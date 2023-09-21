Exploring Splashtop Enterprise's Flexible Licensing Model

In today's interconnected world, the ability to access and manage resources remotely has become more than just a convenience—it's a necessity. As businesses navigate the challenges of distributed teams, remote work, and the ever-present need for robust IT support, the demand for reliable and cost-effective remote access solutions has skyrocketed.

Splashtop Enterprise, a frontrunner in this domain, offers a suite of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. But what truly sets Splashtop apart is its innovative and cost-effective pricing model, designed to ensure businesses pay only for what they genuinely need.

In this blog, we'll explore Splashtop Enterprise's flexible licensing options and how they can lead to significant savings when compared to other remote access tools.

Understanding Splashtop Enterprise's Offerings

Splashtop Enterprise isn't just another remote access solution; it's a comprehensive platform designed to cater to the multifaceted needs of big and small businesses.

Splashtop Enterprise is an all-in-one solution for end-user remote access to enable remote working, and for IT remote support for help desk operations and endpoint management. Let's take a moment to unpack some of its standout features and benefits:

High-Performance Remote Access : With Splashtop, users can experience 4K streaming at 60fps and even iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming with minimal latency. This ensures that remote work or support sessions are as smooth and efficient as if one were working directly on the device.

Advanced Security Features : In an era where cyber threats are ever-evolving, Splashtop Enterprise places a premium on security. Splashtop boasts a secure infrastructure, intrusion protection, and SSL/AES 256-bit encryption. This ensures that every remote session is not only seamless but also secure.

Broad Device Support : Whether you're using a Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, or even a Chromebook, Splashtop has got you covered. Its expansive device support ensures that employees and IT teams can access resources or provide support from virtually any device, anywhere.

Service Desk Workflows : Beyond remote access, Splashtop Enterprise has advanced service desk workflows. These tools empower IT and support teams to deliver superior experiences, whether assisting internal teams or external clients.

Integration and Customization: Splashtop's integration capabilities, especially with Single Sign-On (SSO) identity providers and leading PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, ensure that businesses can seamlessly weave Splashtop into their existing IT ecosystems. Plus, with options for IP restriction, SIEM integration, and the Splashtop Connector, businesses can further tailor their remote access experience.

By offering such a comprehensive suite of features, Splashtop Enterprise ensures businesses have all the tools they need to thrive in a remote-centric world.

The Need for a Flexible Licensing Model

In the dynamic landscape of business operations, it's evident that a one-size-fits-all approach rarely, if ever, meets the diverse needs of different organizations. As businesses evolve, so do their requirements. This evolution underscores the pressing need for a flexible licensing model:

Varying Business Needs: Not all businesses operate the same way. Some might have a predominantly remote workforce, necessitating frequent remote access to company resources. Others might have a more centralized team but require robust IT support capabilities to manage a vast network of devices. The spectrum of needs is vast, and a rigid licensing model can often lead to unnecessary expenses or unmet requirements. Scalability Concerns: As businesses grow, their remote access needs can change dramatically. A flexible licensing model allows businesses to scale their remote access solutions with their growth, ensuring they're neither overpaying nor under-equipped. Budgetary Constraints: Every dollar counts in business, and investing in technology should yield a tangible return on investment. With a rigid pricing model, businesses might find themselves paying for features they don't use or lacking features they desperately need. A flexible model ensures that businesses only pay for what they use, optimizing their tech investments.

Splashtop Enterprise's Flexible Licensing Model Explained

Splashtop Enterprise stands out not just for its robust feature set but also for its innovative approach to licensing. Recognizing the diverse needs of businesses, Splashtop has crafted a licensing model that offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Let's break down the two primary licensing options available:

End-User Licensing for Remote Work

Licensed per user: This model allows for up to 10 endpoints per user license. It's designed with the modern workforce in mind, ensuring that employees have the flexibility to access the resources they need, irrespective of their location.

Key Benefits:

Distributed Workforce Empowerment : Whether employees are in the office, at home, or on the move, they can securely access their work resources with high-performance, cross-platform remote access.

Single Sign-On (SSO) : Simplifying access, SSO reduces the hassle of remembering multiple passwords and offers IT teams a centralized way to manage access permissions.

Advanced Features: From scheduled access and granular permissions to multi-monitor high-definition display and file transfers, Splashtop ensures a seamless remote work experience.

