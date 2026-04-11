Even the smallest businesses can still have many software updates to juggle. Just a few employee laptops can be enough to create security vulnerabilities and maintenance headaches, so it’s important that they’re properly updated.
However, the challenge isn’t just keeping software up to date. Software updates should be efficient and seamless, without interrupting employees at work or becoming another manual task that burdens IT teams.
The key is choosing a solution that keeps updates consistent without adding more complexity to a small business environment. So, how can you choose the best one for your business? Let’s explore what matters most when choosing a solution for automated software updates, especially for growing businesses with small laptop fleets.
Why Manual Software Updates Break Down Even in a Small Business
Small business environments often rely on manual patching for longer than they should, simply because they don’t see the need to automate it. When they only have so many endpoints to support, it seems like a more manageable process… until they start missing updates, devices fall out of sync, or employees delay patches for longer than is safe.
No matter the size of the business, manual software updates can create disruptions or introduce risks, including:
Inconsistent update timing across employee laptops, which can create unplanned disruptions.
Missed third-party app updates, which are just as important as OS updates, and can leave vulnerabilities exposed when left unpatched.
Interruptions during the workday due to updates requiring lengthy reboots.
No simple way to confirm if updates were properly installed or identify failures.
Excessive time spent manually checking and updating devices across the company.
What You Should Prioritize in an Automated Software Update Solution
If you’re a small business owner, IT administrator, or other decision maker looking for an automated software update solution, it can be a little overwhelming to get started - how can you even know what to look for? As such, we’ve created a handy list of elements you’ll want to prioritize when evaluating your options:
1. Easy Setup and Low Ongoing Maintenance
Small businesses don’t need a tool that requires specialist admins, layered infrastructure, or extensive deployment work. Ease of use and deployment, as well as minimal maintenance needs, are just as important as any feature. Look for a solution that runs smoothly, requires minimal investment, and is low in complexity to deliver the best experience.
2. Support for Both Operating Systems and Third-Party App Updates
Keeping your operating system patched and up to date is important, but that alone is not enough. Common business apps, such as browsers, collaboration tools, and conferencing software, also often require security patches and other updates, so reliable update automation must manage both operating systems and third-party applications to provide full patch coverage.
3. Scheduling That Minimizes Employee Disruption
When updates are scheduled in the middle of the day, they can disrupt work or get delayed indefinitely to prevent interruptions. Good patch automation software can schedule updates around working hours and maintenance windows to ensure they’re installed without interrupting employees. This should give businesses control over their timing and scheduling without needing to micromanage every update.
4. Clear Visibility Into Update Status
If you can’t confirm that an update was properly installed, you risk leaving vulnerabilities exposed. Automation tools must let administrators see which updates succeeded, which failed, and which laptops still need attention, or there’s no way to verify that everything is working as intended. Visibility is essential here, so any failed updates can be addressed and reattempted.
5. A Solution That Is Simple Enough for a Small Fleet
You don’t need an enterprise-level tech stack for managing a handful of laptops. Smaller teams should prioritize usability and practical control rather than broad platform sprawl to ensure they’re properly managing each device.
6. Pricing That Matches a Small Environment
If you’re running a small business, odds are you don’t need the layers of features designed for large IT departments, so why should you pay for them? Instead, look for a solution that matches your price range, not just to save money, but to ensure you’re getting the features you need rather than being overwhelmed by those you don’t. Finding a price and feature set that meets your business needs is a must.
What Small Businesses Often Overprioritize, But Shouldn’t
Oftentimes, decision makers for small businesses look for features they think they need, only to discover they’re not actually helping. As important as it is to know what to prioritize, it also helps to know what often gets overvalued. This includes:
The longest feature list: More features don’t necessarily mean the best solution. Sometimes it just means the solution has extra features you’ll pay for but not use.
Enterprise-grade complexity that requires dedicated management: Simplicity is key, especially for smaller teams. Overly complex solutions can often cost more time and cause more headaches than they resolve.
Tools built mainly for very large IT teams: Update automation is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s important to find a tool with features and pricing suited to businesses of your size.
Add-ons and modules that won’t be used: As with the overly long feature list, there’s no need to pay for add-ons that aren’t actually used.
“Set it and forget it” promises without visibility or control: Visibility is essential for verifying that patches are properly installed, identifying failures quickly, and maintaining the records and consistency teams need for audit readiness.
Broad but unaligned patch coverage claims: if the patch management software doesn’t align with the apps you actually use, it won’t do you any good. Even if a solution offers a broad range of patching features, it still needs to meet your specific needs.
A Simple Checklist for Evaluating Your Options
Now that we know what not to prioritize, the next question is: what should you look for? We’ve created a handy checklist to help you evaluate your update automation options. If you find a solution that checks each of these boxes, it should meet your needs:
Can it update both operating systems and the third-party apps your team uses?
Can you automate deployments without needing to manage each laptop manually?
Can you control the timing so updates don’t interrupt employees?
Can you quickly see which devices are up to date and which need patching?
Can you easily identify and remediate failed updates?
Is the setup lightweight enough for a small team?
Is the pricing reasonable for your team’s size?
Where Splashtop AEM Fits for Small Businesses
For small businesses that want a simpler way to automate updates without taking on a heavier endpoint stack, Splashtop AEM is one option worth evaluating. Splashtop AEM helps streamline software updates, automate patching for operating systems and supported third-party applications, and improve visibility across managed endpoints.
1. A Better Fit for Small Teams That Want Automation Without Heavy Overhead
Splashtop AEM helps small teams automate software updates, improve endpoint visibility, and reduce the manual work involved in keeping laptops current. Teams can use patch policies to roll out updates on a set schedule while still seeing which updates succeeded, which failed, and which devices need attention.
2. Real-Time Patching and Third-Party App Coverage
Splashtop AEM supports real-time patching for operating systems and supported third-party applications, helping teams keep software current from one place. It is designed to reduce manual checking, improve patch consistency across devices, and make it easier to act quickly when updates are available.
3. Visibility, Control, and a Simpler Workflow
With Splashtop AEM, teams can see patch status across devices, review failures, and manage updates without jumping between multiple tools. That makes it easier to keep laptops current, respond to issues faster, and maintain a more consistent, audit-ready update process.
4. Why This Matters More Than a Bigger Toolset
Small businesses usually do not need a sprawling endpoint stack to automate updates across a few employee laptops. A better fit is a solution that gives them the visibility, automation, and control they actually need without adding unnecessary complexity or forcing them into a much larger toolset.
Prioritize Simplicity, Visibility, and Control with Splashtop
Small businesses need a dependable way to keep software current, reduce manual effort, and maintain consistent update practices, but that does not mean they need the biggest or most expensive platform. The best solution is the one that makes updates easier to manage across devices without adding complexity.
Look for a solution that is easy to set up, gives you clear patch visibility, supports both operating system and third-party app updates, and lets you schedule deployments around the workday. For a small business, that combination matters more than a longer feature list.
If you want to evaluate whether Splashtop AEM is a good fit for your business, start with a free trial and see how it handles automated patching, update visibility, and day-to-day management across your employee devices.