cybersecurity is vital, university IT teams also need to prove it to maintain IT compliance and meet their regulatory obligations. Fortunately, with the right reporting tools and strategies, it's easy to demonstrate how you’re maintaining patch compliance and keeping endpoints secure.
There are a few key steps university IT teams should take to prove patching progress:
Build a Weekly Operational Dashboard
A weekly dashboard helps you track patch deployments and status trends week over week. This should include patch compliance by deployment ring and department, as well as the most critical software requiring patches. Be sure to track overdue vulnerabilities, including device counts and owners, recurring issues, and visibility gaps, so you can focus on areas that need attention.
Build a Monthly Leadership Summary
Don’t forget to keep leadership informed at every step; monthly summaries are important for demonstrating compliance and keeping everyone up to date. These summaries should include trend lines showing changes in critical exposures over time (preferably trending downward), the percentage of managed endpoints covered, and the average remediation time for high-priority patches.
If there are any exceptions, they should be documented, along with a summary of accepted risks. Keep these summaries short and factual; the goal here is to keep everyone informed.
How Can Splashtop AEM Help University IT Manage Vulnerabilities and Patching Across Managed Devices?
When you need secure, reliable, and powerful endpoint security and patch management, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is there. Splashtop AEM lets IT teams manage disparate and remote endpoints from a single, user-friendly dashboard, including automated patch management with customizable policies across departments.
Use Splashtop AEM To Run The End-To-End Workflow
Splashtop AEM is designed to empower IT teams to easily and efficiently support multiple endpoints across apps and operating systems. It provides visibility into each device, along with automated patching, threat prioritization, patch verification, and reporting. This includes:
Software and hardware visibility across managed endpoints, all from a single screen.
Vulnerability insights mapped to CVEs, so IT teams can quickly see exposure and focus remediation work.
Automated patching for supported operating systems and third-party apps, with policy controls, scheduling, and verification to reduce manual work and patch backlogs.
Ring-based patch deployments to reduce disruption and ensure patches work properly when deployed.
Patch verification and automated reporting to compile audit-ready evidence as needed.
Three Common University Starting Points
What does your university currently use for patch management? Typically, universities rely on manual patching, use a tool like Microsoft Intune, or use different tools for each department.
Manual Patching: Manual patch management is a slow process that carries a high risk of human error. Splashtop AEM can improve patching by automating patch detection, testing, and deployment, thus reducing backlogs and demonstrating security compliance through robust reporting.
Intune: Microsoft Intune is a powerful tool for keeping Microsoft devices patched and secure, but it lacks third-party patch coverage. Splashtop AEM can strengthen patch coverage in Intune and improve operational remediation with deployment controls, verification, and reporting across managed endpoints.
Multiple Department Tools: If your university uses different tools for each department, Splashtop AEM can standardize visibility and reporting without forcing them to immediately rip and replace existing tools. Splashtop AEM provides visibility across endpoints, enabling IT teams to ensure each department is up to date and compliant with patch policies at all times.
Maintain Vulnerability and Patch Control Across Campus Endpoints with Splashtop AEM
University IT teams have to maintain software visibility, prioritize CVE exposure, deploy patches reliably, and prove remediation across distributed endpoints. Splashtop AEM supports that workflow by centralizing endpoint and software visibility, automating patch deployment, and providing verification and reporting that support audit readiness.
With Splashtop AEM, teams can group devices into deployment rings, roll out OS and third-party patches with policy-based scheduling, track failures, and confirm closure with verification and reporting. Exceptions can be documented with owners and revisit dates so risk stays visible instead of getting lost.
Ready to operationalize this workflow on your campus? Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM and pilot it with one department or one lab cluster: baseline your software inventory, target a high-risk app category, deploy in rings, then verify and report outcomes before expanding campus-wide.