Technician Licensing for Remote Support and Endpoint Management

Licensed per concurrent technician: This model caters to up to 300 managed endpoints per technician license. It's tailored for IT professionals and support teams, ensuring they have the tools to provide top-notch support and manage endpoints effectively.

Key Benefits:

Comprehensive Support Capabilities : Technicians can offer attended and unattended remote support, ensuring timely assistance irrespective of the end-user's availability.

Endpoint Management : Beyond just support, technicians can manage and monitor endpoints, view system logs, manage updates, and more.

Integration and Customization: Splashtop Enterprise seamlessly integrates with leading ticketing and ITSM solutions, allowing for easy remote session initiation and automatic logging of session details.

By offering these two distinct licensing models, Splashtop Enterprise ensures businesses can tailor their remote access and support solution to their specific needs. Whether it's a company looking to empower its remote workforce or an IT team aiming to enhance its support capabilities, Splashtop's flexible licensing provides the perfect fit.

And the best part? Businesses only pay for what they genuinely need, leading to significant cost savings and optimized operational efficiency.

Cost Savings with Splashtop Enterprise

In the competitive world of business, every financial decision matters. With its flexible licensing model, Splashtop Enterprise offers businesses a unique opportunity to achieve substantial cost savings. Here's how:

Pay Only for What You Need: One of the standout features of Splashtop's licensing model is its adaptability. Whether you're a startup with a handful of remote employees or a large enterprise with a vast IT support team, you can tailor your Splashtop license to fit your needs. This means you're not overspending on unnecessary licenses or features. Comparison with Other Solutions: When stacked against other enterprise-level remote access and support solutions, Splashtop consistently emerges as a more cost-effective option. Businesses can save 50% or more on remote access expenses without compromising features or performance. Reduced IT Overheads: With features like Single Sign-On, integration with existing ITSM solutions, and centralized management, Splashtop reduces the administrative burden on IT teams. This leads to fewer hours spent on setup, management, and troubleshooting, translating to direct cost savings. Enhanced Productivity: Time is money. With Splashtop's high-performance streaming capabilities and a suite of advanced features, employees and IT teams can work more efficiently. Whether it's faster file transfers, seamless multi-monitor support, or efficient service desk workflows, the time saved adds up, contributing to the bottom line. Avoid Hidden Costs: Some remote access solutions come with hidden costs, be it in the form of additional hardware requirements, supplementary software, or periodic upgrades. Splashtop's transparent pricing and all-inclusive feature set ensure businesses can budget accurately without any unpleasant surprises. Future-Proofing: Investing in technology can sometimes feel like a gamble, especially with the rapid pace of technological advancements. However, Splashtop's commitment to innovation and regular updates means that businesses are investing in a solution that will remain relevant and effective in the long run, avoiding the costs associated with frequent system overhauls or replacements.

With its blend of performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, Splashtop Enterprise offers businesses a clear path to achieving immediate and sustained financial benefits.

Real-world Scenarios: How Businesses Benefit

Understanding the benefits of a product or service is often best illustrated through real-world examples. One example is PETstock, a leading Australian pet supply company, which experienced firsthand the advantages of switching to Splashtop Enterprise.

PETstock's IT team, led by IT Manager Shaun Dunstan, was on a mission to streamline and optimize their IT operations. While they initially used TeamViewer for their remote support needs, they faced challenges with its high operational costs and the software's heavy demand on computer resources.

After evaluating several tools, PETstock discovered Splashtop Enterprise. Not only did it offer all the features they were accustomed to with TeamViewer, but it also came at a significantly reduced cost and was less resource-intensive.

PETstock switched to Splashtop and benefitted from a more reliable and user-friendly remote access solution, and they also achieved a 20% cost saving after making the switch.

“We found that Splashtop is a really good alternative to TeamViewer, lighter on resources and nice by default that it doesn’t have a client local ID and Pass which anyone can use to connect.” - Shaun Dunstan, IT Manager at PETstock.

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

In an era where remote access and support are integral to business operations, choosing the right solution is paramount. Splashtop Enterprise emerges as a clear frontrunner, offering high-performance features, robust security, and a flexible, cost-effective licensing model.

But don't just take our word for it. Experience the power and flexibility of Splashtop Enterprise firsthand. Whether you're keen to dive deeper into its features, schedule a demo, or test its capabilities with a free trial, our team is here to assist.

