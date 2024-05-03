Top 5 IT Headaches & Overcoming Them with Splashtop Enterprise

Nityasha Wadalkar

Nityasha Wadalkar is a highly accomplished digital marketing leader with over 15 years of experience in marketing, sales, and IT. She currently serves as the Director of Product and Product Marketing at Splashtop, a leading provider of solutions for the work anywhere world. In this role, Nityasha has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation at the company, leveraging her expertise in business strategy and analysis, customer advocacy, and product positioning. Outside of work, Nityasha enjoys spending time outdoors with her family of four, engaging in activities such as hiking, camping, and biking.