Maximizing Flexibility with Cross-Platform Remote Desktop Support

Do you have a favorite work device? Maybe you’re a PC user, prefer the portability and convenience of an iPad, or swear by your Chromebook.
Now, consider your work computer. Is it the same type of device and OS? Finally, think about how your work might improve if you could access your work computer from your favorite device.
Remote desktop solutions like Splashtop empower users to access their work computers from afar, and one of the biggest benefits is the ability to connect from any device. This means that you can access your work, files, and programs from your favorite device, no matter what kind of computer you use for work.
So, what is cross-platform support, and how does it help employees securely collaborate and work from anywhere? Let’s explore.
Key Features of Splashtop’s Cross-Platform Support
We can begin by looking at Splashtop and how cross-platform remote desktop software works. Splashtop allows users to connect to their work computers from any device and operating system, so they can work efficiently from anywhere and use the technology they’re comfortable with.
Splashtop provides seamless remote control for connected devices, regardless of their operating systems or the type of device.
Splashtop is built to support a wide array of devices and operating systems. This includes Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices, as well as virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure. No matter what devices you prefer, Splashtop can keep you connected.
Streamlining Teamwork with Splashtop Across Devices
The next question is: how does Splashtop’s cross-platform remote desktop help employees work together?
Splashtop has several features designed to help remote teams connect and collaborate. Employees can share screens or connect to the same computer, allowing them to access shared files and collaborate in real time.
Since Splashtop works across devices, employees can work together no matter what operating systems they prefer. Mac and PC users can remotely connect to the same device with equal ease and efficiency, so there are no obstacles between them and their work. Multiple users can access the same programs and tools, keeping productivity high no matter where they work.
Ensuring Security and High-Performance Across Platforms
While working from anywhere and on any device is important, organizations also want to know that their systems will remain safe and performances won’t suffer. After all, there’s little point in remote access if it gives unauthorized users access to company data and slows down work.
Fortunately, Splashtop is designed with both security and performance in mind.
Splashtop includes a wide range of advanced security features, including multi-level password security, two-factor authentication, session idle timeout, remote connection notifications, and more. The solution is also designed to meet industry and government regulations, including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO/IEC 27001.
Additionally, Splashtop doesn’t access, store, or process any data – it transmits encoded screen capture streams while the data stays safe on the user’s computer. As a result, users can connect across locations and devices without fear.
At the same time, Splashtop is built for speed and efficiency, creating a seamless and reliable remote connection across devices. There’s no lag or delay over the connection, so users can access their programs and work with the same ease as if they were at their work computer.
Begin Your Cross-Platform Remote Access Journey with Splashtop
It’s time for your teams to work from anywhere on the devices they prefer. Splashtop empowers employees to collaborate and work seamlessly no matter where they go, with quick and seamless access to their work computers on any device.
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started with a free trial today!