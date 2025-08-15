The best IT teams aren’t just responsive. They know what’s happening in their environment before end users need to report anything. After all, the best way to resolve an IT issue is to address it before it becomes a problem, and configurable alerts are the most effective way to identify potential issues as they arise.
However, too many IT teams can only respond to issues after they escalate. Without visibility into endpoints and networks, IT support agents have no early warning for potential problems, and fixing them proactively just isn’t possible. This can leave teams responding too slowly, setting back productivity and leaving their cybersecurity vulnerable. Factor in remote devices and BYOD policies, and IT teams can struggle to keep up.
Configurable alerts enable IT teams to identify and address problems before they escalate, providing a proactive approach to IT support. They give IT departments the control, visibility, and automation they need to prevent downtime, improve response time, and even reduce support tickets, without even interrupting the end users they’re helping.
So, how does IT alert monitoring with configurable alerts work, and how can it empower IT teams? Let’s explore and see how Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) gives businesses the power to create highly customizable automated IT alerts tailored to their needs.
What Are Configurable Alerts?
Configurable alerts are customizable notification profiles that monitor system performance, user activity, software changes, and more, then send alerts to IT teams whenever they detect any suspicious or unusual activity. Splashtop AEM's automated IT alerts can quickly notify IT teams about potential problems, vulnerabilities, and other risks, and can include smart actions for automatic fixes.
With Splashtop AEM, these automated IT alerts can be displayed in the web console and emailed to designated recipients, enabling swift responsiveness whenever an issue arises. These alert profiles can also be applied to either individual computers or groups, depending on your business needs.
Key Alert Types You Can Configure
Splashtop AEM empowers IT teams to set and configure a wide variety of alerts based on their needs and compliance requirements. These alerts include:
CPU Utilization: Avoid slowdowns with instant notifications and CPU usage alerts when you exceed set thresholds.
Memory Usage: Keep work moving smoothly by detecting high memory consumption to address it before apps crash.
Disk Space: Avoid system failures by identifying when devices are running out of space.
Computer Online/Offline Status: Spot suspicious activity and identify what devices are online by tracking network availability and remote user behavior.
Computer Uptime: Avoid performance degradation and delayed updates by identifying if any devices haven't rebooted for extended periods.
Software Installed/Uninstalled: Identify any unauthorized installations or suspicious removals with instant alerts.
Available Updates: Ensure all your devices are fully updated and get notified when updates are pending with patch alert notifications.
Windows Update Compliance: Monitor your Windows update policy and stay ahead of patching failures with automatic status notifications.
Windows Event Log: Stay ahead of potential problems by receiving alerts for critical system, application, or security events, as set by your specifications.
How Configurable Alerts Help IT Teams Stay Proactive
With that in mind, what are the benefits of configurable, automated IT alerts? IT alert monitoring helps IT teams stay ahead of potential issues, allowing them to quickly identify and address problems before they can cause any setbacks or delays, and provide proactive remote support and maintenance. This has several benefits, including:
1. Catch Issues Before They Escalate
Endpoint monitoring alerts can notify IT teams whenever they detect potential issues, such as system overloads, offline devices, or failed updates. This empowers IT teams to quickly address the issues and their causes before they can escalate into larger problems, saving time across the company and maintaining efficiency. When configurable alerts are used correctly, end users won’t know you did anything at all.
2. Reduce Reactive Support Tickets
Consider the time IT agents spend each day responding to support tickets. The best way to reduce ticket volume is by stopping problems at their source. Proactive alerts can help reduce the number of issues users encounter, thus lowering ticket volume, maintaining operational efficiency, and freeing up time that IT agents can spend on more business-critical matters.
3. Streamline IT Operations with Smart Notifications
IT agents are always busy, so finding ways to streamline their work can make each day more efficient and easier on your teams. Smart notifications can help ensure agents are notified at the right time with alert, acknowledge, and recovery-based emails, so they’re kept in the loop without being overwhelmed.
4. Customize Per Device or Department
Businesses each have their own unique needs, and the same can be said for IT departments. Configurable alerts let IT teams tailor their profiles to receive notifications about servers, endpoints, classrooms, remote users, or critical systems, so they can monitor all the systems and devices they’re in charge of.
Set Up IT Alert Profiles in Just Minutes
Splashtop AEM alerts are easy to set up and can be customized in five quick steps:
Log in to your Splashtop account and go to Management → Alert Profiles in the Splashtop dashboard.
Click Create Profile to add a new alert profile and select the alert's types.
Define the thresholds, durations, and email notification settings for each alert.
Assign the profile to computers or groups and click Apply.
Click Save, then sit back and let Splashtop AEM do the monitoring.
This makes Splashtop AEM incredibly easy to implement, so IT teams can gain proactive alerts across their endpoints. The result? Fewer tickets, less downtime, and more streamlined operations, all achieved in five quick steps.
Email Notifications That Keep You Informed
When you receive automated IT alerts, they should be instantly accessible and actionable. The alerts should notify you when they’re triggered, when an IT agent acknowledges them, and when the issues are resolved, so the entire process is logged and no one is left out of the loop. Not only that, but IT agents should be able to receive the notification and immediately work on resolving the issue.
Splashtop AEM’s configurable alerts are designed to help IT teams act quickly and keep everyone notified every step of the way. Each email can include a direct link to the device, so IT agents can instantly connect and begin maintenance.
With Splashtop’s remote access and support technology, agents can access and troubleshoot unattended devices, no matter where they are or what devices they’re using. This makes it an invaluable tool for IT teams, especially managed service providers (MSPs) and remote IT teams that need to know instantly when an issue arises and have the ability to resolve it quickly, without constantly logging in, from anywhere.
Get Started with Splashtop AEM
IT teams need to know the moment something goes wrong and address the problem immediately. With configurable alerts in Splashtop AEM, IT teams can proactively monitor all their devices and instantly respond to endpoint monitoring alerts.
Whether you’re managing five endpoints or five thousand, Splashtop AEM alerts can be customized to your exact specifications and help your IT team monitor every device. This makes it easier to ensure uptime, compliance, and user satisfaction across your network, for in-office and remote employees alike.
The benefits of Splashtop AEM don’t stop there. Splashtop AEM also provides:
CVE-based vulnerability insights designed to reduce risk and improve remediation.
Patch alert notifications and automated patching across your endpoints.
Automated fixes to alerts in real-time via smart actions.
A customizable policy framework you can enforce across endpoints.
Detailed inventory reporting.
And more!
Ready to experience the speed and efficiency of customizable alerts today? Start your free trial of Splashtop AEM and see how real-time alerts can transform your IT workflow.