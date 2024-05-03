Skip to main content
Top 5 IT Headaches & Overcoming Them with Splashtop Enterprise

By Nityasha Wadalkar
4 minute read
Updated

We asked IT professionals – What keeps you up at night?

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, IT professionals are constantly grappling with challenges. Despite the plethora of tools available, they often find themselves struggling to address various issues efficiently.

This article explores the top five challenges faced by IT departments on a daily basis and how Splashtop's remote access, support, and management platform can help overcome them.

Headache #1 - Cybersecurity Concerns

Cybersecurity remains a paramount concern for IT departments, with threats like malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and data breaches becoming increasingly sophisticated and prevalent. Safeguarding sensitive data and infrastructure requires constant vigilance, robust security measures, and comprehensive employee awareness training.

Having complete visibility into your environment through a single pane of glass with granular control on user access, multi-factor authentication, centralized credential management, regular software updates, and threat detection and response mechanisms goes a long way in making things easier for IT to secure their devices, data and users.

Headache #2 - Data Management and Privacy Compliance

Managing large volumes of data while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA presents a significant challenge for IT teams. Implementing effective data management strategies, including data encryption, access controls, data backup, and disaster recovery plans, is essential to safeguard sensitive information and comply with regulatory requirements.

Using platforms like Splashtop that are compliant with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA and support HIPAA, PCI, and FERPA needs significantly reduces risk exposure and helps organizations be compliant with their industry regulations. Additionally, having access to centralized logs, comprehensive reporting, and the ability to export necessary information easily for auditors automates the compliance processes significantly.

Headache #3 - Flexible Work and Collaboration

The shift towards remote work has introduced new challenges for IT departments, including ensuring secure remote access, supporting remote collaboration tools, and maintaining productivity and communication among distributed teams. Providing reliable remote access solutions, implementing secure communication and collaboration platforms, and supporting remote work policies are crucial for facilitating flexible work environments.

Splashtop Enterprise enables seamless in-person and remote workstation use without the need for complex physical and virtual infrastructures. Organizations can optimize the ROI on expensive hardware and software licenses while offering work flexibility to employees. The platform's high-performance capabilities ensure productivity even when working remotely, whether accessing files or performing resource-intensive tasks like video editing.

Additionally, implementing a hybrid workplace raises security concerns, such as ensuring employee devices connecting to the corporate network are updated and secure. Splashtop provides IT professionals with the necessary tools to address these concerns effectively, including authentication measures and secure data access.

Headache #4 - IT Talent Shortage and Skills Gap

The shortage of skilled IT professionals and the rapid pace of technological advancements pose significant challenges for organizations in recruiting and retaining top talent with the necessary expertise. Investing in employee training and development programs, leveraging tools that enable IT to do more with fewer resources, and adopting automation can help bridge the IT talent gap and address skill shortages effectively.

Splashtop empowers small IT teams to manage, support, and secure large environments distributed across multiple locations. Through tools like Connector, AR (Augmented Reality), service desk workflows, and more, technicians can reduce travel, resolve issues faster, proactively identify problems, and make the best use of available technical expertise.

Headache #5 - Managing Multiple Tools

Effectively executing IT responsibilities often requires using multiple tools, leading to challenges associated with tool management. These challenges include operating costs such as subscription fees, overheads for deploying, maintaining, and securing tools, efficiency costs due to tool switching and security risks arising from increased exposure surface and reduced visibility into the environment.

Splashtop Enterprise consolidates major IT functions such as remote work, endpoint monitoring and management, and service desk support, minimizing the need for tool switching. Moreover, the platform's compatibility with various operating systems and device types ensures seamless functionality across different IT environments, from desktop computers to POS (Point of Sale) terminals to rugged IoT devices.

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

In conclusion, by addressing these top five IT headaches with the Splashtop Enterprise platform, organizations can streamline operations, enhance security, support remote work effectively, bridge talent gaps, and optimize IT resource utilization. With its comprehensive feature set and industry-leading compliance standards, Splashtop empowers IT professionals to overcome challenges and drive business success in today's digital age.

Contact us to learn more about Splashtop Enterprise and try it for free today!

Headshot of Nityasha Wadalkar
Nityasha Wadalkar
Nityasha Wadalkar is a highly accomplished digital marketing leader with over 15 years of experience in marketing, sales, and IT. She currently serves as the Director of Product and Product Marketing at Splashtop, a leading provider of solutions for the work anywhere world. In this role, Nityasha has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation at the company, leveraging her expertise in business strategy and analysis, customer advocacy, and product positioning. Outside of work, Nityasha enjoys spending time outdoors with her family of four, engaging in activities such as hiking, camping, and biking.
