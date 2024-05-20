Skip to main content
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
Headshot of Nityasha Wadalkar

Nityasha Wadalkar

Director of Product and Product Marketing

Nityasha Wadalkar is a highly accomplished digital marketing leader with over 15 years of experience in marketing, sales, and IT. She currently serves as the Director of Product and Product Marketing at Splashtop, a leading provider of solutions for the work anywhere world. In this role, Nityasha has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation at the company, leveraging her expertise in business strategy and analysis, customer advocacy, and product positioning. Outside of work, Nityasha enjoys spending time outdoors with her family of four, engaging in activities such as hiking, camping, and biking.

Articles by Nityasha Wadalkar

An IT technician working at their desk.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Top 5 IT Headaches & Overcoming Them with Splashtop Enterprise

Learn More
A person working at their desktop with a laptop and two monitors.
Security

2023 Product Recap: Remote Access Advancements & Innovations

Learn More
An IT support technician working at a computer
Remote Learning & Education

Navigating Modern Edtech Challenges for IT Support

Learn More
An IT service desk technician at their computer providing remote support to an end user.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Balancing Security & Efficiency for Service Desk Support

Learn More
Three professionals collaborating at an outdoor café using Splashtop for efficient workflow
Remote Learning & Education

How Remote Access Can Level the Higher Ed Playing Field

Learn More
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.