ShareConnect End of Life – Why Splashtop is the Best Replacement

ShareConnect’s end of life is June 30, 2020. Based on functionality, price, and features, Splashtop Business Access is the best replacement for ShareConnect.

When Citrix retires ShareConnect at the end of life date on June 30, 2020, all versions of ShareConnect will cease to function. ShareConnect will not work after that date.

If you’re a ShareConnect user, here’s a quick look at why Splashtop Business Access is the best replacement for ShareConnect.

Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop Business Access is a remote desktop tool that enables you to remotely access your computers from any device. Like ShareConnect, you’ll be able to control the remote computer you’re connected into and open any of your files and applications.

Unlike ShareConnect, Splashtop offers more in terms of functionality. In addition to iPads, Android tablets, and Android smartphones, Splashtop users can also remotely access & control their computers from Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Chromebook devices.

Splashtop also comes with more features that help you be more productive while working on a computer remotely.

That is why Splashtop Business Access is more than just remote access software. It’s the best solution for working from home or on the road.

Why Splashtop is the Best ShareConnect Replacement

When compared to other products, Splashtop costs less, comes with the top features, and offers high quality performance.

While Citrix recommends ShareConnect users switch to GoToMyPC (a product originally created by Citrix), here are some reasons why Splashtop is a better option:

The GoToMyPC Personal plan starts at $420 /year for access to 1 computer. Splashtop Business Access Pro plan starts at $99 /year for access to 10 computers.

Splashtop includes the same top features found in GoToMyPC, including file transfer, remote print, multi-to-multi monitor support, and more.

Splashtop Business Access Pro also includes additional features that cost more in GoToMyPC, such as remote wake, remote reboot, and user management.

With Splashtop, you can record your remote sessions. Two users can also remote into the same computer concurrently. Both features are not available in GoToMyPC.

Splashtop gives you reliably fast remote connections with HD quality and sound.

Read our full Splashtop vs GoToMyPC comparison.

Splashtop comes out as the best choice when compared to other remote access tools as well, which is why Splashtop is used by more than 30 million people worldwide.

Try Splashtop Business Access for Free

No credit card required to start using Splashtop Business Access Pro for free. Start your free 7 -day trial to find out why it is the best replacement to ShareConnect.

Get Started